Pros Wide viewing angles, including a 170.0-degree angle lens Built-in Wi-Fi GPS and G-sensor accelerometer IPS touchscreen Sony sensor (IMX335) and four infrared LED lights for nighttime driving Cons Doesn’t include a USB cable Adhesive mount is difficult to adjust left/right

The Kingslim D5 is one of the highest-resolution dash cams you’ll find for under $100. It offers recording at 60 frames per second (fps) as well as an exceptionally-wide 170-degree view. This camera’s broad operating temperature (-4°F to 140°F) makes it an appropriate dash cam for almost any environment.

This dash cam is an excellent choice for those who want to record their surroundings in full 4K at a relatively low cost.

Key Features

Cost : About $90

Max recording resolution : 4K

Frame rate : 60 fps

Field of view : 170 degrees

Operating temperature : -4°F to 140°F

GPS : Yes

Mounting style : Adhesive

Our Experience

The Kingslim D5 is low-profile and can easily tuck behind a rearview mirror. However, the installation system could be better. This camera uses an adhesive mount that only tilts up and down, making it more difficult to adjust than a swivel mount. It is also difficult to disconnect the camera from the mount for review.

Once installed, the camera has an easy-to-navigate interface. The D5 pairs with a free app that allows users to access footage and download files.

This camera does not easily connect to a computer. Like many newer dashcams, it seems designed primarily to be used with the accompanying app. Of course, if your PC has an SD card reader, you can still access files from the camera.

Image quality is where the Kingslim performs best, especially considering the cost. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a lower-priced camera that records at full 4K resolution. That said, the nighttime recording quality could be better. In low-light situations, the camera records well enough to make out what is happening but does not capture license plate information with much clarity.