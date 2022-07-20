Check Price

Loaded with some of its best-selling cleaning products, the Chemical Guys Arsenal is our top choice for the best car detailing kit. It comes with not only the famous Honeydew Snow Foam soap but best-sellers like the Butter Wet Wax and Diablo wheel cleaner.

To make the cleaning process more enjoyable, this kit includes a foam gun that you can use to spray lathery suds on your vehicle. This kit’s wash mitt and microfiber towels help enhance the detailing process, as well.

What’s In The Box?

Honeydew Snow Foam car shampoo

Butter Wet Wax car wax

Diablo Wheel Gel rim cleaner

Silk Shine dressing

Signature glass cleaner

3.5-gallon bucket

Cyclone dirt-trap

Torq Foam Blaster foam gun

Microfiber wash mitt

Short-handle brush

Three microfiber towels

Our Experience

The Chemical Guys Arsenal came included with every accessory we needed to do a full detailing of our testing vehicle. We especially enjoyed using the foam gun for its power, reach, and quantity of suds it produced on a single load.

After using each product according to its specified instructions, our testing vehicle looked rejuvenated. We found that our kit had enough materials left over to complete at least three more washes and multiple waxes after its first use.