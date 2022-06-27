Amazon Review Score: 4.9 out of 5 based on over 5,000 reviews

Positive Chicco MyFit Reviews

Positive Chicco MyFit reviews mention many of the same things we have, including that this seat is easy to use and install. It simply works well, and the five-position recline and nine-position headrest help ensure a comfortable fit.

“The padding around the headrest area is substantial without feeling like I’m strapping my son into a spaceship. He can see better out the windows of the car, thanks to the shape of the headrest ‘wings’ without compromising head and neck protection.” – K. Peterson via Amazon

“[My child] does seem to like the seat. It’s got a lot of padding so that buckles and things aren’t rubbing into him. The headrest is adjustable for his height, and it makes things comfortable for napping.” – Jen via Amazon

More than one reviewer was using this car seat when they experienced a crash, and the MyFit’s side-impact protection and steel frame protected their most precious cargo – their child.

“The PT Cruiser hit us going 50 mph. My wife was in the passenger seat, our 4-year-old son was behind me. … Fortunately, his car seat saved him from very serious injury, and my wife and I only had minor neck injuries.” – Brandy D. via Amazon

“This car seat kept my daughter safe and alive [after an accident]. Needless to say, this one was replaced by the exact same model.” – Victoria via Amazon

Negative Chicco MyFit Reviews

As mentioned, only a handful of negative Chicco MyFit reviews are to be found. One person claims their seat was defective and didn’t properly tighten.

“Cleaned it and found the harness system appears to be broken, not staying tight. … We contacted Chicco by phone and email and have gotten zero response in the week.” – David S. via Amazon

While defective models like this seem to be uncommon, it’s concerning that Chicco customer service didn’t contact this customer with a speedy resolution. A couple of other reviewers have noted that the seat is difficult to attach using the back seat shoulder belt (rather than the anchor latch system).