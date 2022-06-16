The best GPS trackers for cars report a vehicle’s location in real-time and transmit driving data to a user’s cell phone. They can also report factors such as average vehicle speed and health, as well as provide roadside assistance in emergency situations.
Trackers come in an array of shapes, sizes, and prices, with many requiring a monthly subscription for their services. Our expert review team has tested the best GPS trackers for cars to narrow down the top choices on the market.
5 Best GPS Trackers For Cars
- Best Overall: Bouncie GPS Car Tracker
- Best Tracking: LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker
- Most Versatile: Tracki 4G Mini GPS Tracker
- Best Premium Option: Vyncs GPS Tracker for Vehicles
- Best Updates: Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker
#1 Best Overall: Bouncie GPS Car Tracker
Because of its ease of use and affordability, the Bouncie GPS Car Tracker is our pick for Best Overall car GPS tracker. Downloading the app, signing up, and plugging in the device takes only a few minutes and instantly gives you access to real-time tracking.
Bouncie uses 4G LTE to transmit driving data, so a subscription is required. Most GPS tracker subscriptions are anywhere between $20 and $25 per month, while Bouncie only costs around $8 and even offers more features than competitors.
Key Features
- Tracker cost: About $80
- Subscription cost: $8 per month
- Real-time tracking data
- 15-second trip auto-refresh
- Expansive mobile app
- Connects to OBD-II port
- Lifetime warranty included with subscription
What’s In The Box?
- Bouncie GPS device
Our Experience
Between the Bouncie‘s accuracy as a tracker and its superb value, we rated it at 4.8 out of 5 stars. Although it stopped tracking when our car wasn’t running, everything else about it made up for this minor design flaw.
- Tracking: The Bouncie gave us real-time location updates every 15 seconds with remarkable accuracy. We had few issues with blind spots or service failures. One drawback is that the Bouncie turns off when the car isn’t on, so don’t expect to track your car if it has been towed.
- Ease of Use: Easy installation was a huge plus with the Bouncie. We were able to plug it in and go. The app took little time to set up and had a friendly interface, too.
- Value: The total cost of the Bouncie, including a year-long subscription, is roughly $175. This gives you access to resources including location tracking, reports on car health, and insights to improve your driving. Many competitors charge extra for features like these, making Bouncie a great value.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Tracking
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Value
|5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 3,700 reviews
Positive reviews commended the Bouncie’s real-time notifications, with one customer going as far as to claim the tracker saved her son’s life when his car accidentally rolled over in an accident. Other satisfied customers enjoy being able to track their parents, grandparents, or young drivers with ease. The Bouncie GPS Car Tracker is also Amazon’s Choice for best GPS trackers for cars.
Top negative reviews say that consumers did not know the trackers would turn off with their cars.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend the Bouncie Car GPS Tracker for anyone who wants affordable, accurate means of tracking themselves or their loved ones on the road. Its ease of use makes it perfect for anyone unfamiliar with GPS devices.
#2 Best Tracking: LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker
As our favorite battery-powered positioning system, the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker delivers exceptional tracking. Its frequent refresh feature provides accurate coordinates within 6.0 feet of your car’s location, and users can receive updates as frequently as every three seconds.
The device latches onto metal surfaces of your car with its built-in super strength magnet. Its battery normally lasts between one to two weeks when providing updates, but can survive up to six months when in low-power mode.
Key Features
- Tracker cost: About $30
- Subscription cost: $9.95 to $49.95 per month
- Real-time tracking data
- Rechargeable battery
- Waterproof
- Magnetic body
- SIM card with international tracking
- One-year warranty
What’s In The Box?
- LandAirSea GPS device
- Micro USB charging cable
- Activation key
Our Experience
We liked the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker’s physical design and tracking abilities. Its subscription is a bit expensive, but it provides detailed driving history in an accessible interface, earning it 4.8 out of 5 stars.
- Tracking: We had no issues with the 54 GPS Tracker’s real-time tracking, which can be as accurate as up to one-second intervals based on your subscription plan. It provided us with accurate trip information and a clear map to follow our testing car. One thing we wish the app would have done was automatically activate notifications.
- Ease of Use: Setup was relatively simple. The tracking device must be held to the sky in an outdoor area to locate satellites, so we had to do some light stretching. We found that the best spot to place it is the undercarriage of your vehicle, but the tracker was small enough to fit in the glovebox, too. We had slight issues with the LandAirSea app’s payment system.
- Value: At the lowest monthly subscription rate of $19.95, the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker will run for about $270 per year. This includes a free one-year warranty as long as you are enrolled in a subscription. Users who prepay for an annual subscription can get a rate as low as $9.95 per month.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Tracking
|5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Value
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 17,000 reviews
The LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker has earned its spot as the number one bestseller on Amazon for car GPS trackers. Positive reviews highlight LandAirSea’s helpful technical support and compact design.
Negative reviews center around claims that customers have lost their trackers while driving because the magnetic body did not stick well in wet road conditions.
What Is It Good For?
We believe the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker is suitable for anyone who doesn’t mind time between updates and is comfortable with leaving a tracker under their car. While extra features come at a price, the basic subscription plan provides suitable peace of mind. We have everything you need to know about this product in our single-product review page here.
#3 Most Versatile: Tracki 4G Mini GPS Tracker
The Tracki 4G Mini GPS Tracker is a highly versatile device you can attach to your car using a magnet, belt clip, keychain, or lanyard, making it perfect for use beyond your vehicle. It can provide updates every 15 seconds and has highly accurate geofencing capabilities, too.
This tracker also comes with a lifetime warranty. Should the 4G Mini stop working at any time, you can reach out to Tracki and receive a replacement device free of charge.
Key Features
- Tracker cost: About $20
- Subscription cost: $9.95 to $19.95 per month
- Real-time tracking data
- 15-second refresh
- Rechargeable battery
- Five years of trip storage
- International SIM card
- SOS button for emergencies
- Lifetime warranty
What’s In The Box?
- Tracki GPS device
- Silicone water-resistant GPS cover
- Magnetic attachment
- Clip-on attachment
- Two double-sided 3M sticky pads
- Micro USB charging cable
- Screwdriver and replacement screws
- Lanyard
Our Experience
Not only is the versatility of the Tracki 4G Mini GPS Tracker device useful, but the app comes preloaded with a number of features to help you have a productive experience. The only real con is the battery life, but overall we rated the Tracki at 4.8 out of 5 stars.
- Tracking: The 4G Mini provided updates every 15 seconds with accuracy within 50.0 feet of the device’s location. We liked that the app provided us with speed alert updates while driving. One flaw we found was the low battery life, which required the 4G Mini to be charged every two to three days.
- Ease of Use: At first, we were a bit overwhelmed by the sheer amount of features provided by the Tracki app. It lets you do everything from geofencing to viewing your driving history from up to five years ago, but after a few uses, we felt comfortable with the app. The 4G Mini was very easy to place anywhere in our car, and the additional attachments allowed us to hide it on the undercarriage or even carry it around.
- Value: With a $19.95 per month subscription, drivers get access to all of the 4G Mini’s features. Tracki also offers six-month, one-year, and two-year prepaid plans that cost less per month but will cost more upfront. Although the prices rival those of competitors, drivers must be willing to commit to their 4G Mini for an extended period of time.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Tracking
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Value
|5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 34,000 reviews
Some customers note positive experiences that highly recommend the 4G Mini for its small size and reliable warranty. Others cite the 4G Mini for its limited tracking range and software malfunctions.
What Is It Good For?
With its great design and navigable app, we recommend the Tracki 4G Mini GPS Tracker for anyone who likes to have customizable tracking options at their disposal. Users should be willing to commit to a prepaid subscription plan for the best value.
#4 Best Premium Option: Vyncs GPS Tracker For Vehicles
The Vyncs GPS Tracker for Vehicles provides loads of driving data at a price. The basic plan is free, but users must purchase pricey upgrades to receive more frequent updates.
While these costs are high, this device uses an international SIM card, so it can be used virtually anywhere. It also attaches through an OBD-II port which means no recharging is necessary.
Key Features
- Tracker cost: About $80
- Activation fee: $39.99
- Subscription cost: $99.99 to $119.99 per month
- Real-time tracking data
- Three-minute refresh, with upgrade options for fifteen- to thirty-second or one-minute intervals
- Driver safety upgrade option
- Roadside assistance upgrade option
- Rechecks location every hour when car is turned off
- International SIM card
- Connects to OBD-II port
- Lifetime warranty included with subscription
What’s In The Box?
- Vyncs GPS device
Our Experience
We give this product a score of 4.7 out of 5. Its tracking capabilities and features for the basic plan are good, plus we like how simple the setup is. The only real kicker is the cost of the upgrades.
- Tracking: The tracking features on the Vyncs were thorough for a basic plan. We were able to receive driver scores, notifications for safe and unsafe driving patterns, and even vehicle health updates including fuel level and emissions.
- Ease of Use: This was the best tracker setup we tested. Plugging it into our car required little effort, and the Vyncs app walked us through the activation process.
- Value: Purchasing the Vyncs device is costly. Its upfront total cost amounts to around $120, and then upgrades can pile on even more. If you aren’t worried about having fast updates and extra driving data, the basic plan works well.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|App Design
|5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Value
|4
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4 out of 5 based on over 6,100 reviews
Top positive reviews are mostly for fleet users, which track business vehicles en masse. Other single-user reviews discuss how they enjoy knowing their vehicle’s health status.
Those who leave negative reviews call the Vyncs tracker “frustrating,” arguing that its interface repeatedly charged them for monthly fees when they weren’t due and customer service response times were poor.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend the Vyncs GPS Tracker for Vehicles for drivers who like to know their vehicle’s whereabouts as well as receive consistent health updates. If you’re willing to pay more for added benefits, it can be a great choice. If you’re curious to know more about our thoughts on this product, check out our dedicated review page.
#5 Best Updates: Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker
For drivers who like a steady stream of notifications for tracking purposes, the Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker is a go-to option. Spytec’s app automatically provides updates when the tracker starts moving. The app also has an inviting interface with plenty of useful specifications.
Key Features
- Tracker cost: About $30
- Subscription cost: $19.95 to $44.95 per month
- Real-time tracking data
- Updates every 60, 30, or 5 seconds depending on subscription
- International SIM card
- Up to two weeks of battery life
- Lifetime warranty with subscription
What’s In The Box?
- Spytec GPS device
- USB-C charging cable
- Charging block
- Screwdriver and replacement screws
Our Experience
We give this product a score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. While the GL300 can be stored nearly anywhere in a vehicle and updates vehicle locations frequently, the setup and cost lost it some points in our book.
- Tracking: We were impressed with how well this device updated us on our vehicle’s location. It was able to find our vehicle within a few yards consistently. The app even alerted us when the tracker stopped moving using the Time Machine feature.
- Ease of Use: Setting up the GL300 was slow. Spytec required multiple password inputs that were more confusing than secure, and after all this, the device still took hours to activate on the app. Besides this, the app had a similar interface to Google Maps that we enjoyed using.
- Value: We activated our GL300 tracker with the basic $19.95 per month plan and found it workable. The device was durable, and the app worked well for the price.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|App Design
|5
|Ease of Use
|3.5
|Value
|4
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 11,800 reviews
Positive reviews compliment the GL300’s tracking accuracy and swift cancellation policy. Some customers complain about monthly subscription costs that they did not know existed.
What Is It Good For?
If you’re looking for a car GPS tracker that gives you excellent updates, the Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker is for you. Check out more on what we had to say about this tracker here. We recommend it for anyone who doesn’t mind paying a higher monthly subscription for better features and prefers an uncomplicated interface.
Buyers Guide: GPS Trackers For Cars
Before you shop for GPS trackers for your car, consider the following factors to help you determine how you want it to function. It is also important to be sure that you have a clear understanding of how GPS trackers work before making your purchase.
Tracking And Data Collection
There are two types of GPS tracking devices: real-time and delayed time.
- Real-time GPS trackers: This type of tracker provides information about your car as it’s happening. This can include anything from location updates to vehicle diagnostics. These plans typically come with a monthly subscription fee because the data must be collected continuously via satellite.
- Delayed time trackers: These types of trackers collect data and then store it for future use. This means you won’t have access to data while you’re driving. Because they do not always track constantly, these trackers often have little or no monthly fees.
GPS Placement
There are several designs for GPS tracker placement, including:
- Portable placement trackers: These need to be in or on a vehicle to function. The trackers are pocket-sized, so they can be best hidden in small spaces or attached to a vehicle discreetly. They can also be used for other tracking purposes such as bikes. However, portable trackers have a limited life because they are battery-powered and usually require weekly charging.
- Plug-in trackers: These trackers are inserted into the OBD-II port of a vehicle. They are powered by the car and don’t require recharging. The downside to these is that some of them stop tracking when the car is turned off or idling.
- Hardwired GPS trackers: Hardwired trackers connect to the internal circuit of your car, making them a permanent solution you can install and forget. These work for all vehicles, including those that don’t have an OBD-II port like motorcycles.
Value And Subscription
Many car GPS trackers require a subscription to function. These subscriptions are generally monthly or annual depending on the company. The average GPS tracker subscription is anywhere between $20 and $25 per month for a basic plan but can cost more for premium features such as driving habits. Trackers can sometimes also have activation and cancellation fees as well.
How We Tested
The car GPS trackers in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as warranties, updates, customer ratings, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the car GPS trackers that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on one of our testing vehicles, taking note of how navigable the car GPS tracker’s app interface was, how well it tracked, and the design of the device itself. Each car GPS tracker was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.
Best GPS Trackers For Cars Testing Process
For each GPS tracker, we bought the base-level tracking subscription. All tracking apps were accessed using iOS 15 on an iPhone 12 Pro. Next, each of the GPS trackers we tested was placed in the same testing vehicle and tracked over a 24-hour period. It should be noted that the Bouncie and Vyncs GPS trackers were tested separately since our vehicle only has one OBD-II port.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Best Car GPS Trackers: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.