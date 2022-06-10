There is no one best car battery for every vehicle. When looking for a new car battery, you should look for a replacement with specs similar to your old battery. The important details to match are:

Battery type

Group size

Cold cranking amps (CCA)

Reserve capacity (RC)

Battery Type

There are a number of different car battery technologies out there. Standard lead-acid (SLA) and absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteries are the most common. Lithium-ion batteries are also becoming more common for cars.

Standard flooded lead acid : This is the most common type of car battery. The battery contains liquid battery acid and will require more maintenance than an AGM or lithium-ion battery. This type of battery is most common in older vehicles (pre-1980).

Absorbed glass mat : An absorbed glass mat battery is highly vibration-resistant, non-spillable, and maintenance-free. Battery acid is absorbed in fiberglass mats, which prevents leakage or spillage. This type of battery offers a superior lifespan to standard flooded batteries and can handle large power demands. It is the most common type of car battery in modern vehicles.

Lithium-ion : Lithium-ion batteries can be much smaller and lighter than AGM and SLA batteries. They offer a very fast charging rate and are maintenance-free. This type of battery tends to outlast AGM batteries.

Choose a battery type that matches your existing battery. AGM batteries are the most common type of car battery. If you replace an AGM battery with an SLA battery, your car may not start or function properly.



Group Size

Your car battery rests in a specifically sized battery box. If your replacement battery is too small, it won’t be properly secured. If it is too big, it won’t fit in your vehicle. In addition to battery dimensions (length, width, and height), terminal location is also critical to proper fit.

Fortunately, you won’t need to get out the measuring tape to match battery dimensions. All batteries should have their group size listed somewhere on the label. This is typically a two-digit number. You can also check your owner’s manual, which may list the group size, or try searching Google for your group size based on your vehicle’s make, model, and year.

Cold Cranking Amps (CCA)

CCAs refer to a battery’s ability to turn a cold engine. The higher the CCA, the more powerful the battery. As with group size, your current battery’s CCA should be listed somewhere on the battery label.

Each car is engineered with the factory battery CCAs in mind, which is why it’s a good idea to match the CCA of your current battery – rather than attempt to “upgrade” your battery to one with more CCAs, as this can lead to decreased battery life.

Reserve Capacity (RC)

Reserve capacity refers to a battery’s ability to keep essential car accessories powered after a vehicle’s alternator fails. With more and more cars using computers and battery power for essential systems, RC has become an important battery feature.

As with CCA, try to match your new battery’s RC with the original battery. If you choose a new battery with a lower RC, it could fail to properly power your car’s critical systems.

Warranty

Once you’ve found batteries that match the specifications of the one you are replacing, consider batteries with longer warranties. These are guarantees that you won’t have to shell out for a replacement within the warranty period.

Most car batteries come with at least a one-year warranty, but some offer warranties up to three or four years long.