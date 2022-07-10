Driving gloves are merely a relic of a bygone era to most modern-day drivers – and this is understandable, given the technological advances we’ve seen in cars over the past couple of decades. For drivers who are lucky enough to be able to travel via luxury SUV to work rather than their dad’s old hatchback, it’s likely driving gloves’ stylistic appeal that attracts customers more so than their practical application.
However, a pair of the best driving gloves can make long drives more comfortable, give you an added coolness factor behind the wheel, and prevent your steering wheel from deteriorating. Our review team compared each pair’s fit on our hands, grip on the wheel, and comfort level. Our testing covers everything from winter gloves to summer driving gloves, and even premium and budget-friendly options.
5 Best Driving Gloves
- Best Overall: Harssidanzar Lambskin Leather Driving Gloves
- Best Value: Milwaukee Leather SH216 Fingerless Gloves
- Best Winter Gloves: Alepo Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves
- Best Fingerless Gloves: Riparo Fingerless Driving Gloves
- Also Consider: Riparo Full-Finger Driving Gloves
How We Tested
The driving gloves in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as the material used in construction, style of glove, customer ratings, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the driving gloves that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a 2003 Ford Focus Zx3, taking note of how well the driving gloves fit, grip on the steering wheel, and comfort. Each driving glove was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.
Driving Gloves Testing Process
One of our team members spent several weeks alternating between these five driving gloves, judging them on the following criteria:
- Fit: Simple and straightforward, our team member judged how well the glove fit based on how true to size they were and the snugness on our team member’s hands.
- Grip: Potentially the most important factor when considering driving gloves, we tested this by determining which set of gloves had better grip. We considered the fact that gloves may be too grippy and could cause problems for drivers of manual vehicles, who need to move their hands between a gearshift and the wheel.
- Comfort: We used these gloves over several weeks, judging how comfortable they were to wear for long periods of time and on road trips.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
#1 Best Overall: Harssidanzar Lambskin Leather Driving Gloves
The Harssidanzar Lambskin Leather Driving Gloves are incredibly high-quality and are designed by orthopedic hand specialists. A pre-rotated finger design adapts to your hand’s natural curve, while a snap closure helps secure the gloves on your hands. It should also be noted that these gloves are touchscreen compatible, so you won’t need to remove them to use your phone.
In terms of breathability, these men’s driving gloves feature motion zones and web zones. Motion zones over the knuckles allow you to move your hands freely while web zones are located between the fingers and enable your hands to breathe and release heat.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Designed by orthopedic hand specialists
- Snap closure
- Touchscreen compatible
Our Experience
In our experience, these racing gloves were a notable step up above the competition in all aspects. Besides being the most functional touchscreen gloves we tested, the supple leather used in this driving glove’s construction makes for a comfortable fit.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Fit
|5
|Grip
|5
|Comfort
|5
Fit: These driving gloves snugly fit our team member’s hands. Based on the sizing chart provided, we ordered a pair of men’s medium gloves. We think the gloves came true to size and they fit better than we imagined they would.
Grip: After putting on these driving gloves, our team member felt an immediate difference in the level of grip he had on the steering wheel. The gloves were grippy enough to stick to the wheel when half-heartedly holding it, but didn’t grip the wheel to the point that it made grabbing the gearshift and changing gears difficult or dangerous.
Comfort: One word to describe how comfortable these driving gloves are? Wow. These gloves felt more like a second layer of skin than anything else. Our review team could not be more impressed with how comfortable these gloves are.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 800 ratings
Customers rave over the material quality and sleek fit of these gloves. Many speak to the softness of the leather and one customer even claims they feel as soft as his Italian leather gloves.
#2 Best Value: Milwaukee Leather SH216 Fingerless Gloves
Lightweight and unlined, the Milwaukee Leather SH216 Fingerless Gloves are incredibly well-made. These driving gloves feature an adjustable wrist strap closure so you can tightly secure these gloves to your hand. It should be noted that these black leather gloves come in a range of sizes, including sizes larger than XL.
A fingerless design allows you to use your phone and other devices while you’re wearing these gloves and allow full freedom of movement. In terms of wearing these gloves for long durations of time or on long road trips, padded palms should offer an added layer of protection and comfort for drivers.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $9
- Unlined
- Adjustable wrist strap closure
- Padded palms
Our Experience
The Milwaukee Leather SH216 Fingerless Gloves are our review team’s choice for the Best Value driving gloves, as you’ll struggle to find such high-quality gloves at such an affordable price point.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Fit
|5
|Grip
|5
|Comfort
|4.5
Fit: These fingerless driving gloves fit exceptionally well. The part of the glove that covers the fingers didn’t cover our team member’s knuckles, allowing freedom of movement, while snugly fitting their palm. This was the best-fitting driving glove that we tested.
Grip: These driving gloves undoubtedly improved our team member’s grip on the steering wheel and gearshift. The gloves were grippy enough to the point that you won’t need to worry about losing contact with the wheel, but not grippy to the point that we felt our hands were glued to the steering wheel.
Comfort: Overall, these are very comfortable gloves. Our only issue with these gloves is that the material between our team member’s fingers began to irritate him after wearing the gloves for an extended period of time. However, simply straightening the gloves out remedied this.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.9 out of 5 based on over 1,700 ratings
Reviewers love the heavy-duty construction and quality of these gloves. Many also comment on how affordable these gloves are. Several customers also speak to how much their grip has improved since purchasing these gloves.
#3 Best Winter Gloves: Alepo Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves
The Alepo Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves are made from genuine leather – specifically sheepskin leather – and are designed for cold weather driving. The inside of the glove is lined with cashmere to keep your hands warm during the winter months and add a buffer between the steering wheel and the palms of your hands.
In terms of accessibility, these driving gloves are touchscreen compatible, so you’ll be able to operate your cell phone or tablet without taking the gloves off. It should be noted that Alepo strongly recommends that you don’t dry clean, iron, or bleach these gloves. Additionally, Alepo warns that even high-quality products such as Leather Honey Leather Conditioner won’t react well with these gloves.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Cashmere-lined
- Pull-on closure
- Touchscreen compatible
Our Experience
We detail our experience using the Alepo Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves below, and explain why they aren’t just a good pair of gloves to keep your hands warm – but rather the Best Winter Gloves for driving on the market.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Fit
|4.5
|Grip
|4.5
|Comfort
|5
Fit: Using the sizing chart that Alepo provides, we ordered a men’s size medium glove. While we had no issue with the way the glove fit, it was apparent that it was loose around our team member’s wrist. This is simply due to the fact that the glove features a pull-on closure method rather than an adjustable or snap closure.
Grip: These winter driving gloves certainly improved our team member’s grip on the wheel and gearshift. We did feel like there was an extra bit of “stick” to the gloves when you tried to take them on or off the steering wheel, but it was minimal at best.
Comfort: Excellent craftsmanship lends itself to a well-made and comfortable set of driving gloves. While these certainly wouldn’t look amiss around the wheel of a classic car, they’ll keep your hands cozy and content in cold weather climates regardless of what car you drive.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 6,700 ratings
A large majority of reviewers mention the softness, or how supple the leather is. An individual reviewer notes that Alepo’s sizing guide was accurate and allowed him to order a well-fitting glove size. Negative reviews complain about the gloves ripping apart prematurely.
#4 Best Fingerless Gloves: Riparo Fingerless Driving Gloves
Handmade and reverse-stitched for added comfort, the Riparo Fingerless Driving Gloves are a great option for drivers in warmer climates. These fingerless driving gloves come in a variety of different colors and a range of sizes.
Knuckle holes allow for a full range of motion while a snap closure allows drivers to securely fasten the gloves to their hands. Quality was never in question with these driving gloves, as they are made from supple lambskin leather.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $40
- Unlined
- Snap closure
- Reverse-stitched
Our Experience
The Riparo Fingerless Driving Gloves are great for summer drives or for those who simply don’t like full-fingered gloves. Additionally, these are the Best Fingerless Driving Gloves available in our expert opinion.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Fit
|4
|Grip
|4.5
|Comfort
|4.5
Fit: These driving gloves from Riparo fit quite well, but not as well as we had hoped. Our main gripe with these gloves is that only two of the four knuckle holes properly aligned with our team member’s knuckles.
Grip: Our review team all felt that these gloves improved their grip on the steering wheel when they had them on versus without wearing them.
Comfort: While some may think unlined gloves aren’t as comfortable as lined gloves, we contend that the aforementioned sentiment may be misguided. We found these unlined driving gloves to be very comfortable to wear.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 1,200 ratings
Customers rave over the added protection these gloves provide while driving. A large number of reviewers speak to the quality of the material. Negative reviews complain about the gloves discoloring their hands after wearing them, although we didn’t share this experience.
#5 Also Consider: Riparo Full-Finger Driving Gloves
The Riparo Full-Finger Driving Gloves are handmade and specifically designed for motorcycles, although they can certainly be utilized in a car. These driving gloves are unlined and feature a snap closure to securely fasten them to your hands.
For extra comfort, these motorcycle gloves are reverse-stitched so you’ll be comfortable on long drives and road trips.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $60
- Unlined
- Snap closure
- Reverse-stitched
Our Experience
In our experience, the Riparo Full-Finger Driving Gloves are certainly worth considering if you’re looking for a quality set of motorcycle gloves.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Fit
|4
|Grip
|4
|Comfort
|4
Fit: These motorcycle gloves fit quite well, and the snap closure further improved the fit of the gloves. However, the knuckle holes didn’t properly align with all of our team member’s knuckles.
Grip: As most driving gloves do, this pair of driving gloves undoubtedly improved our team member’s grip on the steering wheel. However, we felt that it could’ve been grippier.
Comfort: While these driving gloves weren’t uncomfortable to wear, they weren’t the most comfortable pair of driving gloves that we tried on either. We felt that the leather was a little stiff.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 1,200 ratings
One reviewer claims these are his favorite pair of driving gloves, even though he owns over a dozen different pairs. Many reviewers speak to the gloves’ outstanding quality. Negative reviews complain about issues with fit, although we didn’t experience this when using Riparo’s sizing chart as a guide.
Driving Gloves: Bottom Line
Undoubtedly the most comfortable and best fitting set of driving gloves we tested were the Harssidanzar Lambskin Leather Driving Gloves. However, the Milwaukee Leather SH216 Fingerless Gloves were arguably just as comfortable – and nearly a third of the price of our Best Overall driving gloves. If you’re sick of shivering for the first five minutes of your drive while you wait for your car to warm up, the Alepo Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves are a must consider.
Our favorite pair of fingerless driving gloves that we tested were the Riparo Fingerless Driving Gloves, which are great for summer drives. Originally designed as motorcycle gloves, the Riparo Full-Finger Driving Gloves are a lightweight set of driving gloves that offer the protection of full-fingered gloves without being overly hot to wear.
Other Driving Gloves We Recommend
While we physically tried on, tested, and drove many miles with the driving gloves listed above – there are several pairs of driving gloves that caught our attention during our research process. Listed below are several highly rated driving gloves that we also recommend.
The Suited Racer x Dents Touchscreen Leather Driving Gloves
Unlined for a snug fit and better grip on the steering wheel, The Suited Racer x Dents Touchscreen Leather Driving Gloves are more than just an incredibly stylish accessory. These men’s leather gloves are made from hairsheep leather, which is known for its suppleness and durability. Additionally, these classic driving gloves are touchscreen compatible and feature The Suited Racer cross in place of traditional knuckle holes.
BMW M Driving Gloves
The BMW M Driving Gloves are made up of 5-percent neoprene and 95-percent Cabretta leather, meaning they’re not only highly durable – but also comfortable to wear. The BMW M-Series models have garnered a cult-like following over the past decade, and for good reason, as they’ve produced some of the best driver-centric cars on the market. Our team is similarly fervent about these M-Series driving gloves. Pull-on closure makes taking these gloves on/off a breeze and side-zip closures help provide a snug fit.
Dents Crochet Back Driving Gloves
Inspired by classic styles and featuring modern-day craftsmanship, the Dents Crochet Back Driving Gloves are truly an exceptional pair of gloves to look at. A cotton crochet back is paired with an Imipec hairsheep leather palm to ensure you don’t lose your grip on the steering wheel. The cognac colorway shown above may be eye-catching, but the quality of both materials and workmanship are exemplary in this set of stringback driving gloves.
Driving Gloves Buyers Guide
Figuring out what driving gloves will work best for you ultimately comes down to what you’re looking for out of a driving glove. Are you simply looking to emulate Ryan Gosling in “Drive” or pull up to your date’s house looking like James Bond? Or are you looking for a pair of driving gloves for more practical reasons, such as protecting your steering wheel or making long drives more comfortable?
Regardless of what you’re looking for in a driving glove, there is likely an option that will work for your needs. When considering which gloves to purchase, make sure you are up-to-date on your hand size. To measure this, check out this guide from Alfred University.
Types Of Driving Gloves
There are four main types of driving gloves that you should be aware of. Below, we explain the differences of these different types of driving gloves:
- Unlined: Unlined driving gloves are designed to offer driver improved grip, control, and feel over the steering wheel. This type of glove is typically lighter and features less material than lined or full-fingered driving gloves.
- Lined: Lined driving gloves feature some kind of insulating material within the glove itself to keep your hands warm, whether that be wool or cashmere.
- Fingerless: Fingerless driving gloves are designed to give your hands more freedom and provide drivers better control over the steering wheel. However, this type of driving glove is not as protective as full-fingered gloves.
- Full-fingered: Full-fingered driving gloves are the classic style of driving gloves that you see in movies. The type of driving gloves typically features knuckle-hole openings, a clasp at the wrist, and perforations throughout the fingers.
Best Driving Gloves: FAQ
