The Chicco MyFit Harness plus Booster car seat is designed to accommodate children from 25.0 to 100.0 pounds. This Chicco MyFit review takes a closer look at car seat quality and summarizes online reviews to help you decide if it’s a good choice for your little one.
In addition to analyzing and summarizing reviews online, our team conducted in-person testing to examine the quality of materials and ease of installation. We ultimately rated the MyFit highly and recommended it in our review of the best toddler car seats.
Chicco MyFit Overview And Features
Our Take: A quality-made car seat that’s easy to install and adjust.
Key Features
- Cost: About $210
- Weight range: 25.0 to 100.0 pounds
- Height range: Up to 57.0 inches
- Car seat weight: 25.0 pounds
- Machine-washable padding
Chicco MyFit Testing Process
To test the Chicco MyFit, we installed this one-car seat into a sedan. We inspected and adjusted all the straps and buckles to assess the quality of materials and ease of installation.
In addition to our in-person testing, our review team combed through hundreds of Chicco MyFit car seat reviews to get a sense of how others experienced the product. This gives us an idea of the seat’s longevity and how it works for various users.
What We Like About Chicco MyFit
Installing and adjusting the Chicco MyFit is no problem. The built-in bubble level indicators help ensure the perfect setup, and the explanatory stickers are easy to follow. This forward-facing car seat is similar to the Chicco KeyFit 30, except that it’s designed for older children.
At around $200, this seat also provides exceptional value. It’s built to transition from a toddler car seat to a backless booster mode and is suitable for children between 25.0 and 100.0 pounds. The padding is high quality, soft, and machine-washable. The five-point harness is easy to tighten and uses quality clasps for a secure fit. Several recline positions offer the perfect adjustment that won’t have your child’s head lolling forward.
This car seat is also safe. It includes two layers of EPS foam (DuoGuard™ Protection), and several parents say it saved their children in an accident.
Stroller Compatability
Due to its design and catering for children at heavier weights, the Chicco MyFit is not compatible with strollers.
What We Don’t Like About Chicco MyFit
There’s little not to like about the Chicco MyFit. We were hard-pressed to find any faults with the design, and few negative customer reviews exist. However, it seems that the cupholders are out of a child’s reach. Also, the seat is difficult to set up without using your car’s built-in seat anchors.
Virtually all cars manufactured after 1995 include seat anchors, but be sure your vehicle has these before purchasing this car seat. You can install this car seat using a vehicle seat belt, but the LATCH connectors are easier to use.
Chicco MyFit Reviews
Amazon Review Score: 4.9 out of 5 based on over 5,000 reviews
Positive Chicco MyFit Reviews
Positive Chicco MyFit reviews mention many of the same things we have, including that this seat is easy to use and install. It simply works well, and the five-position recline and nine-position headrest help ensure a comfortable fit.
“The padding around the headrest area is substantial without feeling like I’m strapping my son into a spaceship. He can see better out the windows of the car, thanks to the shape of the headrest ‘wings’ without compromising head and neck protection.”
– K. Peterson via Amazon
“[My child] does seem to like the seat. It’s got a lot of padding so that buckles and things aren’t rubbing into him. The headrest is adjustable for his height, and it makes things comfortable for napping.”
– Jen via Amazon
More than one reviewer was using this car seat when they experienced a crash, and the MyFit’s side-impact protection and steel frame protected their most precious cargo – their child.
“The PT Cruiser hit us going 50 mph. My wife was in the passenger seat, our 4-year-old son was behind me. … Fortunately, his car seat saved him from very serious injury, and my wife and I only had minor neck injuries.”
– Brandy D. via Amazon
“This car seat kept my daughter safe and alive [after an accident]. Needless to say, this one was replaced by the exact same model.”
– Victoria via Amazon
Negative Chicco MyFit Reviews
As mentioned, only a handful of negative Chicco MyFit reviews are to be found. One person claims their seat was defective and didn’t properly tighten.
“Cleaned it and found the harness system appears to be broken, not staying tight. … We contacted Chicco by phone and email and have gotten zero response in the week.”
– David S. via Amazon
While defective models like this seem to be uncommon, it’s concerning that Chicco customer service didn’t contact this customer with a speedy resolution. A couple of other reviewers have noted that the seat is difficult to attach using the back seat shoulder belt (rather than the anchor latch system).
“I can’t use the latch because both kids are just barely too big, and the seatbelt method to anchor the seat is the only way. Too bad the seatbelt method doesn’t seem to work with this seat.”
– L. McCorkle via Amazon
Our Take On Chicco MyFit: 4.7 Stars
The Chicco MyFit is an excellent choice for a convertible car seat. It can accommodate children from toddler-size until they are a big kid who doesn’t need a car seat, making it a good value at around $200. This seat is easy to install and features ErgoBoost triple foam padding that’s comfortable, soft, and safe.
Some users report difficulty securing the MyFit with the seatbelt (rather than the anchor latches), which could be an issue if you drive an older vehicle without anchors.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5 out of 5
|Adjustability
|4 out of 5
|Quality of Materials
|5 out of 5
