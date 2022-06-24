The best car window tint kits don’t just look good, but also offer a range of benefits. Auto window tinting prevents onlookers from peeking into your car, blocks out ultraviolet (UV) rays that will damage the upholstery, and helps provide heat reduction in the car’s interior. Our team recommends the five best car window tint kits based on a variety of factors, including customer feedback and company reputation.
Best Car Window Tints
- Best Overall: Lexen 2-Ply Premium Carbon Roll Window Tint Film
- Best Pre-Cut Tint: Lexen 2-Ply Ceramic All Windows Pre-Cut Tint Kit
- Best Tint Range: MotoShield Pro Premium Ceramic Window Tint For Auto
- Best Customer Service: True Line Automotive Computer Customized Pre-Cut Window Tint Kit
- Also Consider: JNK Networks Real Pre-Cut Tint Film
#1 Best Overall: Lexen 2-Ply Premium Carbon Roll Window Tint Film
Our top pick for car window tint is Lexen‘s carbon film. It comes as a roll of film that you cut yourself to fit the exact measurements of your windows. You can customize the tint percentage with options between 5 and 50 percent.
This roll blocks 99 percent of harmful UV rays, preventing the furnishings in your vehicle from fading and keeping the temperature down.
Lexen 2-ply is a good tint for car owners looking for a DIY alternative to professional window tinting services. It’s a helpful tool for someone just learning to apply a window tint.
Key Features
- Choice of 5, 20, 35, 40, or 50 percent tint
- Blocks 99 percent of UV rays
- Scratch-resistant
- No radio signal interference
- Nanocarbon particle technology for heat rejection
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 400 reviews
Customers say this tint is easy to size and apply with the proper tools. The tint seems to hold up well over time, with no peeling or bubbling.
Some consumers complain about fragility, saying that the tint creases easily. They also say the 5 percent option isn’t as dark as it should be.
#2 Best Pre-Cut Tint: Lexen 2-Ply Ceramic All Windows Pre-Cut Tint Kit
Lexen also manufactures our second car window tint kit. The main difference between the two is that this one comes pre-cut instead of as a roll. You supply your car’s make, model, and year, and Lexen sends you film that perfectly fits your windows.
Along with the pre-cut films, you also get a squeegee, which helps push out bubbles during the application process.
Customers looking for a pre-cut option straight from the manufacturer should consider this product. Taking out the guesswork for a tint installation also makes it a smart gift idea.
Key Features
- Choice of 5, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, or 45 percent tint
- Pre-cut
- All windows set
- Nano Ceramic particle technology for heat rejection
- Comes with a squeegee for application
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.9 out of 5 based on over 1,300 reviews
Most customers say the tint set they received perfectly fits their car windows. When someone did get incorrect sizes, they were able to reach the company and have a new set shipped to them for free. Some customers say the tint is difficult to install even with the written instructions and instructional videos on YouTube.
#3 Best Tint Range: MotoShield Pro Premium Ceramic Window Tint for Auto
MotoShield Pro’s tint roll comes in eight sizes, allowing you to pick the roll that will cover all your vehicle’s windows without buying more than you need. These rolls also have the widest tint range out of the products in this review, starting at 5 percent and going up to 75 percent.
The material used to manufacture this tint is metal-, carbon-, and dye-free, making it safe for the environment.
Environmentally conscious consumers and auto detailers wanting to offer a range of window tints should consider this product. It could also be a good supplement if you need a different tint percentage for a side-view window.
Key Features
- Choice of 5, 15, 25, 35, 50, 70, or 75 percent tint
- Blocks 99 percent of UV rays
- Block 99 percent of heat
- Reduces glare by 39 percent
- Metal-, carbon-, and dye-free
- Bubble-resistant
- Environmentally friendly
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon reviews for this window tint are divided among the different sizes. All told, there are around 100 ratings, with an average score of 3.9 stars.
Customers say this product does a great job of blocking heat and UV rays, even in states such as Arizona and Texas which are especially hot. Because of the tint’s thickness, it is durable and difficult to crease.
However, several customers have complained about poor customer service, saying the company was unresponsive when customers reached out about receiving the wrong roll size.
#4 Best Customer Service: True Line Automotive Computer Customized Pre-Cut Window Tint Kit
This product from True Line comes as a set of pre-cut window tints. You can choose from 10 options that cover some or all the windows around your vehicle at a 5 percent, 20 percent, 35 percent, or 50 percent tint.
If you choose one of the options that come with the install kit, you will get razors, squeegees, and a spray bottle to help with the application.
Similar to our second-best pick, going pre-cut is a time-saver for someone looking for a weekend auto project. True Line even offers more customization options than Lexen, at least on the Amazon page.
Key Features
- Choice of 5, 20, 35, or 50 percent tint
- Pre-cut
- Custom kits for any combination of back windows, front side windows, and front sun visor
- Installation kit comes with razors, squeegees, and a spray bottle
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.9 out of 5 based on over 1,400 reviews
Satisfied customers say their tint set came properly sized for their vehicle, making it easy for even inexperienced car owners to install. They also say the company is responsive and will send a new set if it messed up the order or if you messed up during installation. A few customers complain the material is too thin.
#5 Also Consider: JNK Networks Real Pre-Cut Tint Film
This JNK Networks set comes pre-cut for your vehicle’s specific make, model, and year. It covers all the windows around your car, including the back windshield, with a film that has a 5 percent, 25 percent, or 30 percent tint.
JNK Networks strives to make the application process as easy as possible. The company sends detailed instructions with your set and is available at any time for additional questions.
Our product review team likes that this is one of the more highly-reviewed pre-cut tints at the $50 price point. However, we placed this one farther down in our review because the material may be more difficult to work with. On the plus side, reviews from consumers report efficient customer service.
Key Features
- Choice of 5, 25, or 30 percent tint
- Pre-cut
- All windows plus back windshield set
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.9 out of 5 based on over 900 reviews
Shoppers say the set is easy to install because the product comes with detailed instructions. If you have any questions about installation or incorrect sizing, the company replies quickly. Some customers say the tint material is thin, making installation difficult and leading to wrinkles in the film.
Should I Tint My Car Windows?
We mentioned above that a window tint helps block UV rays and offers greater privacy by making it harder to see inside, but there are several other benefits:
- Reduces upholstery, trim, and other parts of the vehicle’s interior exposure to UV rays, preserving them from wearing out or fading quickly
- Reduce glare experienced by the driver
- Keeps the interior of the vehicle cooler
How Long Does It Take To Tint A Car?
The length of time an installation takes depends on how much car window tint film you are having applied to your vehicle. Most experts say it can take between two and five hours, depending on the car, and if the tint shop has to remove a pre-existing tint.
Car Window Tint Buyers Guide
When comparing the best car window tint kits for your vehicle, our team believes that paying attention to the cut, material, tint percentage, UV protection, and application method will serve you well. Also, be sure to research your local laws regarding vehicle tints. We recommend checking your state DMV website before purchasing or applying any window tint kits.
Cut
You can buy a car window tint that comes already formatted for your type of vehicle or in a roll for you to cut.
- Pre-cut: When you go to buy a pre-cut window tint, prepare to share your car’s make, model, and year. The manufacturer will then cut the tint to the right size and send it to you. This type is usually more expensive.
- Rolled: This type of tint comes as a roll that you cut to fit the size of your windows. It’s usually cheaper, but it takes more time to apply.
Material
Window tints range from DIY kits to kits requiring professional installation. Usually, automotive window tints are made from one of the following materials:
- Dyed Polyester: Dyed film is the most common type of material used for window tints. It’s affordable, has a long life, and is relatively easy to install.
- Metallic: Metallic tints offer more protection from heat and UV rays. However, they can affect GPS signals and cell phone service.
- Carbon: Carbon tints have carbon particles mixed in the film. These block even more heat than metallic tints and don’t impact GPS signals or phone service.
- Ceramic: Offers the most heat reflection and glare reduction. It’s also the most expensive option.
Tint Percentage
Tint percentage is the darkness level of the tint and how much light it allows through the window. The 5 percent or “limo” tint percentage blocks the most light, only allowing 5 percent through the window. This amount is typically only legal in backseat windows that the driver doesn’t have to look through.
UV Protection
You’ll want to consider how much protection from the sun your window tint gives you. A high-quality tint with more UV protection will keep the inside of your car cool and protect your car’s upholstery from damage.
Application Method
Applying the tint isn’t as simple as peeling off the backing and sticking it to your window. It will take time and require tools. To make tint installation easier, you can purchase an application tool kit.
Review Standards
In selecting the car window tints for this article, our review team looked at several factors. We started by searching Amazon for top products, analyzing customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. We tried to select a range of products for different needs and budgets.
Furthermore, our team assessed the innovation level of each product and reviewed customer feedback on performance to determine the best car window tint kits.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Car Window Tint: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.