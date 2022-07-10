The driving gloves in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as the material used in construction, style of glove, customer ratings, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the driving gloves that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a 2003 Ford Focus Zx3, taking note of how well the driving gloves fit, grip on the steering wheel, and comfort. Each driving glove was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.

Driving Gloves Testing Process

One of our team members spent several weeks alternating between these five driving gloves, judging them on the following criteria:

Fit : Simple and straightforward, our team member judged how well the glove fit based on how true to size they were and the snugness on our team member’s hands.

Grip : Potentially the most important factor when considering driving gloves, we tested this by determining which set of gloves had better grip . We considered the fact that gloves may be too grippy and could cause problems for drivers of manual vehicles, who need to move their hands between a gearshift and the wheel.

Comfort : We used these gloves over several weeks, judging how comfortable they were to wear for long periods of time and on road trips .

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.