Car seat cushions serve multiple functions. They provide tailbone pain relief, offer back support, and allow cooling airflow to reach your backside. The car seat cushion that’s most comfortable is a matter of opinion and debate, but we tested several cushions to recommend excellent options with varying levels of firmness.
This guide spotlights the five best car seat cushions for long drives. We’ll explain why we chose these cushions and suggest how to shop for extra comfort and support.
When selecting a car seat cushion, you can choose from various materials and styles. We recommend a range of options, including a two-part cushion that includes a lower lumbar support pillow.
If you’re just starting your search for the perfect cushion, you might consider the options that are in the table above and described in greater detail below. Creators of some of these products designed them as car seat cushions, and other cushions are meant for office chairs but work perfectly well in a vehicle.
5 Best Car Seat Cushions
- Best Overall: Purple Ultimate Seat Cushion
- Best Foam Cushion: Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion
- Budget Pick: BulbHead Egg Sitter Seat Cushion
- Best Lumbar Support: Soft & Care Seat Cushion
- Also Consider: Comfy Cush Seat Cushion
#1 Best Overall: Purple Ultimate Seat Cushion
The Purple Ultimate is the pinnacle of cushion technology. It’s among the most expensive seat cushions, as well as the most comfortable and longest-lasting. While this cushion is not designed for cars, you can use it anywhere.
A cheaper version of this cushion, the Purple Simply, is designed for vehicles and is about $70 cheaper. We tested the Purple Simply and the Purple Ultimate and concluded the Ultimate is worth the extra cost. Still, the Simply version would top our list if the Ultimate did not exist.
|Overall
|4.5 out of 5
|Comfort
|5 out of 5
|Maintenance
|4.5 out of 5
|Airflow
|5 out of 5
|Grip
|4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $120
- Material: Hyper-Elastic Polymer
- Weight: 2.5 pounds
- Dimensions (L/W/H): 18.0 by 22.0 by 2.5 inches
Our Experience
The Purple Ultimate cushion is easily the most comfortable and breathable of any car seat cushion we tested. It includes a comfortable no-slip cover that easily encloses the Hyper-Elastic Polymer material and is machine washable for easy cleaning.
One of the only downsides of this cushion is its large size. If you have smaller car seats, it may not easily fit in your vehicle.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 7,600 reviews
Many Amazon reviews note the superior comfort the Purple Ultimate offers. The cushion does not lose its shape and support over time, even for heavier people. Several people with chronic lower back pain and hernias say this cushion has helped immensely.
“I’m 6′ 2″ (not super tall) and close to 400 pounds. I have arthritis in both of my hips. … I’ve had seat cushions in the past, and they do offer some comfort but tend to (given my size) compress to paper thinness quickly. Although it’s expensive, I decided to take a shot on the Ultimate Purple No-Pressure Seat Cushion. I am so glad I did. It’s like sitting on a cloud.”
– Keefo via Amazon
“This thing has been saving my butt every day from pain for almost three years now. I literally would not be able to sit in my chair longer than 30 minutes if it wasn’t for this cushion. I’ve spent long nights working/playing games in my chair, and I haven’t had a single issue with back/bottom pain.”
– Nate M via Amazon
Not everyone is satisfied, however. Some people do not like the grid pattern, and others believe the Purple Ultimate doesn’t merit the high price tag.
“I have this and a much cheaper ‘knockoff’ version. The name brand is not any better than the knockoff, just way overpriced.”
– Richard H. via Amazon
#2 Best Foam Cushion: Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion
While it’s designed for an office chair, the Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion works just as well in the car. The u-shaped memory foam design is meant to offer pressure relief for your tailbone (otherwise known as your coccyx).
While memory foam car seat cushions don’t offer quite the same airflow and cooling qualities as the Purple cushion, the Everlasting Comfort was the coolest of this type of cushion that we tested. This cushion is also suitable for office chairs and long plane rides.
|Overall
|4 out of 5
|Comfort
|4.5 out of 5
|Maintenance
|4.5 out of 5
|Airflow
|3.5 out of 5
|Grip
|4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $40
- Material: Memory foam
- Weight: 1.5 pounds
- Dimensions (L/W/H): 17.5 by 13.5 by 2.75 inches
Our Experience
The no-slip, washable cover is easy to use, and the Everlasting Comfort couldn’t be simpler to install: Just plop it in your seat. We found this cushion to be firm enough that we could hardly feel large pieces of concrete underneath.
The Everlasting Comfort cushion easily fits into a car seat and doesn’t slide around while you’re driving.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 93,000 reviews
Several reviewers with recent back injuries report excellent results with this seat cushion, including for use on long trips.
“I would get thigh, tailbone, butt, and lower back pain from the seat in my semi. … Not anymore. This has made driving for 11+ hours heaven.”
– Trent via Amazon
The Everlasting Comfort cushion is small, so it could be uncomfortable if you have a wider posterior as the sides are curved and somewhat firm.
“Firstly, this cushion isn’t big enough. It’s uncomfortable to sit on with very hard raised edges.”
– Gillian Till via Amazon
#3 Budget Pick: BulbHead Egg Sitter Seat Cushion
The BulbHead Egg Sitter offers a cheaper alternative to the Purple Ultimate car seat cushion. While it is flimsier than its counterpart, we found that the Egg Sitter is quite comfortable and shares many of the same positive qualities.
|Overall
|4 out of 5
|Comfort
|4 out of 5
|Maintenance
|4.5 out of 5
|Airflow
|4 out of 5
|Grip
|3 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- Material: Elasta-Core
- Weight: 0.2 pounds
- Dimensions (L/W/H): 17.4 by 13.4 by 2.0 inches
Our Experience
The BulbHead Egg Sitter is similar to the Purple cushion in design. The pattern is slightly different (a honeycomb rather than a grid), and some may even prefer this pattern. The Egg Sitter has a washable cover and fits easily into a car seat, and the material is thinner than the Purple.
While the Egg Sitter didn’t slip in the seat, we found it could bunch inside its slipcover if excessively jostled. Drivers who fidget a lot in their seats may find this to be an issue.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 4,700 reviews
Many people who have chronic back issues or experience bottom pain due to a small butt love the Egg Sitter. It appears to work well if you have trouble sitting directly on your bottom.
“I have sciatica, and riding in a car or in my scooter is very painful. I bought one of these for my car and used it for a road trip from Washington to California, and it was wonderful. No problems with my back or legs for the whole trip.”
– M. L. Dominguez-Plaza via Amazon
The majority of negative reviews for the Egg Sitter focus on the size of the product. Many users say it is too small, so the Egg Sitter may not be the best choice for everyone.
“The product is a lot smaller than it looks in all the pictures, and I thought it would be thicker.”
– Bill Godfrey via Amazon
#4 Best Lumbar Support: Soft & Care Seat Cushion
The Soft & Care is an orthopedic seat cushion and lumbar pad designed for office chair use, but it works well in your car. This ergonomic car cushion is a good option for drivers who want more back support, as it includes a lumbar pillow you can attach to the back of your car seat.
|Overall
|4 out of 5
|Comfort
|3.5 out of 5
|Maintenance
|4 out of 5
|Airflow
|3 out of 5
|Grip
|4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $40
- Material: Memory foam
- Weight: 2.4 pounds
- Dimensions (L/W/H): 17.3 by 4.3 by 13.8 inches
Our Experience
The Soft & Care is the firmest of the car seat cushions we tested, and we couldn’t feel the concrete chunks when we placed them underneath the cushion. The downside of the increased firmness and thickness is that it will situate the driver higher in the vehicle. Our tester is 5’ 10” and still managed to fit in the car, but anyone over 6 feet may struggle with this pillow because their head could scrape the ceiling.
While designed for an office chair, the lumbar pillow includes straps that fit around our car seat, keeping it firmly in place. The bottom pad has a grip that prevents slippage. The cover is easy to put on and remove and is machine washable.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on around 20,000 reviews
Many users appreciate the support provided by this seat cushion, with the most common praise directed at the lumbar pillow.
“I love this seat cushion and lumbar support. They are perfect, especially to my size and weight.”
– Anastacio Lopez via Amazon
One customer notes that the cushion left a gray stain on his white office chair, so you might not want to use this cushion with lighter fabrics. It did not stain the light gray seats in our test vehicle. The most common complaint is the high level of compression this pad exhibits over time.
“The back cushion support is great. The butt cushion, not so much. It’s better than what I have, but it goes flat after sitting for a little while.”
– Heather via Amazon
#5 Also Consider: Comfy Cush Seat Cushion
The Comfy Cush Seat Cushion has a soft velour nonslip cover and can raise the driver’s height in the car and provide relief from long periods of sitting. This wide memory foam automotive cushion is one of the softer car seat cushions we tested.
|Overall
|4 out of 5
|Comfort
|4 out of 5
|Maintenance
|4.5 out of 5
|Airflow
|3 out of 5
|Grip
|3.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- Material: Memory foam
- Weight: 1.0 pound
- Dimensions (L/W/H): 17.0 by 14.0 by 3.0 inches
Our Experience
We found the Comfy Cush to be exceptionally soft and comfortable. We couldn’t feel the lumps underneath during our concrete test, and the cushion absorbed many of the bumps during our road test.
The slipcover is easy to remove and provides decent grip, though not the best of the seat cushions we tested. The biggest downside of the Comfy Cush is that it isn’t especially breathable, and it may not be as comfortable in hot climates.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 1,300 reviews
Many reviewers like the shape of the Comfy Cush, which fits nicely in a car seat. Several people use this cushion as a booster seat in their vehicle, so this is a good option for short drivers.
“I currently own three of these and just ordered two more for my travel trailer. I’ve bought several other kinds of seat cushions from Amazon, but they are rectangular in shape and don’t work well in my F-150’s seats.”
– Bernie Shittz via Amazon
“I’m 5’3,” and this gave me just enough height to make a difference. I highly recommend.”
– Firegirl via Amazon
Some users found this cushion too firm, so it may not be the best choice if you prefer a plush seat cushion.
“This cushion is very well made and looks like it would hold up forever. But after sitting on it [for] a few minutes, it feels like I’m sitting on a big rock. Very uncomfortable. But if you prefer a super firm, quality cushion, you’d love this one.”
– Yarnlover via Amazon
Car Seat Cushion Testing Process
To test each car seat cushion, we installed it according to logic or the directions on the package. In most cases, installation meant putting the cushion inside its protective cover and plopping it on the driver’s seat.
We tested the softness of the cushions on our backsides and even tried each cushion after placing several large pieces of debris underneath it. Along with sitting on these cushions, we took them for a test spin to see how well they stayed in place while we drove. We paid attention not only to comfort and grip but also to coolness.
While we didn’t spend much time with these cushions, we pored through verified Amazon customer reviews to see what others say about the cushions’ longevity.
Car Seat Cushion Buyers Guide
While this guide may be a starting point for finding the best car seat cushion, choosing your best option should involve personal testing. Everyone has a different idea of comfort, so you should consider several factors before purchasing a car seat cushion.
First, consider why you want a seat cushion. Are you looking for something that feels cooler to sit on? If so, pay special attention to the material. Something made from Elasta-Core or a rubber grid pattern may provide the best airflow and the coolest sitting.
Do you need a seat cushion because your back bothers you after long drives? In this case, you probably should buy a cushion that includes a pillow for extra lumbar support.
You’ll likely want to find a car seat cushion that’s at least 2.0 inches thick and easy to clean and maintain.
Reducing Back Pain While Driving
Along with using a seat cushion, there are a few ways to find lower back pain relief on long drives:
- Adjust your seat: Make sure your feet are flat on the floor and your hips are level with or below your knees. Adjust your seat angle so your posture is straight up or has only a slight incline.
- Adjust your steering wheel: Your steering wheel should be situated so your wrists can touch the top, and your hands should remain symmetrical.
- Take breaks: Get out of the car and walk around at least every two hours if possible.
- Try a heating pad: Adding some heat to your lower back can relieve pain and improve circulation.
Our Review Standards
The car seat cushions in this article underwent two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, combing through customer ratings, and considering Amazon superlatives.
After selecting several options, we ordered each seat cushion for in-person testing. To decide which cushions worked best, we considered several factors: comfort, maintenance, airflow, and grip.
Comfort
While comfort is a somewhat subjective standard, we wouldn’t recommend any cushions we found to be lumpy or scratchy. Some riders may prefer a firmer cushion, while other passengers go for something softer. In any case, an excellent car seat cushion can only protect your spine from stress if it absorbs the bumps and pressures of the road.
We sat on each seat cushion in a vehicle and even tested how the cushion felt when we placed large rocks underneath. We gave the highest scores to the cushions that felt most comfortable.
Maintenance
At some point, you will need to wash your car seat cushion. Some cushions include a removable cover that you can machine wash. We gave the best maintenance scores to cushions with the highest-quality covers that seemed easy to remove and reattach.
Airflow
The best car seat cushion offers comfort and can keep your bottom cool by providing airflow. If a seat cushion lacks adequate airflow, it can become hot and scratchy. We could see how well each cushion kept our posterior cool by taking it on a test drive.
Grip
Even if a cushion is supremely comfortable, it won’t be of much use if it slides around while you’re driving. Sitting on a seat cushion improperly can be more uncomfortable than riding with no cushion.
We took each cushion for a test drive around curvy roads and sharp turns to see how well it stayed in place. While each did a fair job of remaining in place, drivers concerned about grip should look for seat cushion pillows with non-slip bottoms, or adjustable straps, to keep them in place.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Car Seat Cushion: FAQ
