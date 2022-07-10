When selecting a car polish, the perfect option depends on your vehicle’s paint. We tested the featured car polishes on a white car, but different polishes may be better for black vehicles. Whichever polish you choose, be sure to test it on a small area of your car before applying it across your entire vehicle.

Convenience

Some polishes are available as an all-in-one solution, and others come in kits that require the application of several products. In general, a kit will get you better results, but these take much longer to apply. Based on our testing, the all-in-one products work very well. Though the multi-stage kits have better results, the difference is small.

Buy A Polisher

With most polishes, you’ll achieve the best results by using a random orbital or dual-action polisher. You can apply most polishes by hand, but this takes much longer, and the results won’t be as good.

Protective Coating

Car polish contains a mildly abrasive compound that smooths your car’s finish and adds some shine to its appearance. It doesn’t protect your paint from additional scratching and won’t leave a lasting shine by itself.

After you polish your car, you should apply a protective wax layer or a ceramic coating. Check out our articles on the best car waxes and the best ceramic coating for cars.

Some automotive polishes come in a kit that includes the coating compound. And some polishes offer two-in-one compounds that polish your paint while simultaneously adding a wax coating. The tradeoff with an all-in-one polish and coating is that the coating is typically not as durable as the coating you get from a dedicated wax or ceramic sealant product.

Detail In The Shade

Don’t apply car polish in direct sunlight or to a very hot vehicle surface. Polishes can quickly harden in these conditions, making them difficult to wipe away.