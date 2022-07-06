Car seat cushions serve multiple functions. They provide tailbone pain relief, offer back support, and allow cooling airflow to reach your backside. The car seat cushion that’s most comfortable is a matter of opinion and debate, but we tested several cushions to recommend excellent options with varying levels of firmness.

This guide spotlights the five best car seat cushions for long drives. We’ll explain why we chose these cushions and suggest how to shop for extra comfort and support.

When selecting a car seat cushion, you can choose from various materials and styles. We recommend a range of options, including a two-part cushion that includes a lower lumbar support pillow.

If you’re just starting your search for the perfect cushion, you might consider the options that are in the table above and described in greater detail below. Creators of some of these products designed them as car seat cushions, and other cushions are meant for office chairs but work perfectly well in a vehicle.