While you could use a house vacuum to remove the grit from your car’s interior, that isn’t always practical. The best car vacuums are easy to handle in tight spaces and able to remove the mud, crumbs, and dog hair that accumulate on your floor mats and upholstery.
After extensive in-person testing, we recommend several car vacuums of different sizes and power levels – from heavy-duty plug-ins to handheld 12.0-volt vacuums. Each car vacuum has useful features and a few drawbacks, so the best car vacuum option for you depends on your needs and budget.
5 Best Car Vacuums
- Best Overall Car Vacuum: DeWalt DXV08S
- Best Cordless Vacuum: Milwaukee 0880-20
- Best Suction Power: Vacmaster Beast
- Best Handheld Vacuum: Fanttik V9 Mate
- Best Budget Vacuum: ThisWorx 12V
#1 Best Overall Car Vacuum: DeWalt DXV08S
The DeWalt DXV08S is not designed solely for car use, but to pick up any type of workshop spill. Because of its maneuverability (the DeWalt is big, but it has wheels), versatility, and suction power, this style of vacuum is popular for cleaning vehicles and is often used by professional detailers.
Buy this vacuum if you need a car cleaning machine that you won’t need to replace any time soon. For the price, you’d be hard-pressed to beat the DeWalt DXV08S in suction power, versatility, and quality. It’s capable of handling nearly any car mess you could encounter, including liquids, making it one of the best car vacuums on the market.
It should be noted that this car vacuum is too big to store in your vehicle and will need its own special place in a closet or workshop to lay its hose while off the job.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $160
- Weight: 15.0 pounds
- Power: 120.0V
- Tank capacity: 8.0 gallons
- Accessories: Extension wand, crevice nozzle, utility nozzles (2), accessory bag
- Power source: A/C outlet
- Wet or dry: Both
Our Experience
The DeWalt is easy to use and maneuver. It has a number of attachments to access every part of your vehicle and the suction power to remove tricky pet hair. There’s a large collection tank, meaning it can easily be used to detail your entire car several times before changing the bag.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Suction Power
|4.5
|Maneuverability
|4
|Ease of Maintenance
|4.5
|Versatility
|5
Suction Power: Corded vacuums typically have the greatest suction strength, so this vacuum can easily pick up anything in your vehicle. You’ll even need to hold down the ends of your floor mats when vacuuming them.
Maneuverability: The DeWalt has wheels so it can easily move around your car. The hose is long enough to reach across the seats, and there are extension nozzles and wands that can help you reach floor mats and under the seats. Because the vacuum requires a power source, you will likely need an extension cord to use it in your car. The size of the vacuum prevents you from easily picking it up, though, with the long hose and nozzle, this isn’t necessary.
Ease of Maintenance: When you need to clean the DeWalt, the top pops off easily to reveal the filter inside. If you want to use the wet vacuum function, you’ll need to get a foam filter (sold separately) to cover the paper filter. You can buy such a filter for around $20. Debris collects in the can, but the DeWalt includes a bag that can be attached, which is easily removed and discarded when full. Overall, this vacuum is easy to maintain. It even comes with an accessories bag to help store the extra hoses and attachments.
Versatility: The DeWalt earns top marks for versatility. The crevice tool can help you get between the seats and the wide nozzle makes vacuuming the other parts of your car quick and effective. The vacuum was able to pick up glitter, chip crumbs, and pet hair with ease. The high suction power makes it an effective vacuum for any car spill, including wet spills. It can also be used as a blower, though this may not be especially useful for detailing.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 210 ratings
The most-praised feature is the DeWalt’s high suction power, especially for the cost. The product’s only negative review is a complaint that the vacuum is only four horsepower rather than five. This seems relatively unimportant, as we found the suction power strong enough for car detailing.
#2 Best Cordless Vacuum: Milwaukee 0880-20
The Milwaukee 0880-20 is a battery-powered vacuum with decent suction strength. The excellent design makes this vacuum easy to store and maintain. However, if you don’t already use Milwaukee tools, the cost to purchase the required battery and charger nearly doubles the purchase price.
Buy this vacuum if you need a portable vacuum that is also strong enough to pick up pet fur. This is a good pick, especially for those who already own Milwaukee tools since the battery is compatible with several different Milwaukee products.
Don’t buy this vacuum if you need something that can be used for an extended length of time. While the battery means increased maneuverability, it also limits the amount of time the vacuum can be used before recharging.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $175 for the vacuum, $65 for the battery and charger
- Weight: 2.2 pounds
- Power: 18.0V
- Tank capacity: 2.0 gallons
- Accessories: Crevice nozzle, wide nozzle
- Power source: Rechargeable 18.0-volt lithium-ion battery (sold separately)
- Wet or dry: Both
Our Experience
The Milwaukee was our team’s favorite vacuum to test. Storage for the hose and attachments is elegantly designed into the vacuum body. The entire kit is easily converted into a small box that takes up very little space. Latches on the top provide access to the hose and attachments, while the bottom latches provide access to the collection area for emptying and cleaning.
Without significantly increasing your budget, you’re unlikely to find a cordless handheld vacuum with better suction power. The Milwaukee is not as powerful as the DeWalt, Vacmaster, or other plug-in vacuums, but it is strong enough to remove embedded pet fur. We loved this vacuum so much, we decided to perform additional testing for an in-depth review here.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Suction Power
|4
|Maneuverability
|4
|Ease of Maintenance
|5
|Versatility
|5
Suction Power: The Milwaukee packs enough suction for anything you’d need to clean from your car seats, including crumbs and pet fur. While it is not quite as powerful as plug-in models, it boasts top-tier suction for a cordless option.
Maneuverability: Because it is uncorded and portable, the Milwaukee is easy to maneuver anywhere in your car. It’s a bit larger than a 12.0-volt vacuum, but not especially heavy. One drawback is that the hose is a little short. You’ll need to hold the box near whatever you’re vacuuming, which can become cumbersome.
Ease of Maintenance: Of all the vacuums on this list, the Milwaukee is the easiest vacuum to store and maintain. It features an easy-access bagless collection area, and every attachment perfectly fits into the small package. Storing the Milwaukee is simple, and the convenient size means you can easily keep it in your trunk. You will need to keep the battery charged to use the Milwaukee. The battery has around a 40-minute runtime, which is enough time to detail one car but could be inconvenient for those who require several continuous hours of suction.
Versatility: This vacuum can pick up most car debris and includes both a thin and wide nozzle. The portability is a big selling point for this vacuum, as it’s easy to use in the car for nearly any mess or spill. The Milwaukee features wet and dry functions and can even be used as a blower.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 540 ratings
The Milwaukee vacuum earns high marks from reviewers for portability, weight, and suction power. There are a few complaints. One customer says the vacuum is too noisy, and another is upset that it was not manufactured in the United States. However, none dare cast doubt on the Milwaukee’s raw suction strength.
#3 Best Suction Power: Vacmaster Beast
The Vacmaster Beast is a large shop vac with superb suction strength, many accessories, and a huge stainless steel collection tank. This type of vacuum is built for heavy use and big messes. It features both dry and wet vacuuming functionality and includes the necessary foam filter for wet vacuuming.
Buy the Vacmaster Beast if you want a multi-purpose vacuum with the best suction power. This large vacuum comes with several attachments, which means it takes up a lot of storage space. However, the Beast can withstand heavy use and the large tank takes a long time to fill, meaning you won’t have to change the bag very often.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $226
- Weight: 28.0 pounds
- Power: 120.0V
- Tank capacity: 14.0 gallons
- Accessories: Extension wands (2), brush squeegee, crevice nozzle, utility nozzle, floor brush tool, foam wet filter, tool storage bag
- Power source: A/C outlet
- Wet or dry: Both
Our Experience
The Vacmaster Beast was the most powerful vacuum we tested. The suction power is second to none, and the vacuum comes with all the bells and whistles. The extra-long power cord made the vacuum easy to maneuver around the car, and it was the best for picking up embedded dog hair.
The size of the vacuum makes it a little unwieldy, and it may not be the best choice if you are looking for something that is easy to store. The included accessories bag doesn’t fit all the attachments. If you only need a basic car vacuum for small messes, look for something smaller and cheaper.
While the Vacmaster Beast outperformed the DeWalt DXV08S when it came to suction power, the attachments and construction weren’t quite as good as the DeWalt, which is why we named the DeWalt DXV08S the Best Overall.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Suction Power
|5
|Maneuverability
|3
|Ease of Maintenance
|4
|Versatility
|5
Suction Power: The suction power of the Vacmaster Beast is beyond reproach. In addition to testing each vacuum by picking up pet fur, glitter, and crumbs, our tester applied the hose of each vacuum to his face to feel the incredible power on his own skin. The Vacmaster Beast was the only high-power vacuum to make our tester question the wisdom of this choice.
Maneuverability: The size of the Vacmaster Beast makes it harder to maneuver than a handheld car vacuum. However, few handheld vacuums can match its tank size or suction power. The vacuum is mounted on wheels and has a long power cord. However, you will likely need an extension cord if you are using this to clean out your car.
Ease of Maintenance: The Vacmaster Beast requires some assembly out of the box. You’ll need to attach the hose, hose brackets, and wheels. The included assembly instructions are not very good, but the vacuum only took us a couple of minutes to assemble. This short assembly time is a greater hassle than other vacuums (which require no assembly), but overall this is a minor drawback. Once constructed, the Vacmaster Beast is easy to clean by removing the top. The vacuum bags don’t fit as securely as they could, which can result in some debris in the canister.
However, even this debris is cleaned out easily enough. One drawback is that the power cord is built into the top of the vacuum, which makes it more cumbersome to remove when cleaning.
Versatility: The Vacmaster Beast is one of the more versatile vacuums on this list. The only drawback to the Beast’s versatility is its size. It can’t be stored in your trunk for use on the go, but once you get your car to your garage, the Beast can clean up any mess. It has high suction power and both wet and dry vacuum capabilities.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 2,100 ratings
Most reviews speak highly of the Vacmaster Beast because of its second-t0-none suction strength. One negative reviewer mentions receiving a broken vacuum, but this is uncommon. There are a few comments about hose length and quality, though, for most vehicles, the hose length is more than enough.
#4 Best Handheld Vacuum: Fanttik V9 Mate
A large plug-in vacuum is useful for full car detailing, but for minor messes and vehicle maintenance, a small handheld vacuum like the Fanttik V9 is ideal. Most 12-volt car vacuums provide minimal suction power. While the V9 doesn’t match the Vacmaster Beast when it comes to suction strength, it is strong enough to pick up most debris.
The Fanttik is a good car vacuum to keep handy for quick cleanups and minor spills. That said, it’s not a bad option for a full cleaning. While a shop vac may be a better tool for detailing in some ways, the Fanttik is exceptionally easy to use and has a large collection tank.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $105
- Weight: 2.2 pounds
- Power: 10.8V
- Tank capacity: 20.3 ounces
- Accessories: Extension tool, push-in brush, flexible hose, crevice tool
- Power source: Lithium-ion battery
- Wet or dry: Dry
Our Experience
Right out of the box, the Fantiik V9 stands out for its sleek design. It is ergonomic and every latch and attachment connects perfectly. Included with the vacuum is a soft carrying case that easily holds all of the components.
|Overall
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Suction Power
|3.5
|Maneuverability
|4.5
|Ease of Maintenance
|4.5
|Versatility
|3.5
Suction Power: The Fanttik’s suction power is strong, but not excellent. It outperforms similarly-sized vacuums and offers enough strength for most detailing work. As the battery gets low, the suction weakens, but you can expect to get about 30 minutes of use from a fully-charged V9.
Maneuverability: As a handheld vacuum, the V9 is extremely easy to maneuver. Because it operates via battery power, you aren’t tethered to any cords. The flexible extension hose also helps reach into tight vehicle nooks. It’s hard to imagine a vacuum that’s easier to use.
Ease of Maintenance: The V9 runs with a brushless motor and debris is collected in the large 20-ounce cannister. The cannister is emptied with the push of a button. Some of the interior components can be removed for a deeper clean under the sink. Among the car vacuums we tested, the V9 seems the easiest to maintain.
Versatility: The Fanttik V9 is only for dry spills and it has a relatively small tank and battery life (compared to a shop vac). This vacuum’s strength is that it is lightweight and easy to use. You can use the V9 just about anywhere, but it doesn’t clean wet spills or offer many special functions. It does have an eco mode which preserves battery power at the cost of reduced suction strength.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5.0 based on over 20 ratings
There are not many reviews for the Fanttik V9, as it is a relatively new product. Those who have used this vacuum appreciate that it is lightweight, portable, and works well. Users are able to adequately clean their entire vehicle with this vacuum and feel it offers higher quality than other handheld car vacuums on the market.
#5 Best Budget Vacuum: ThisWorx 12V
The ThisWorx 12V car vacuum is a good low-cost option to keep in your vehicle for minor spills and crumbs. While the suction power does not match corded or more expensive models, this handheld vac plugs directly into your car’s auxiliary power outlet (cigarette lighter). There is no need to recharge batteries and it can be easily stored in your trunk, back seat, or glove box.
Buy this vacuum to keep in your car for messes as they happen. This vacuum isn’t good for deep cleaning, but we designated it as the best car vacuum for little messes.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $40
- Weight: 2.4 pounds
- Power: 12.0V
- Tank capacity: 8.0 ounces
- Accessories: Flexible extension hose, crevice nozzle, replacement HEPA filter, floor brush attachment, filter dusting brush, carrying bag
- Power source: Car auxiliary power outlet
- Wet or dry: Dry
Our Experience
The ThisWorx 12V lacks the suction power of the other best car vacuums that we tested, but it is strong enough for many jobs. We recommend this vacuum if you need something small to keep in your car for minor spills. It easily picks up minor debris like glitter or sand.
|Overall Rating
|3.6 out of 5
|Suction Power
|3
|Maneuverability
|4
|Ease of Maintenance
|4.5
|Versatility
|3
Suction Power: Suction power is where the ThisWorx 12V vacuum performs the weakest. Again, it is strong enough to pick up glitter and crumbs but is not suitable for embedded pet hair. One Amazon reviewer said that they used it to vacuum up pet fur, but it performed that task inadequately during our tests. For this reason, we don’t recommend the ThisWorx 12V for deep cleaning, though it is a handy tool to have in your car for a quick clean.
Maneuverability: The vacuum’s light weight makes it very easy to use around your car. The flexible hose attachment can extend your reach but is not very useful because of the vacuum’s low suction power. While the vacuum is small, it does need to plug into your car’s auxiliary outlet. The power cord is long enough to reach the back seat with compact and sedan cars but may be a bit short if you have a larger vehicle like a minivan.
Ease of Maintenance: This was one of the easiest filtration systems to maintain. The top snaps off for emptying and the filter can be cleaned with the provided brush. The small size makes it easy to store in your trunk or back seat. The included carrying case can hold the vacuum but does not easily fit all of the included accessories. The extendable hose attachment isn’t especially useful, so you could leave it behind and fit everything else in the carrying bag.
Versatility: What makes the ThisWorx 12V versatile is the ability to store it in your car and the fact that it doesn’t require a battery. You can leave this vacuum in your glove box and suck up minor messes as soon as they happen. The weak suction power means this vacuum shouldn’t be your only solution for detailing your car. To get a deep clean or remove embedded pet hair you’ll need something stronger. This vacuum is not suitable for wet spills.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4 out of 5 based on over 241,000 ratings
Reviewers happy with the ThisWorx 12V vacuum mention the ease of use and low price point. Complaints mention the short power cord and weak suction power. For more information on this handheld car vacuum, check out our detailed review page here.
Car Vacuum Buyers Guide
The best car vacuum for you depends on your needs. Do you want to deep clean your car like a professional detailer? Do you need something to handle wet spills? Are you looking for a portable car vacuum to store in your vehicle for quick cleanups as they’re needed? Do you have pets and regularly clean out pet fur, or do you only need to pick up a few crumbs here and there?
When shopping for a car vacuum, you’ll want to consider:
- Suction power
- Price
- Versatility
- Power Source
- Size
Suction Power
Suction power is one of the most significant qualities people care about when it comes to vacuums. You’ll need a vacuum with strong suction power if you’re dealing with dog hair, but most crumbs can be picked up by a weak vacuum. Also, consider your car’s upholstery. Cloth seats and floor mats can more easily trap debris than leather or pleather upholstery. You’ll want a more powerful vacuum if your vehicle has a cloth interior.
Price
The cost of a car vacuum can range from $30 to $200 and higher. Low-cost vacuums may not provide the same suction power or tank capacity as pricier models. There is no reason to spring for a $100 car vacuum if you only need to pick up French fry crumbs every now and then.
Versatility
Do you need a vacuum with a blower function? Do you need something that can handle wet spills? Consider how you’ll use a car vacuum when making your decision. Also, pay attention to which attachments are included with your vacuum. Extra hoses and extendable nozzles can help you reach places under the seat without too much bending.
Power Source
Would you rather have a vacuum that plugs into an outlet, uses a battery, or plugs into your car’s auxiliary power source? A vacuum that plugs into an outlet is likely to have greater suction than any other type. A battery-powered vacuum will likely have very poor suction unless you spring for a model like the Milwaukee 0880-20, which can cost upwards of $100. A vacuum that plugs into your car’s auxiliary power outlet will not have very powerful suction, but is likely to be inexpensive and easily stored.
Size
Do you need a little vacuum or a large vacuum? If you clean multiple cars and want to do a full detailing job quickly, you’ll need a larger vacuum. However, a large car vacuum may not fit in your vehicle for on-the-go cleaning.
Car Vacuum Testing Process
To help select the best car vacuum, we tested each product with consideration for how most people practically use car vacuums. We unboxed and assembled each vacuum to see how easy it was to put together and get working.
Pet hair is perhaps one of the most annoyingly difficult things to vacuum out of a car, as small fibers can easily get stuck in floor mats. We tested each vacuum’s ability to pick up pet fur as well as crushed chips and glitter.
DeWalt DXV08S
Milwaukee 0880-20
Vacmaster Beast
ThisWorx 12V
We also used each vacuum inside a car to see how well it stood up to practical use. This helped determine our maneuverability and versatility scores. We made sure to test all included nozzles and accessories.
Finally, we emptied and cleaned each vacuum after use to learn how easy it was to maintain and store.
How We Tested
To determine the best car vacuum cleaners, our review team first combed through the top products on Amazon. We chose products to test based on customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and price. We also selected several sizes and styles to find car vacuums for different uses and budgets.
The five vacuums we selected were tested for:
- Suction Power: Suction strength is among a vacuum’s most important traits. While just a little suction is needed to pick up dirt and crumbs, only a high-powered vacuum can remove deeply embedded animal fur. We tested each vacuum’s ability to remove chip crumbs, glitter, and dog hair from a cloth floor mat.
- Maneuverability: A good car vacuum should be easy to maneuver through your vehicle so that you can reach every nook and cranny. We put each vacuum to a practical test by cleaning a sedan front to back.
- Ease of Maintenance: Every vacuum must be cleaned and emptied eventually. We serviced each vacuum after use and rated it based on how easy it was to disassemble and clean. Maintenance also includes storage, so vacuums that store well (including their accessories) scored highest in this category.
- Versatility: Each vacuum was used to pick up three types of common car debris. Vacuums were also used in different parts of a car, including rubber floor mats, fabric floor mats, seats, and the center console. A versatile vacuum can be used on a variety of surfaces to pick up all sorts of matter. Vacuums that include useful attachments and are able to vacuum both wet and dry materials scored highest in this category.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Car Vacuums: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.