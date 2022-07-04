When buying a car wash soap, it’s important to consider the vital features that the product must have to be effective.

Scent

If you are sensitive to strong odors or have a loved one that may be, it’s important to consider how strongly a car wash soap will smell. It’s best to avoid soaps that have a chemical smell and try to use those with a more subtle, inviting scent.

Concentration

A soap with a high concentration of polymers will need less water to be effective. This not only provides you with a more thorough wash but also requires a lower soap-to-water ratio so you can get more washes for less money.

Foaminess

Foaming car washes are better than others because foam is more effective at picking up dirt and grime than a typical waterless car wash. Lubricity is important to consider, as well, so that you can expend less effort for a better result.

If you prefer the simple nature of a waterless car wash and are looking to pick up a bottle, we recommend checking out our review of the best waterless car wash soaps. Our review will ensure a spot-free car wash, as long as you follow any included directions and put in a little elbow grease.

Water Spot And Streak Resistance

Besides keeping your paintwork fresh, car wash soaps that are resistant to water spots and streaks are better for auto detailing needs. Swirl marks can be detrimental to your car’s wax job so the less, the better.

Other Considerations

Be sure that your soap is pH-balanced before purchasing, as an unbalanced soap can cause long-term damage to your car. Also consider investing in wash products such as buckets, wash mitts, microfiber towels, and even a foam gun to perform the best possible cleanup for your vehicle. If you are worried about your environmental impact, consider a biodegradable car wash soap, as well.