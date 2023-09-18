Car Cleaning Kit Ratings: Our Testing Process

The car cleaning kits in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon and Walmart for top products. In selecting, we considered our previous experience with top brands, customer ratings, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the cleaning kits that best met these standards. We tested these kits on several vehicles, including a 2014 Honda Civic, a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid, and 2016 Audi Allroad. Each kit was used according to the instructions provided by the manufacturer to achieve the best results for a finished clean.

Accessories

Cleaning accessories are essential for effective car detailing. It isn’t enough to spray a chemical, you’ll need to foam, buff, scrub, and wipe these chemicals to get your vehicle showroom-ready. At the very least, you’ll want the following accessories in order to thoroughly clean your vehicle:

Bucket

Detailing brush

Microfiber towels

Buffing sponge

These items represent the bare minimum accessories for car detailing, but there are other items that also come in handy such as a foam cannon.

Car detailing kits that scored best in this category included the most useful and high-quality detailing accessories. The number and quality of microfiber towels was also relevant to our accessories score. Having several, high-quality towels that are used exclusively for car detailing is important for maintaining your vehicle.

Chemicals

When detailing a car, you will deal with different surfaces and materials. While there are some general-purpose cleaners, the most effective way to detail your vehicle is to use purpose-made chemicals for each vehicle surface. In general, you’ll want a dedicated cleaner for:

Paint

Vinyl

Leather

Upholstery

Wheels

Glass

The quality of included cleaning compounds is important for car detailing. For instance, a glass cleaner that leaves streaking and hazing isn’t suitable for car detailing. Our chemicals score is based both on the number of included products as well as the ability of these chemicals to clean car surfaces without causing damage.

Value

There are a range of car cleaning kits, some of which attempt to provide every chemical and tool you will need, and some that may focus on providing one type of tool over the other. Our value score is based on the overall cost of a car cleaning kit compared to what products are included.

Why Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.