Our product testing team combed through hundreds of car drying towels to find the best of the best. Here, we provide information for auto enthusiasts who want to have professional-grade towels for their car care and auto detailing needs.

The best cleaning towels are versatile and ultra-absorbent, meaning they can soak up a lot of water or moisture. Whether you’re a car detailing enthusiast or you simply want a good car cleaning, we’ve found the best streak-free and scratch-free towels that won’t damage your car’s surface.