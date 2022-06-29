Suction Power: Corded vacuums typically have the greatest suction strength, so this vacuum can easily pick up anything in your vehicle. You’ll even need to hold down the ends of your floor mats when vacuuming them.

Maneuverability: The DeWalt has wheels so it can easily move around your car. The hose is long enough to reach across the seats, and there are extension nozzles and wands that can help you reach floor mats and under the seats. Because the vacuum requires a power source, you will likely need an extension cord to use it in your car. The size of the vacuum prevents you from easily picking it up, though, with the long hose and nozzle, this isn’t necessary.

Ease of Maintenance: When you need to clean the DeWalt, the top pops off easily to reveal the filter inside. If you want to use the wet vacuum function, you’ll need to get a foam filter (sold separately) to cover the paper filter. You can buy such a filter for around $20. Debris collects in the can, but the DeWalt includes a bag that can be attached, which is easily removed and discarded when full. Overall, this vacuum is easy to maintain. It even comes with an accessories bag to help store the extra hoses and attachments.

Versatility: The DeWalt earns top marks for versatility. The crevice tool can help you get between the seats and the wide nozzle makes vacuuming the other parts of your car quick and effective. The vacuum was able to pick up glitter, chip crumbs, and pet hair with ease. The high suction power makes it an effective vacuum for any car spill, including wet spills. It can also be used as a blower, though this may not be especially useful for detailing.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 210 ratings

The most-praised feature is the DeWalt’s high suction power, especially for the cost. The product’s only negative review is a complaint that the vacuum is only four horsepower rather than five. This seems relatively unimportant, as we found the suction power strong enough for car detailing.