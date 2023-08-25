Cooper Tire warranties apply to original equipment manufacturer (OREM) tires or replacement tires for both passenger cars and light trucks. Tires have to be purchased new and must be used on the vehicle they were originally installed on. Be sure to have your proof of purchase handy if you need to file a claim.

This warranty can be applied to residents in the United States or Canada. Most importantly, the tires need to be the size, load index, and speed rating greater than or equal to the vehicle manufacturer’s specifications.

Standard Coverage

If your Cooper replacement tires become unserviceable due to tire manufacturer or construction-related issues during the first 2/32 inches of tread wear, you’ll get a free replacement of an equivalent Cooper tire.

If your tire tread is worn more than 2/32 in. and becomes unserviceable as a result of an eligible replacement condition, you’ll have to pay a replacement cost to get a new tire at a lower cost. You need to have proof of purchase and the original owner must be present when filing this claim for a replacement tire.

This charge is calculated by multiplying the tire dealer’s current price by the percentage of original tread depth worn from the tire. You can expect to pay for the mounting, balancing, and any add-on charges like taxes or a higher-cost tire model.

45-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

Cooper Tire offers a 45-day satisfaction guarantee, giving you 45 days to decide if you want to keep or exchange the tires you purchased for a different set of either Cooper, Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, or Mastercraft tires. Be sure to have the original sales receipt with you if you choose to exchange your tires. This offer is valid both for online and in-store purchases.

There are a few limitations, highlighted below, that you’ll want to be aware of:

Tires must be returned undamaged.

If you exchange the current tires for a more expensive set of tires, you’ll be expected to pay the difference in price.

This guarantee is only for the original tire purchase and does not apply to replacement tires that you exchange the original tires for.

You must return and exchange your tires to the same location that you originally bought the tires from with the original sales receipt.

Tires cannot be worn over the first 2/32 in. of tread.

Treadwear Protection

Separate from the Standard Coverage warranty, the treadwear warranty is a prorated warranty, meaning there’s no free replacement period based on the mileage you get out of your tires. This warranty is available if you are the original owner, can provide a record of having rotated the tires at least every 8,000 miles, and can present proof of your original tire purchase. You’ll also want to have your car’s vehicle type, model, and odometer reading correctly recorded.

If the tire wears to the tread wear indicators in less than the miles warranted, a prorated adjustment will be approved in reference to the actual miles you got out of the tires. Your replacement tire cost will be calculated by dividing the actual mileage delivered by the miles warranted. You’ll then multiply the result by the selling price of an equivalent replacement tire. You can expect to pay for mounting, balancing, and any add-on charges including tax or a higher-cost replacement tire.

The following tires are warranted against treadwear protection if they become worn out prior to the indicated mileage below:

40,000 miles : Cobra G/T

45,000 miles : Zeon RS3-G1

50,000 miles : Discoverer SRXLE, CS5 Ultra Touring (W), Discoverer HT3

55,000 miles : Discoverer Rugged Trek

60,000 miles : Discoverer AT3 LT , Discoverer AT3 XLT , Discoverer EnduraMax, Discoverer Rugged Trek SUV

65,000 miles : Discoverer SRX (V), Discoverer AT3 4S , Cooper Endeavor, Cooper Endeavor Plus

70,000 miles : CS5 Ultra Touring (V/H), Discoverer SRX (H)

75,000 miles : Discoverer SRX (S/T)

80,000 miles : CS5 Grand Touring (T)

What Isn’t Covered?

Adjustments and warranty coverage sometimes will not be applicable under specific circumstances highlighted below: