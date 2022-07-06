All the car phone mounts we recommended are good picks for some drivers, but none are suitable for every driver. If you’re shopping for a new car phone mount, there are several factors to consider before making a purchase.

Mount Location

Many drivers use car phone mounts so they can consult GPS directions. Some mounts attach to your windshield, while others may have you looking below your dashboard. Several common mount locations include:

Windshield : Good for phone visibility, may obstruct view

: Good for phone visibility, may obstruct view Dashboard : Good for phone visibility, can get hot

: Good for phone visibility, can get hot Air vent : Cooled by the A/C but not always the most stable

: Cooled by the A/C but not always the most stable Cupholder : Will not obstruct view, may be too low

: Will not obstruct view, may be too low CD slot: Will not obstruct view, but many cars don’t have CD slots

Be aware that law enforcement in many cities can pull you over for obstructing your view of the windshield, and this includes doing so with a car phone mount. Check local laws before purchasing or installing this type of car phone mount.

Local weather conditions may also impact where you want to mount your phone. While the dashboard is a good place for phone visibility, mounting your phone here can make it very hot in the summer months. An overheated phone may shut down, and extreme temperatures can reduce its battery life.

How The Mount Grips Your Phone

There are several common methods for a phone mount to grip a phone:

Clamp : Clamp phone mounts grip your phone around the edges with a spring-loaded clamp. These mounts do not require you to attach anything to your phone, but use depress side buttons.

: Clamp phone mounts grip your phone around the edges with a spring-loaded clamp. These mounts do not require you to attach anything to your phone, but use depress side buttons. Magnet : A magnetic car phone mount uses a magnetic surface to support your phone from the back. These mounts are very stable, but require you to attach a metal plate to your phone. If you aren’t careful when detaching a magnet mount, you can accidentally detach the entire mount when removing your phone.

: A magnetic car phone mount uses a magnetic surface to support your phone from the back. These mounts are very stable, but require you to attach a metal plate to your phone. If you aren’t careful when detaching a magnet mount, you can accidentally detach the entire mount when removing your phone. Adapter : An adapter mount works similar to a magnet mount, but uses a specialized adapter. These specialized adapters can be more secure than magnet mounts but will add thickness to your phone.

: An adapter mount works similar to a magnet mount, but uses a specialized adapter. These specialized adapters can be more secure than magnet mounts but will add thickness to your phone. Suction : Suction cup mounts work by squeezing out air after the cup has been sealed to a surface – like a windscreen of a car, in this case. A low-pressure region is created inside the suction area while atmospheric pressure outside the cup creates suction.

If your mobile phone is on the heavy side, like the new iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, you may benefit from an adapter or magnetic phone holder. However, clamp mounts such as the Ram X-Grip can securely hold even the heaviest of phones.

Extras

Do you plan to mount your phone in not just your car but also on a bike, motorcycle, or boat, or in a kitchen? Some manufacturers offer cell phone holder systems that allow you to easily attach your device to multiple locations.

Other things to consider are how much a holder mount allows you to adjust the field of view, allows easy access to charging cables, or works with thick cases. Phone size is another consideration because devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max may be too large for some car phone holder mounts.

Wireless Charging

Some car phone mounts have wireless charging features, but none of the phone mounts we recommend have this capability. Based on customer reviews, most wireless chargers are finicky, so the technology may not be all that useful.

Cost

Even some of the best car phone mounts are available for under $20. While more expensive mounts may offer added benefits, you don’t need to spend a lot to get an effective phone mount.