All it takes is a hike on a rainy day or an overzealous toddler to scuff the back of your brand new car’s upholstery. Car seat protectors act as a barrier that protects your seats from such damage. Some are also designed to support car seats, pets, and luggage.
In this review, we break down our top picks for the best car seat protectors on the market. Our review team has tested these protectors for durability, ease of installation, and more to help you make an informed decision.
6 Best Car Seat Protectors
- Best Overall: Whew Car Seat Protector
- Best Storage: Helteko Car Seat Protector
- Best for Children’s Seats: Munchkin Brica
- Best for Pets: Active Pets Dog Car Seat Protector
- Best Backseat Cover: Enovoe Kick Mats
- Also Consider: Lusso Gear Waterproof Car Seat Cover
#1 Best Overall: Whew Car Seat Protector
Built with thick, high-quality EPV filler and Oxford fabric, the Whew Car Seat Protector is designed for protection without sacrificing comfort. Its PVC leather coat prevents damage to both front and rear seats.
This two-piece kit has a quick-release adjustable strap and non-slip backing material for easy installation. One additional feature our review team especially liked was the large storage pockets.
Key Features
- Accommodates latch anchors
- Dual storage pockets and cup holders
- Includes front and back seat covers
Our Experience
Installing the Whew car seat protector into our car was a breeze. Both the front and rear seat covers took no time at all to latch on and didn’t shift around when tightened.
The padding on the rear seat cover felt sturdy enough to withstand the weight of a heavy car seat. Our testing vehicle’s front seat was shielded from any potential damage from behind, plus the storage pockets offered more than enough room for accessories.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Installation
|5
|Padding
|5
|Protection
|5
What Customers Are Saying
On Amazon, the Whew car seat protector has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. This is from around 600 reviews, nearly 80 percent of which are 5-star ratings.
Many customers say they have no issues with their car seat protector moving while driving. They are also quick to commend the versatility of the storage pockets. One common complaint is that rear-facing children’s car seats can leave indentations on these protectors.
#2 Best Storage: Helteko Car Seat Protector
Made with heavy-duty thick padding, the Helteko Car Seat Protector is both water and stain-resistant. It is designed with extra-strength straps that can withstand both beatings and extra weight with ease.
To keep children entertained during longer rides, the Helteko has an extra-large clear storage pocket for tablets. The mesh storage pockets make it easy for small hands to grab toys, water bottles, and more in a pinch.
Key Features
- Multiple mesh storage pockets
- Anti-slip rear padding
- Includes front and back seat covers
Our Experience
Our review team had no trouble installing this car seat protector set in our testing vehicle. The padding on the rear seat cover was as dense as advertised, yet the front seat cover came up a tad short.
Each seat cover protected the length of its respective seat and didn’t leave indentations when pressure was applied. We also thought the pockets were large enough to comfortably store road trip items.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Installation
|5
|Padding
|4.5
|Protection
|5
What Customers Are Saying
Reviews on Amazon for the Helteko car seat cover are mostly positive, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 4,800 reviews. Over 95 percent of reviews left a 4-star rating or higher.
Satisfied customers love this cover thanks to its storage capacity. There are various reviews that cite how children use the pockets to keep snacks and games readily available. The only frequent complaint from reviewers is these covers don’t work well on rubber seats.
#3 Best For Children’s Seats: Munchkin Brica
Using dual grip traction technology, the Munchkin Brica sits securely on car seats with little risk of sliding. Its vinyl padding provides complete back seat coverage for both front- and rear-facing car seats.
Thanks to its color-safe construction, this car seat protector won’t bleed onto upholstery. And the Brica’s unique one-piece design is compatible with all car seat models, making this one of the most versatile options in our lineup.
Key Features
- Easy-clean grime guard
- Extra-tall back panel
- Designed for children up to 8 years old
Our Experience
Installing the Brica car seat protector in our testing vehicle took more effort than anticipated. Although its rubbery texture makes it better for handling spills and stains, this also means it retains the creases from being folded in its packaging.
The Brica doesn’t offer as much padding as other car seat protectors we tested. However, its material can withstand greater wear and tear than plastic or vinyl competitors. This protector is large enough to comfortably cover the entire seat it sits on.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Installation
|4
|Padding
|4.5
|Protection
|5
What Customers Are Saying
Reviews on Amazon for the Munchkin Brica skew very positive, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. This is from over 7,800 reviews, over 96 percent of which are 4-star ratings or higher.
Despite having such high ratings, the most shared review claims the Brica damages leather seats by leaving deep indentations. A majority of other reviews praise the Brica’s water-resistance and scuff-retention against overactive toddlers.
#4 Best For Pets: Active Pets Dog Car Seat Protector
The Active Pets Dog Car Seat Protector is designed for a universal fit across any back or bench seat. Made with Oxford waterproof cotton, this protector seeps up dirt, water, and fur, making vacuuming messes a simple task.
To prevent your furry passenger from jumping to the front seat, this car seat protector can double as a pet hammock. Its four heavy-duty headrest anchors and two seat connectors prevent it from slipping on bumpy or uneven rides, as well.
Key Features
- Sits hammock, bench, or trunk-style
- Velcro seat belt openings
- Adjustable clips and seat anchors
Our Experience
Installing the Active Pets dog car seat cover took some extra effort because of its two-seat size. For the most secure fit, we recommend latching the seat connectors to the bottom of the backseat.
This car seat protector doesn’t offer much in terms of padding, so pets are left to rely on the comfort of the car seat itself. However, we found the entire backseat was well-protected from potential dirt and grime.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Installation
|4
|Padding
|4
|Protection
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
The Active Pets dog car seat cover has over 19,000 reviews on Amazon. Its average rating is 4.5 out of 5 stars, with slightly over 70 percent of reviewers leaving a 5-star rating.
Customers rave that this car seat protector works great for small and big dogs alike. Many say the front-facing protector prevents larger dogs from jumping up front. The most common complaint from customers is that this cover doesn’t pair well with baby car seats.
#5 Best Backseat Cover: Enovoe Kick Mats
Each Enovoe Kick Mat is made to hang from the back of the front seats to protect against scrapes and scuffs. Thanks to their adjustable elastic straps, these mats maintain a snug fit without discomforting anyone sitting up front.
Because they’re dual-layered, each Enovoe Kick Mat is easy to clean using a damp cloth. Their sleek, stylish design won’t compromise the integrity of your car’s interior design, either.
Key Features
- Dual-layer padding
- Elastic buckle straps
- Includes two kick mats
Our Experience
The Enovoe Kick Mats didn’t take much effort to install. Our review team found the bottom strap on each mat difficult to adjust in a way where it wouldn’t dig into the rider’s back without allowing the mat to dangle aimlessly.
Even though they’re advertised as having heavy padding, we thought these mats were relatively thin compared to the other ones in our review. They covered nearly the entire back of each seat but could be brushed aside with a sideways kick.
|Overall Rating
|3.7 out of 5
|Installation
|3.5
|Padding
|4
|Protection
|3.5
What Customers Are Saying
Reviews for the Enovoe Kick Mats rate it at 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Around 80 percent of reviewers left a 5-star rating, while less than 1 percent left a 1-star review.
One of the most common praises for these mats is that they sit high enough to prevent kicks from toddlers sitting in booster seats. They also find installing these to be a breeze. A complaint from some customers is that these don’t fit well on bucket seats.
#6 Also Consider: Lusso Gear Waterproof Car Seat Cover
The Lusso Gear seat cover is designed to protect your car seat from spills, but also sweat and odor. The thick fabric is durable and odor-resistant. It’s also machine-washable for easy cleaning. The open-side design allows access to seat controls, and this cover even includes a seat belt cover for added comfort.
Key Features
- Waterproof
- Includes seat belt protector
- Non-slip backing
- Open-side design
Our Experience
We didn’t have any trouble installing this seat cover. The clips are easy to attach and tighten. The hardest part about installing the Lusso Gear cover is attaching the elastic to the bottom of the seat, which requires getting on your hands and knees.
Once installed, this cover is plush and comfortable. The neoprene material is soft, though it can get hot in the sun because it is black (a brown cover is also available). Even though this cover has a non-slip backing, it does slide in the seat somewhat, though not enough to be uncomfortable. When secured to the seat, there is little risk of bunching.
|Overall Rating
|3.7 out of 5
|Installation
|4
|Padding
|3
|Protection
|4
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon reviews give the Lusso Gear seat protector an average score of 4.1, based on almost 700 ratings. Around 76 percent of reviews rate this cover 4 or more stars.
Most are pleased with this seat cover because it is easy to install and durable. Even those who don’t like the feel of this cover give it high marks because of the excellent customer service handling complaints and refunds.
Some reviewers complain that this cover smells like chemicals when it arrives. This was not the case with our test cover but was noted in multiple customer reviews. However, those reviewers also said that the smell went away after a couple days of airing out the cover.
Car Seat Protectors Buyers Guide
Before your next purchase, consider the following information regarding car seat protectors to help you make an informed decision.
Materials
Car seat protectors are made from high-quality materials including PVC leather, rubber, and polyester. These are all water-resistant surfaces to a degree and are thick enough not to compromise the comfort of the seat itself.
Storage Pockets
A feature on most car seat protectors is extra pockets for holding tablets, drinks, and other items that make a road trip more enjoyable. These are typically placed on the back of the seat and act as a seat organizer.
Straps
Each car seat protector is designed with at least one set of straps to fasten it to the car seat. These are typically buckle straps that wrap around the headrest of the seat it’s sitting on.
Are Car Seat Covers Worth It?
Luxury vehicle owners or automotive enthusiasts may want to consider car seat covers. They can help preserve leather car seats, or make sure the original cloth vehicle seat remains untarnished.
If you’re an SUV owner that frequently sees the car full, the best car seat covers can assist in keeping grime and debris off the upholstery. Some car seat protectors are designed to offer a more breathable feel as well.
Our Review Standards
The car seat protectors in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our product testing team ordered the six car seat protectors that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how well each car seat protector was installed in our testing vehicle, how durable it was, and how much of the seat it covered. Each car seat protector was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
Car Seat Protectors Testing Process
Each car seat protector was tested using our review team’s testing vehicle, a 2014 Honda Civic SE. After installing each car seat protector, our review team examined how much of the seat it could cover and how well it could withstand light wear and tear.
Car Seat Protectors: FAQs
