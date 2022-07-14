Our product testing team named the Chemical Guys CWS20316 as the Best Overall car carpet cleaner for its high scores in all of our testing categories.

Stain Removal: This car carpet cleaner worked quite well at removing stains from car carpet. This product instantly impacted tough stains showing clear signs of improvement as soon as we began scrubbing this product into our test vehicle’s carpet.

Odor: All of the members of our product testing team enjoyed the smell of this car carpet cleaner. Sticking our noses to our test vehicle’s carpet before and after using this product meant we could clearly tell that this car carpet cleaner not only eliminated prior odors but also left its own pleasant smelling odor.

Cleaning: Looking at the car carpet before and after using this product gave us a good idea of how effectively it can clean car carpets. We were impressed with how much cleaner our test vehicle’s carpet looked after using this product.

What Customers Are Saying

The Chemical Guys CWS20316 has a breadth of customer reviews on Amazon totaling over 16,000. A total of 90 percent of reviewers rate this product 4 stars or higher.