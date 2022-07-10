Check Price

Meguiar’s car scratch remover takes first place because of its versatility and affordability. It removes all kinds of paint imperfections, including scratches and swirls. You can also apply it to any paint finish using your hands, a polisher, or a buffer.

The product costs about half of what the other brands are charging. It even comes in an eight-ounce bottle, meaning you will have enough product to remove several scratches.

Key Features

8.0-ounce bottle

Removes scratches, defects, acid rain, swirls, and holograms

Safe on all paint finishes

Use with a hand, dual action polisher, or rotary buffer

Our Experience

We found Meguiar’s was easy to work with, and it removed all of the small scratches in this area of the car. We tested it in the central area of the photo above. You can see that there are significantly fewer scratches on the door and that the remaining scratches are less noticeable. Again, many of the scratches on our test vehicle were too deep for DIY car scratch products to cure.

Ease of Use : 4 out of 5

: 4 out of 5 Effectiveness : 4.5 out of 5

: 4.5 out of 5 Leftover Residue: 4 out of 5

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 3,400 ratings

Customers are pleased with how well Meguiar’s Mirror Glaze Ultra-Cut Compound removes shallow and moderate scratches. Customers even say it leaves cars polished, which suggests that it contains some wax to match the rest of the car’s shine. However, some reviewers complain about how difficult this product is to remove after you’re done buffing it into the scratch.