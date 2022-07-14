Check Price

The Stupid Car Organizer shoots for simplicity with a design that works for all types of travel, from long road trips to a short commute. To install the tray, all you need to do is place the footed end within the fold of the seat to create a level surface, and then loop a seatbelt through the strap on the side to secure it in place.

We awarded the Stupid Car Organizer the designation of Best Overall because of the product’s incredibly easy installation and its solid performance during testing. Note that it is one of the more expensive products on our list, costing over $30 on Amazon at the time of testing.

Key Features

Silicone grip mat

Velcro cargo straps to secure items

Multiple locations to hold cups, pens, wallet

Hooks for hanging bags, face masks

Our Experience

Our team had a positive experience testing the Stupid Car Organizer. It held the most food of any tray we tested, and the adjustable straps were convenient and effective at securing items in place. During our driving test, we drove over multiple speed bumps and no food fell off the tray.

Because the Stupid tray takes up an entire seat, it doesn’t provide an experience similar to eating at a table. As long as you don’t mind reaching over to the passenger seat while eating, this tray offers a comfortable and stable dining experience in your car. Plus, the tray can be stored very easily when you need to make room for passengers.

Stability : 4 out of 5

: 4 out of 5 Ease of Installation : 5 out of 5

: 5 out of 5 Durability : 5 out of 5

: 5 out of 5 Holding Capacity: 4.5 out of 5

What Customers Are Saying

Simplicity serves the Stupid Car Organizer well, as it has an average rating of 4.4 out 5.0 stars from more than 1,300 Amazon reviews. Many customers applaud how easy it is to clean and its overall stability. Some customers say they find the tray less useful than they anticipated, and others complain that it does not firmly attach to the seat.