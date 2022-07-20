Check Price

Built with thick, high-quality EPV filler and Oxford fabric, the Whew Car Seat Protector is designed for protection without sacrificing comfort. Its PVC leather coat prevents damage to both front and rear seats.

This two-piece kit has a quick-release adjustable strap and non-slip backing material for easy installation. One additional feature our review team especially liked was the large storage pockets.

Key Features

Accommodates latch anchors

Dual storage pockets and cup holders

Includes front and back seat covers

Our Experience

Installing the Whew car seat protector into our car was a breeze. Both the front and rear seat covers took no time at all to latch on and didn’t shift around when tightened.

The padding on the rear seat cover felt sturdy enough to withstand the weight of a heavy car seat. Our testing vehicle’s front seat was shielded from any potential damage from behind, plus the storage pockets offered more than enough room for accessories.