*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

For those interested in learning more, below are detailed reviews for each Continental tire that’s made it through our testing process:

Continental TerrainContact A/T Review

Cost : Starts at $166/each

3PMSF : No

Treadwear : 680

Traction : A

Temperature : B

The Continental TerrainContact A/T is designed to combine quiet highway performance with off-road capabilities. The TerrainContact A/T features stable tread blocks and a closed shoulder design that help to resist uneven treadwear and optimize tread life. Our team considers the Terrain Contact A/T the Best All-Terrain Tire in 2023.

Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus Review

Cost : Starts at $139

3PMSF : No

Treadwear : 560

Traction : A – AA

Temperature : A

Rolling resistance : 9.75 kg/T

The Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus is an ultra-high-performance (UHP) all-season tire designed for drivers of sports cars, sporty coupes, performance sedans, SUVs, and CUVs. Utilizing SPORTPLUS+ Technology, the ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus offers optimal braking and handling. Our team considers the ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus one of the best all-season performance tires on the market.

Continental VikingContact 7 Review

Cost : Starts at $115

3PMSF : Yes

Rolling resistance : 7.56 kg/T

The Continental VikingContact 7 is a studless winter tire designed for those looking for enhanced confidence driving during the winter months. The 3D sipes present on this tire are of varying thickness, though all of the sipes present on this tire provide biting edges for optimal grip. Grip Edges on the outside of the tread blocks help to increase the overall contact area of the tire.

For more information on the VikingContact 7 and some of the best snow and ice tires available, check out our review of the best winter tires.