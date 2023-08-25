Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has been a leader in tire sales in recent years. With durable construction and various models, Cooper Tire has stood out in the business for over 100 years, specializing in tires for trucks, passenger cars, and SUVs.
Our review of Cooper Tire as a company and brand of tire gives insight into the world of tires and what to look for in your next tire purchase. With industry ratings, expected price points, warranties, and factors to consider when you need new tires, we’ll help you determine if Cooper Tire is the best tire brand for your vehicle.
An Overview Of Cooper Tire Company
Founded in 1914, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is currently headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. While acquired by Goodyear back in 2021, Cooper Tire still operates as its own brand and name.
Cooper prioritizes the production of tires for passenger cars, light trucks, SUVs, and vans. As an independent manufacturer, Cooper Tire sells tires among regional and national retailers, independent dealerships, and wholesale websites. With models ranging from all-terrain to touring tires, Cooper has compatible tire sizes for almost every off- and on-road vehicle.
Cooper Tire accounted for 9 percent of all tire sales in the United States in 2022 among both passenger cars and light trucks. They fell just short of the most reputable and top competitor brands including Goodyear, Michelin, Firestone, and Bridgestone.
Cooper Tire Prices
Cooper tires have various price points to accommodate both the budget and the tire model you’re looking for. Models range anywhere from as low as $65 to upwards of $475 based on the multiple Cooper tires we looked at on both Tire Rack and Discount Tire.
Using the Cooper Zeon RS3-G1, for example, one of these tires costs $171.99 on Tire Rack, meaning a full set would be about $687.96. This is an ultra-high-performance all-season tire, so you can expect to pay a bit more than an average day-to-day tire from Cooper Tire.
Industry Ratings
As with all tires and tire brands you see on the road, Cooper Tire has to follow a strict regulation system as determined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Referred to as the Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), this evaluation process grades tires based on treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance. Let’s compare a few of the best tires made by Cooper Tire, all of which are designed for passenger cars.
|Tire Model
|Treadwear Score
|Traction Score
|Temperature
Resistance
Score
|Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring
|640
|A
|A
|Cooper CS5 Grand Touring
|780
|A
|A
|Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S
|620
|A
|B
|Cooper Zeon RS3-G1
|500
|AA
|A
|Cooper Endeavor Plus
|680
|A
|A
Treadwear
Treadwear helps to determine the lifespan of tires. Manufacturers calculate treadwear by measuring their tires against a control tire with a rating of 100. If the tire being tested has a treadwear rating of 200, this means it has double the lifespan of the control tire. Most tires you’ll find for your vehicle have a treadwear rating between 200 and 500.
Traction
Traction is measured using a letter scale to determine how well tires grip wet roads. With a scoring range of AA, A, B, or C, most passenger car tires you’ll find on the market will have an A rating, which is more than enough traction for average-sized vehicles.
Temperature Resistance
Heat resistance is measured on a letter scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to be able to operate at different temperatures depending on their use. If you’re looking for performance tires that need to reliably operate at higher speeds compared to an everyday tire, they’ll likely have a higher temperature resistance rating.
Warranty and Benefits
Cooper Tire warranties apply to original equipment manufacturer (OREM) tires or replacement tires for both passenger cars and light trucks. Tires have to be purchased new and must be used on the vehicle they were originally installed on. Be sure to have your proof of purchase handy if you need to file a claim.
This warranty can be applied to residents in the United States or Canada. Most importantly, the tires need to be the size, load index, and speed rating greater than or equal to the vehicle manufacturer’s specifications.
Standard Coverage
If your Cooper replacement tires become unserviceable due to tire manufacturer or construction-related issues during the first 2/32 inches of tread wear, you’ll get a free replacement of an equivalent Cooper tire.
If your tire tread is worn more than 2/32 in. and becomes unserviceable as a result of an eligible replacement condition, you’ll have to pay a replacement cost to get a new tire at a lower cost. You need to have proof of purchase and the original owner must be present when filing this claim for a replacement tire.
This charge is calculated by multiplying the tire dealer’s current price by the percentage of original tread depth worn from the tire. You can expect to pay for the mounting, balancing, and any add-on charges like taxes or a higher-cost tire model.
45-Day Satisfaction Guarantee
Cooper Tire offers a 45-day satisfaction guarantee, giving you 45 days to decide if you want to keep or exchange the tires you purchased for a different set of either Cooper, Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, or Mastercraft tires. Be sure to have the original sales receipt with you if you choose to exchange your tires. This offer is valid both for online and in-store purchases.
There are a few limitations, highlighted below, that you’ll want to be aware of:
- Tires must be returned undamaged.
- If you exchange the current tires for a more expensive set of tires, you’ll be expected to pay the difference in price.
- This guarantee is only for the original tire purchase and does not apply to replacement tires that you exchange the original tires for.
- You must return and exchange your tires to the same location that you originally bought the tires from with the original sales receipt.
- Tires cannot be worn over the first 2/32 in. of tread.
Treadwear Protection
Separate from the Standard Coverage warranty, the treadwear warranty is a prorated warranty, meaning there’s no free replacement period based on the mileage you get out of your tires. This warranty is available if you are the original owner, can provide a record of having rotated the tires at least every 8,000 miles, and can present proof of your original tire purchase. You’ll also want to have your car’s vehicle type, model, and odometer reading correctly recorded.
If the tire wears to the tread wear indicators in less than the miles warranted, a prorated adjustment will be approved in reference to the actual miles you got out of the tires. Your replacement tire cost will be calculated by dividing the actual mileage delivered by the miles warranted. You’ll then multiply the result by the selling price of an equivalent replacement tire. You can expect to pay for mounting, balancing, and any add-on charges including tax or a higher-cost replacement tire.
The following tires are warranted against treadwear protection if they become worn out prior to the indicated mileage below:
- 40,000 miles: Cobra G/T
- 45,000 miles: Zeon RS3-G1
- 50,000 miles: Discoverer SRXLE, CS5 Ultra Touring (W), Discoverer HT3
- 55,000 miles: Discoverer Rugged Trek
- 60,000 miles: Discoverer AT3 LT, Discoverer AT3 XLT, Discoverer EnduraMax, Discoverer Rugged Trek SUV
- 65,000 miles: Discoverer SRX (V), Discoverer AT3 4S, Cooper Endeavor, Cooper Endeavor Plus
- 70,000 miles: CS5 Ultra Touring (V/H), Discoverer SRX (H)
- 75,000 miles: Discoverer SRX (S/T)
- 80,000 miles: CS5 Grand Touring (T)
What Isn’t Covered?
Adjustments and warranty coverage sometimes will not be applicable under specific circumstances highlighted below:
- Tires that are unserviceable due to road hazards (nails, vandalism, punctures, etc.) and/or consumer damage (failure to rotate, underinflation, overinflation, etc.).
- Tires used for commercial services, racing, or on off-road terrain.
- Tires over four years old from the date of manufacture or the date of purchase.
- Tires worn unevenly or show a difference of 2/32 in. of treadwear between grooves.
- Tires installed on a vehicle other than the vehicle they were originally installed on.
- Tires that are sold or repaired outside of the United States and Canada.
- Tires that have been altered in some manner (siping, buffing, re-grooving, etc.).
- Tires worn down to 2/32 in. of treadwear or are over 6 years old.
Cooper Tires Review: Buyers Guide
With the essential information on Cooper tires and what model you might want to consider, there are a few factors to account for when buying a new set of tires, regardless of the manufacturer. Tread pattern, tire build, weather conditions, and tire lifespan can all impact the brand and model you choose.
Tread Pattern
Tires have various tread patterns with different advantages to each. Most commonly you’ll find tires with a tread design that is directional, symmetrical, asymmetrical, or a combination design.
Directional tires protect against wet conditions including snow, mud, and heavy rain. Symmetrical tires are best for a smooth ride, stability, and low rolling resistance. Asymmetric tires offer the best of both worlds, providing good handling, stability, and good grip in wet conditions.
Tire Build
The most common tire builds you’ll see on the market are radial, bias ply, and bias belted. Radial tires are generally more durable in the long run and offer a smoother ride than most tires. Bias tires have stiffer sidewalls which help to provide both more control and better responsiveness while also being slightly lower cost in comparison to radial tires.
Weather Conditions
Tires are designed for different weather conditions. While all-season might be the most versatile option to purchase, depending on where you live and how often you drive, you might consider a specific tire to combat more extreme weather. Snow tires, summer tires, and all-weather tires are a few other examples of weather- and season-specific tires you may consider.
Lifespan
All tires have varying lifespans that can influence the tire you choose. On average, most tires last between 60,000 to 75,000 miles, depending on maintenance, driving style, and weather. Winter tires and summer tires generally have shorter lifespans than all-season tires since winter and summer tires are used seasonally. It’s a good idea to check the average lifespan of the tires you want to get the best value.
Cooper Tires: Reviews
We looked at both Tire Rack and Discount Tire, noting an average of 4.3 out of 5.0 stars for the various Cooper Tire models on these sites. The majority of customers seem pleased with their purchase, though a handful of buyers noted issues with road noise and longevity. We’ve highlighted a handful of reviews to get a firsthand look at how customers feel about purchasing Cooper-branded tires.
Positive Reviews of Cooper Tires
“Haven’t had these tires very long. Had almost new Nitto tires that were terribly noisy. I thought all my wheel bearings were worn out. I purchase[d] these tires and it is so quiet now I [could] hardly believe it. Happy with these tires so far.”
– Via Tire Rack
“So far they have been great tires, I have driven in wet conditions on the expressway that is currently under reconstruction and in terrible shape, I’ve seen [accidents] and loss of control in my daily commute and so far have been at ease with the handling dry and wet.”
– Via Tire Rack
Negative Reviews of Cooper Tires
“After about 5,000 miles, the sidewalls lost all of their stiffness resulting in ‘squishy’ cornering. Noise levels are awful on any surfaced road. Tread wear is dismal at best. I was able to get 20,000 miles out of 3 of these tires, 10,000 out of one after a road hazard claim.”
– Via Tire Rack
“I fully expected to get about 45,000 to 50,000 miles from the tread; but didn’t even come close. I am adamant about rotating my tires no more than 6,000 miles (averaged around 5,000 miles). The tire store told me I needed new tires at about 23,500 miles since then I have been trying to stretch these out as much as possible.”
– Via Tire Rack
Cooper Tires Review: Bottom Line
Overall, we’d recommend Cooper Tire to anyone looking for a reliable tire and quiet ride for their daily commute. With an A+ from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and overall happy customers, we find Cooper Tire to offer versatile and durable tire models to fit crossover SUVs, passenger cars, and other everyday vehicles you see on the road.
Cooper Tires Review: FAQ
