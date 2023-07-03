Among top car seat brands, Chicco manufactures some of the most user-friendly car seats. This Chicco Fit4 review takes a close look at one of Chicco’s best convertible car seat models. The all-in-one car seat can work as a rear-facing car seat for your newborn, a forward-facing seat for toddlers, and a big kid booster seat.
To ensure continued comfort as your child grows, the Fit4 includes several layers of removable padding and an adjustable headrest. Overall, the Fit4 is one of the best car seats that we tested in terms of ease of use, adjustability, and quality of materials. It was our top pick when we tested and reviewed the best convertible car seats.
Chicco Fit4 Overview And Features
- Multiple configurations for children between 4.0 and 100.0 pounds
- Steel-reinforced frame and EPS foam lining
- Bubble leveling system ensures perfect recline angle
- 10 recline positions
- Bulky
- Some reports of headrest deteriorating after a few years
An easy-to-install, all-in-one convertible car seat with few drawbacks. A unique design element of Chicco car seats (including the Fit4) is the SuperCinch® system. The SuperCinch latch tightener is a specialized pulley that Chicco attaches to the anchor straps that connect the car seat to your vehicle. This pulley makes it easier to tighten the anchor straps by requiring less force on the user’s part.
Key Features
- Child weight range: 4.0 to 100.0 lbs.
- Height limit: Up to 57.0 inches
- Car seat weight: 25.0 lbs.
Most convertible car seats from leading brands cost between $200 and $300. This puts the Fit4 on the more expensive end of that range. The weight and height ranges go a little higher than some other models. Many other convertible car seats have weight limits that top out closer to 60.0 lbs.
Despite its large size, this car seat is also a little bit lighter than other convertible car seat models, making it a bit easier to position than others.
Chicco Fit4 Testing Process
We’ve tested and analyzed thousands of convertible car seat reviews to weed out lower-rated products and identify the best options available. The Chicco Fit4 went through this research and testing process as a team member installed it in a sedan and tried every adjustment mechanism.
We evaluated this car seat based on ease of use, adjustability, and material quality. In addition to inspecting the materials of each seat, we noted the ease or difficulty of the installation process. We installed car seats in forward- and rear-facing positions and tested each adjustment mechanism.
Ease Of Use
Any car seats sold in the United States must pass federal safety standards, but even approved car seats are unsafe if improperly installed. If a child car seat is easier to install, there’s a lower chance of user error.
We awarded the most points in this category to car seats that were simple to install in rear-facing and forward-facing positions.
A car seat’s anchor connectors can make a big difference with ease of installation. In testing car seats, we encountered two types of anchors: a plain metal anchor and a buckle anchor (both displayed below). The buckle-type anchor is much easier to attach and release. Seats with this type of anchor tether scored higher for ease of use.
Plain Metal Anchor
Buckle Anchor (LATCH System)
You do not need to use anchor straps to attach many car seats, they can also be secured using your vehicle seat belt.
Adjustability
To ensure a safe fit, you need to adjust any car seat so it’s properly level. Adjustability is especially important for a convertible car seat meant to accommodate your child as they grow. Car seats with multiple harness positions, removable padding, and more incline positions score best in this category.
Quality Of Materials
We examined the materials of each car seat we tested for quality and comfort. Seats with soft padding, quality stitching, and durable frames scored best in this category.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
What We Like
We recommend the Chicco Fit4 for just about any parent. This is a car seat to purchase for your newborn that you’ll be able to continue to use as your child grows. Even compared to other convertible car seats, the Fit4 is exceptionally adjustable thanks to the many layers of removable padding.
The steel-reinforced frame and thick EPS foam lining safety features give additional peace of mind that this car seat will protect your child during an accident.
There are other convertible car seats that offer reliable protection and will grow with your child, such as the Britax Advocate and Graco Extend2Fit. One thing that differentiates the Chicco Fit4 from these models is the effort that Chicco makes to ensure proper installation and adjustment. The Fit4 model even has bubble levels built into the side of the car seat.
Not only are the included instructions easier to follow than any other brand we tested, but the seat itself includes several helpful stickers. For parents installing their first car seat, the Fit4 is about as safe and easy as any car seat out there.
What We Don’t Like
We didn’t find much to criticize about the Fit4. Our testing team awarded this car seat 5 out of 5 stars by every testing metric. Due to the increased amount of padding, we did find the car seat a little bulkier than the alternatives, which may make it a poor choice for those who need to install several car seats side-by-side.
While this four-in-one convertible car seat has several configurations and could conceivably accommodate a child from birth until they outgrow the need for a car seat, there is no guarantee the seat will last until you are ready to use the high back booster mode. We only handled this car seat for a month, but some parents who have used it for longer periods of time report headrest deterioration (though the headrest can be replaced).
Chicco Fit4 Reviews
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 1,900 ratings
Most of the reviews for the Chicco Fit4 begin by praising this car seat for either easy installation or child comfort. A number of reviewers claim that their child finds the Fit4 exceptionally comfortable and they’re able to fall asleep in this seat when they were unable to in others.
The most common complaint about this seat is that the foam padding can sometimes detach, specifically around the headrest. Some reviewers are able to glue the padding pack together without issues, while some have had to replace the headrest (less than five percent of reviewers gave the Fit4 low marks overall).
Another issue that some mention is that the straps are difficult to tighten, though we did not find this to be the case during our testing.
Positive Chicco Fit4 Reviews
“I bought this for my 2.5-year-old, we previously had the Evenflo EveryFit 4-1, [but] it just didn’t last as long as I’d like seeing as we only had it a year and a half. Anyways, this car seat was easy to install, very secure, and comfortable.”
– Raeshondala, via Amazon
“Our infant car seat is Chicco brand and we loved the ease of install, which is part of the reason we leaned toward this particular brand.”
– Mary, via Amazon
Negative Chicco Fit4 Reviews
“[After two years], I noticed that the foam in the headrest cracked in two and came off on one side.”
– Griffin R., via Amazon
“…the chest clip has two settings and does not clip together very smoothly. I will say, that once my child is in the seat, she appears comfortable and even naps well in it without her head falling forward.”
– Melissa M., via Amazon
Our Take On The Chicco Fit4: 5 Stars
For the cost, quality, and ease of installation, we think there are few car seats that beat the Chicco Fit4. Of course, everyone’s idea of comfort is different and you can’t know which car seat your child will prefer until you try it.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Adjustability
|5
|Quality of Materials
|5
According to numerous customer reviews, many children find the Fit4 comfortable, which is probably aided by the fact that it is so adjustable and includes a lot of (machine-washable) removable padding to customize the feel of the seat.
We recommend the Fit4 for first-time car seat owners because of its relative ease of use and convenient guides for ensuring perfect installation.
Chicco Fit4: FAQ
Here are a few frequently asked questions about the Chicco Fit4.
*Data accurate at time of publication.