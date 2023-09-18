Speed Reads:
- The best car cleaning kit in 2023 is the Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder. This kit includes the most important cleaning accessories and a number of high-quality cleaning chemicals.
- The Meguiar’s Complete Car Care Kit is suitable for those looking for a showroom finish using premium Meguiar’s cleaning products. It is the only car care kit in this roundup to include a clay bar.
- The Adam’s Polishes 16-Item Arsenal Builder is similar to the Chemical Guy’s Arsenal Builder though is slightly less expensive. This makes it a good choice for beginner detailers.
- A set of brushes are essential for fine interior detailing. If you already have chemicals or want to expand your existing kit, consider the TTRCB 27-Piece Car Detailing Kit.
While there are some all-purpose chemicals that can be used on any car surface, those who want to achieve a thorough detailing will need a complete car cleaning kit. In addition to purpose-made chemicals for different vehicle materials (paint, vinyl, leather, rubber, cloth, glass), you’ll also need a set of microfiber towels and brushes, at the very least.
Car detailing products can be purchased individually as needed, but if you are starting your detailing arsenal from scratch, your best bet is to purchase a car cleaning kit that includes all of the essentials. Items bundled in a kit are overall less expensive than purchasing each tool and chemical separately.
5 Best Car Cleaning Kits
To determine the best car cleaning kits, our team ordered and tested several options by popular companies. Our review team tested a number of detailing products individually, including wheel cleaners, carpet cleaners, car wash soap, tire shine, and more. For this review, we evaluated a number of car cleaning kits as a whole.
Our final ratings are based on included accessories, chemical quality, and overall value. The scores in each category are averaged to an overall rating between 1.0 and 5.0 stars.
Each cleaning kit’s ratings, including their scores in each review category, are highlighted below:
What Are The Best Car Cleaning Kits?
Based on our review standards, we think Chemical Guys, Meguiar’s, Adams, and Armor All offer some of the best car cleaning kits. We also recommend the TTRCB 27-piece detailing kit for those who want to expand existing kits or who already have a set of cleaning compounds and need more brushes and towels.
|Brand/Model
|Overall
|Accessories
|Chemicals
|Value
|Chemical Guys
Arsenal Builder
|4.5
|5.0
|4.5
|4.0
|Meguiar’s
Complete Car Care Kit
|4.2
|3.5
|5.0
|4.0
|Adam’s Polishes
16-Item Arsenal Builder
|4.0
|4.0
|4.0
|4.0
|Armor All
Ultimate Car Detailing Kit
|4.0
|3.5
|4.0
|4.5
|TTRCB
27-Piece Detailing Kit
|4.0
|4.5
|N/A
|4.0
Car Cleaning Kit Ratings: Our Testing Process
The car cleaning kits in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon and Walmart for top products. In selecting, we considered our previous experience with top brands, customer ratings, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the cleaning kits that best met these standards. We tested these kits on several vehicles, including a 2014 Honda Civic, a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid, and 2016 Audi Allroad. Each kit was used according to the instructions provided by the manufacturer to achieve the best results for a finished clean.
Accessories
Cleaning accessories are essential for effective car detailing. It isn’t enough to spray a chemical, you’ll need to foam, buff, scrub, and wipe these chemicals to get your vehicle showroom-ready. At the very least, you’ll want the following accessories in order to thoroughly clean your vehicle:
- Bucket
- Detailing brush
- Microfiber towels
- Buffing sponge
These items represent the bare minimum accessories for car detailing, but there are other items that also come in handy such as a foam cannon.
Car detailing kits that scored best in this category included the most useful and high-quality detailing accessories. The number and quality of microfiber towels was also relevant to our accessories score. Having several, high-quality towels that are used exclusively for car detailing is important for maintaining your vehicle.
Chemicals
When detailing a car, you will deal with different surfaces and materials. While there are some general-purpose cleaners, the most effective way to detail your vehicle is to use purpose-made chemicals for each vehicle surface. In general, you’ll want a dedicated cleaner for:
- Paint
- Vinyl
- Leather
- Upholstery
- Wheels
- Glass
The quality of included cleaning compounds is important for car detailing. For instance, a glass cleaner that leaves streaking and hazing isn’t suitable for car detailing. Our chemicals score is based both on the number of included products as well as the ability of these chemicals to clean car surfaces without causing damage.
Value
There are a range of car cleaning kits, some of which attempt to provide every chemical and tool you will need, and some that may focus on providing one type of tool over the other. Our value score is based on the overall cost of a car cleaning kit compared to what products are included.
Why Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Car Cleaning Kit Reviews
Having tested a number of car cleaning kits in several price ranges, we feel that the Chemical Guys Arsenal Builder is the best overall car cleaning kit. Not only does it offer high-quality and useful accessories, Chemical Guys is also one of our favorite manufacturers for detailing chemicals.
Compare Car Cleaning Kits
|Brand/Model
|Cost
|Foam Cannon
Included?
|Number of
Chemical Cleaners
Included
|Our Overall
Rating
|Chemical Guys
Arsenal Builder
|$159.99
|Yes
|6
|4.5
|Meguiar’s
Complete Car Care Kit
|$106.34
|No
|7
|4.2
|Adam’s Polishes
16-Item Arsenal Builder
|$103.49
|Yes
|6
|4.0
|Armor All
Ultimate Car Detailing Kit
|$41.33
|No
|7
|4.0
|TTRCB
27-Piece Detailing Kit
|$28.99
|No
|0
|4.0
*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.
#1 Chemical Guys Arsenal Builder: Best Car Cleaning Kit
Cost: $159.99
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5.0 based on more than 23,000 reviews
What’s in the box:
- Butter wet wax
- Honeydew snow foam
- Diablo wheel gel
- Silk shine dressing
- Signature glass cleaner
- Speed wipe detailer
- Detailing bucket
- Cyclone dirt trap
- Torq foam cannon (or Torq foam gun)
- Microfiber wash mitt
- Short handle brush
- Four microfiber towels
- Applicator sponge
Chemical Guys Arsenal Builder Reviews
The Chemical Guys arsenal builder is a complete detailing kit that includes just about everything that you need. The only item missing that we think is necessary is a detailing brush for your interior. Beyond that, this is a complete kit that has high-quality accessories and chemicals.
|Review Category
|Score
|Accessories
|5.0
|Chemicals
|4.5
|Value
|4.0
|Overall Rating
|4.5
Choose this car detailing kit if you can afford to spend a little more and need to fill out your detailing arsenal. We think that overall, Chemical Guys makes some of the most effective cleaning compounds, and their products frequently rate well in our reviews. This kit combines all of these excellent chemicals with a full set of soft microfiber towels.
Chemical Guys Arsenal Builder: Our Experience
As usual, we were impressed by the performance of Chemical Guys’ cleaning products. Individually, Chemical Guys items like their microfiber towels, Diablo Gel, and butter wet wax score well in our reviews. Together, they make one of the best all-around car detailing kits.
In addition to the quality of the cleaning products, the Chemical Guys Arsenal Builder stands out because of the full kit of accessories. While there is no detailing brush included (which would be nice), this kit includes a foam cannon, applicator mitt, and several of the best microfiber towels.
And while the bucket is probably not the most important detailing kit item (and many people already have a bucket), we couldn’t help but notice the utility of the cyclone dirt trap, which means you won’t have to empty your suds bucket as often.
This kit has two foam cannon options: one that connects to a garden hose and another that must be used with a pressure washer. Be sure you select the appropriate option before you purchase this car cleaning kit.
Chemical Guys Arsenal Builder: What Customers Are Saying
For the most part, reviewers rave about this car cleaning kit. All of the products are noted to be of excellent quality and many appreciate that this kit includes everything that you need. Just about the only item that we noticed complaints about is the glass cleaner. Some say it swirls and hazes their glass (though this did not happen to us when we tested it on a Ford Fusion).
#2 Meguiar’s Complete Car Care Kit: Best Showroom Detailing
Cost: $106.34
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 based on more than 4,900 reviews
What’s in the box:
- Gold Class car wash
- Gold Class carnauba plus liquid wax
- Endurance tire gel
- Quik interior detailer
- Quik detailer mist & wipe
- ScratchX scratch remover
- PlastX plastic cleaner
- Microfiber towel
- Wash mitt
- Foam applicator pad
- Two clay bars
Meguiar’s Complete Car Care Kit Reviews
Meguiar’s is another top brand for car cleaning chemicals. We think Meguiar’s exterior detailing products are some of the most effective on the market – especially if you are hoping to achieve that showroom shine. The Complete Car Care Kit includes some interior cleaners, though the accessories (which include a clay bar but no brushes) seem geared for exterior cleaning.
|Review Category
|Score
|Accessories
|3.5
|Chemicals
|5.0
|Value
|4.0
|Overall Rating
|4.2
This car cleaning kit is a good pick for those especially concerned about exterior detailing. Meguiar’s has some of the best cleaners for achieving a glossy shine, and this kit even includes a solution for handling minor scratches as well as clay bars – necessary accessories for prepping the perfect carnauba wax application.
Meguiar’s Complete Car Care Kit: Our Experience
Given this kit’s extensive wash and wax tools, we were impressed with the level of detailing we could achieve. Buffing out light scratches was easy with the ScratchX 2.0 gel and applicator pad.
The standout items in the Meguiar’s kit are the scratch remover and carnauba wax. The scratch remover is not a typical item in a detailing kit and is certainly helpful for minor nicks. The carnauba wax is one of the better detailing waxes that we’ve used and a good pick for those not wanting to spend the time or energy on a ceramic coating.
The interior chemicals had to be handled with care so as not to stain our upholstery, so we advise being cautious while using them. We think overall this kit is a good introduction to Meguiar’s products and should last for two or three cleans.
Meguiar’s Complete Car Care Kit: What Customers Are Saying
This car detailing kit is highly recommended on Amazon with most customers happy with the included products, feeling it includes everything you need to start your car detailing kit. The car wash and carnauba wax in particular are often mentioned as the highlights of this kit – providing an impressive paint shine.
While many feel this kit includes everything you need, some have noted that this is not entirely the case. Notably absent is any kind of glass cleaner. Additionally, you will want an entire roster of microfiber cloths for detailing. Different clothes for different chemicals. This kit only includes a single microfiber cloth, so you’ll need to stock up on more to fill out your arsenal.
#3 Adam’s Polishes 16-Item Arsenal Builder: Best For Beginners
Cost: $103.49
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5.0 based on more than 15 reviews
What’s in the box:
- Car shampoo wash soap
- Spray wax
- Tire shine
- Wheel cleaner
- Interior detailing spray
- Glass cleaner
- Three soft microfiber towels
- Great white drying towel
- Wheel scrubbing mitt
- Wash sponge
- Foam gun
- 3.5-gallon bucket
- Grit guard
- Three car air fresheners
Adam’s Polishes Arsenal Builder Reviews
The Adam’s Arsenal builder has everything you’ll need to detail your car, including accessories like a foam gun, scrub brush, and a set of microfiber towels. Overall, Adam’s Polishes chemicals are easy to use and effective. Most of the included chemicals are quick, spray detailers that require little toweling and buffing.
|Review Category
|Score
|Accessories
|4.0
|Chemicals
|4.0
|Value
|4.0
|Overall Rating
|4.0
While this straightforward kit includes little beyond the basics, it’s a good choice for beginners who may be looking for something a little cheaper than Chemical Guys or Meguiar’s alternatives.
Adam’s Polishes Arsenal Builder: Our Experience
During testing, we were able to find a cleaning product suited for every piece of our vehicle’s exterior. The foam gun doesn’t quite hold enough to coat an entire vehicle, so we did have to reload it during testing.
After an initial cleaning, our vehicle was spotless. The brushes make good tire scrubbers and the air fresheners are a nice bonus not typically included with a kit like this. Because the foam gun ran through suds more quickly than anticipated, the soap quantity depleted quicker than expected.
We have few complaints about Adam’s Arsenal Builder. While we think Chemical Guys and Meguiar’s make products that are slightly more effective, these are also more expensive and Adam’s chemicals also do the trick. Note also that this kit doesn’t include any type of wax, which is generally worth applying if you are going to take the time to clean your paint anyway.
Adam’s Polishes Arsenal Builder: What Customers Are Saying
Reviewers are happy with this kit because of its value. As a bundle, the Adam’s Polishes arsenal builder is one of the cheaper ways to get everything you need for a thorough detailing. Each of Adam’s cleaning products works well and there are no negative reviews regarding chemical quality.
The few complaints posted to Amazon regard shipping and the storage bottles. The spray bottles are not robust and can leak if stored improperly. Some people complain about leaks during shipping because of the lower-quality bottles.
#4 Armor All Ultimate Car Detailing Kit: Budget Pick
Cost: $41.33
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 based on more than 13,000 reviews.
What’s in the box:
- Snow foam shampoo
- Ceramic tire coating
- Ceramic glass cleaner
- Ceramic wheel cleaner
- Extreme shield protectant interior spray
- Wash mitt
- Three microfiber towels
Armor All Ultimate Car Detailing Kit Reviews
The Armor All Ultimate Detailing Kit is equipped with the basics for both an interior and exterior wash. Its Extra-Shield glass, wheel, and tire cleaners are formulated with protective sealants that block dirt and grime buildup. While it doesn’t include a foam gun, this auto detailing kit has a wash mitt and several microfiber towels. The interior detailing spray can be used on plastic, vinyl, and rubber.
|Review Category
|Score
|Accessories
|3.5
|Chemicals
|4.0
|Value
|4.5
|Overall Rating
|4.0
We think the chemical quality of Armor All’s products is similar to Adam’s: workable, but not quite the quality offered by Chemical Guys and Meguiar’s. That said, this kit is significantly cheaper than other kits on this list.
Armor All Ultimate Car Detailing Kit: Our Experience
The Ultimate Detailing Kit is equipped with the bare essentials for car care. This means our team was limited to a basic wash but could not perform a wax or other exterior cleaning. Nonetheless, this kit does the job. We were impressed with the tire care products, which were tough on built-up brake dust.
After a single use of this kit, there was enough soap and other materials left for one or two additional cleanings.
Armor All Ultimate Car Detailing Kit: What Customers Are Saying
Most are simply happy with this kit. It is commonly purchased as a gift and it’s effective for car detailing. Armor All cleaning products are generally well-regarded and many like the easy-to-use spray bottle design.
Just about the only complaints about this kit have to do with packaging and shipping. In some cases, customers received damaged bottles.
#5 TTRCB 27-Piece Detailing Kit: Best Detailing Brush Kit
Cost: $28.99
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5.0 based on more than 750 reviews.
What’s in the box:
- Five detailing brushes
- Three wire brushes
- Car dash duster
- Tire brush
- Car wash mitt
- Two Microfiber wax applicators
- Two microfiber towels
- Two drill car polishing pads
- Two woolen polishing pads
- Sponge backer
- Tool box
TTRCB Detailing Kit Reviews
The TTRCB Detailing Kit rounds out our best car cleaning kit review. There are a number of similar kits sold on Amazon under different brands that are likely similar. What’s notable about this car cleaning kit is that it doesn’t include any chemicals, which you will want to buy separately. What The TTRCB detailing kit does include is all of the car detailing accessories you may need (though we’d recommend purchasing additional microfiber towels).
|Review Category
|Score
|Accessories
|4.5
|Chemicals
|N/A
|Value
|4.0
|Overall Rating
|4.0
Purchase this kit if you already have cleaning solutions or want to build your own set of chemicals but need the detailing accessories.
TTRCB Detailing Kit: Our Experience
The accessories included in this car detailing kit are on par with those found in any of the other kits that we tested. The difference is that there are more of them, including some foam drill bits that allow you to safely scrub off stubborn grime.
What this kit contains that the other kits we tested lack are detailing brushes. The TTDCB kit has both soft bristle and wire brushes. Brushes are important for fine detailing and a soft bristle brush is a necessary tool for cleaning leather steering wheels.
Another thing to appreciate about the TTRCB detailing kit is the carrying box. Given that so many items are included, it’s essential to have a single place to store every piece so that it does not get lost. That said, the box is a little small and it takes care to pack everything inside.
TTRCB Detailing Kit: What Customers Are Saying
This car detailing kit receives praise for its versatility. According to most reviewers, it includes a tool for any car detailing job. These tools are durable, well-made, and effective. For the cost, this kit is described as an effective way to build out your detailing toolbox.
Some mention, as we noticed, that the included carrying case is a little small to fit every item. Others note that the quality of the drill polishing attachments could be better.
Car Cleaning Kit Buying Guide
When considering a car cleaning kit, you’ll first need to take stock of what you already have and determine what else you may need.
What Comes In A Car Detailing Kit?
Car detailing kits generally contain the following items:
- Water bucket
- Car wash hand mitt
- Applicators and brushes
- Car wash soap
- Automotive wax
- Wheel cleaner
- Car glass cleaner
- Microfiber towels
Depending on the brand, some kits will come with extra accessories such as interior detailing brushes. A popular addition that has become more common among kits is foam cannons, which attach to a garden hose or pressure washer to spray soapy suds and take some of the elbow grease out of washing.
Interior Detailing
Not every kit we tested came with car interior cleaners. Other than things like microfiber towels and brushes, common interior detailers include carpet cleaner, leather conditioner, and sprays to clean areas such as the dashboard or steering wheel.
Customers should review what products are included with a car detailing kit before making a purchase to best fit their needs. That said, if you’re a fan of a certain brand or product, you can create the best interior car detailing kit by shopping piecemeal. However, this is a more expensive path to take.
Your Car
Whether you’re getting your vehicle showroom ready or just performing a basic cleaning, make sure the detailing products work for your vehicle. If your car has luxury appointments like leather upholstery or chrome accents, buy cleaners that are suitable for those surfaces.
The finish of the car is also important, as black cars are usually more susceptible to water spots than other vehicles. A liquid wax or ceramic coating can also help restore the sheen to the vehicle.
How You Drive
Another consideration for car detailing kits is the type of mess you’ll be cleaning. If scraping mud off the sides of door panels is in your future, choose a cleaner that can tackle baked-on dirt. For motorists that stick to highway driving, a more forgiving cleaner will be suitable.
How Do I Detail My Vehicle?
Detailing your vehicle may seem like a daunting task at first, but it can be an easy process if you follow these simple steps:
- Wash the exterior of your car using a car shampoo and wash mitt or sponge. This may take multiple washes before all of the dirt and grime are removed. Once washed and rinsed, dry your car using a microfiber towel.
- Clean other parts of your car’s exterior (rims, tires, windows, etc.) using the recommended cleaner for each.
- Wax and polish your car using the specified cleaning products in your kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Once the exterior is cleaned, proceed to detail your car’s interior, if you choose. Use the interior detailing products included in your kit to clean air vents, seats, and more.
Of course, time and budget are also a factor. Mike Pennington, the Senior Manager of Global Training at Meguiar’s, has been in the car detailing industry for over 30 years. He says the first things a car owner should consider are the following:
- What does the vehicle currently look like?
- What are the expectations of the vehicle owner?
- Where are you driving the vehicle and how are you using the vehicle?
- How much time are you willing to spend detailing it?
“All that is going to dictate what is the right must-have detailing product,” Pennington explained. “Whether that’s liquid, machine, sandpaper, brush… if you don’t have time to scrub your carpets, you don’t need a brush to scrub your carpets, because you’re not going to do it.”
For a more comprehensive car care overview, refer to our guide on how to detail a car like a professional.
Best Car Cleaning Kits: Bottom Line
After testing a number of car detailing kits, we found several that make excellent starter packs for the at-home detailer. Based on chemical quality, included accessories, and overall value, our top five car cleaning kits in 2023 are:
Top Rated Car Cleaning Kits
- Best Car Cleaning Kit: Chemical Guys Arsenal Builder
- Best Showroom Detailing: Meguiar’s Complete Car Care Kit
- Best For Beginners: Adam’s Polishes Arsenal Builder
- Budget Pick: Armor All Ultimate Car Detailing Kit
- Best Detailing Brush Kit: TTRCB 27-Piece Car Detailing Kit
Car Cleaning Kit: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.