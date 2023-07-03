Your child’s age, height, and weight can determine what kind of car seat they’ll need for safety and comfort. A good general rule of thumb is to stick with each type of car seat until your child has reached the height or weight limits of that type.

The type of car seat you are in the market for can help narrow down the knowledge you need prior to making your purchase.

Infant Car Seats

Infant car seats are fit for infant passengers. These car seats are to be installed in a rear-facing position to provide the safest environment for your child. It’s recommended to keep your child in a rear-facing seat for as long as they’re within the height and weight limits for that model. Once they reach those limits, you should transition to a new car seat that’s more accommodating.

Toddler Car Seats

Toddler car seats are generally recommended for young children between 40.0 and 65.0 pounds and under 49.0 inches tall. But keep in mind that each car seat will have its own weight and height limits. After outgrowing a rear-facing seat, your child should stay in a forward-facing car seat with both a harness and tether until they reach the weight and height limits.

High-Back Booster Car Seats

Both high-back booster seats and regular booster seats without a five-point harness are recommended for slightly older children. High-back boosters are generally for kids between the ages of four and seven according to the NHTSA. Once your child outgrows a high-back booster, which is usually when they reach over 120.0 lbs., you can transition to a backless booster seat.

Backless boosters should be used until children are 4.0 feet, 9.0 in. tall. This ensures that the seat belt fits properly and safely across their shoulder and lap while in the back seat. Children’s Health states that the lap belt should rest low on the hips near the upper thighs, not across the stomach, and the shoulder belt should lie across the chest and sit firmly in the middle of your child’s shoulder.

Convertible Car Seats

Convertible car seats have the ability to be configured into infant, toddler, or high-back booster seats, making them multi-use and accommodating as your child grows. Convertible car seats help prevent the need to purchase a new car seat with a higher weight or height limit while still meeting all safety standards necessary for public use.

