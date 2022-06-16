The car GPS trackers in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as warranties, updates, customer ratings, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the car GPS trackers that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on one of our testing vehicles, taking note of how navigable the car GPS tracker’s app interface was, how well it tracked, and the design of the device itself. Each car GPS tracker was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.

Best GPS Trackers For Cars Testing Process

For each GPS tracker, we bought the base-level tracking subscription. All tracking apps were accessed using iOS 15 on an iPhone 12 Pro. Next, each of the GPS trackers we tested was placed in the same testing vehicle and tracked over a 24-hour period. It should be noted that the Bouncie and Vyncs GPS trackers were tested separately since our vehicle only has one OBD-II port.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.