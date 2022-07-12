Check Price

We picked Chemical Guys Total Interior Cleaner and Protectant for our Best Overall pick because of its toughness on grime with an added layer of lasting protection. Its formula packs a punch against stubborn stains without damaging your car’s interior.

In addition to its power, this cleaner leaves your car smelling fantastic.

Key Features

Comes in a 16.0-oz spray bottle, 0.5-gallon, or 1.0-gallon jug

Can be bought as part of an interior cleaner kit

Gentle formula

UV protection

Safe for nearly all interior surfaces

Tropical smell

Our Experience

We gave the Chemical Guys Total Cleaner and Protectant 4.9 out of 5 stars. Our review team found this all-purpose cleaner to be highly effective on stains without damaging the interior of our test car, and it left a noticeable gleam with an inviting fruity aroma. We recommend the Total Cleaner for anyone who wants to give their car upholstery a spick-and-span clean.