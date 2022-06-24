If your car’s exterior is starting to show signs of age, it may be time to purchase a car buffer. The best car buffers help restore your car’s paint job by smoothing out any surface imperfections and adding a layer of shine.

A car buffer is an essential tool for automotive enthusiasts who want to keep their vehicles in gleaming condition. They can be used with a foam pad to apply polishing compounds, or they can be used for sanding. There are a number of options on the market, and the best car buffer depends on how you plan to use it. This guide can get you started in your search for the perfect buffer for your car care toolkit.