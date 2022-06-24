Our top pick for car window tint is Lexen‘s carbon film. It comes as a roll of film that you cut yourself to fit the exact measurements of your windows. You can customize the tint percentage with options between 5 and 50 percent.

This roll blocks 99 percent of harmful UV rays, preventing the furnishings in your vehicle from fading and keeping the temperature down.

Lexen 2-ply is a good tint for car owners looking for a DIY alternative to professional window tinting services. It’s a helpful tool for someone just learning to apply a window tint.

Key Features

Choice of 5, 20, 35, 40, or 50 percent tint

Blocks 99 percent of UV rays

Scratch-resistant

No radio signal interference

Nanocarbon particle technology for heat rejection

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 400 reviews

Customers say this tint is easy to size and apply with the proper tools. The tint seems to hold up well over time, with no peeling or bubbling.

Some consumers complain about fragility, saying that the tint creases easily. They also say the 5 percent option isn’t as dark as it should be.