The car covers in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching the web for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. Our product testing team ordered the five car covers that best met these standards.

Car Covers Testing Process

A team member tested each product on a hatchback, taking note of how well the car covers fit the testing vehicle, how high of quality a material the cover is made from, and judging its weather resistance. Each car cover was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.

Material : The material that a car cover is made out of is one of the most important aspects of this kind of product. We judged the material based on its durability, its elasticity, and its propensity to tear.

Fit : There’s no point in purchasing a car cover that doesn’t fit your vehicle. After spreading the car cover onto our test vehicle, we judged the fit and whether the cover was too small or too large.

Ease of Installation: It shouldn’t be a convoluted process to install a car cover over your vehicle. Our product testing team tested how quickly and easily a car cover could be put on and removed from a vehicle.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.