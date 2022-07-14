Key Features

Metal construction throughout

Adjustable between 58.0 and 85.0 centimeters

Comes with three sets of keys

Our Experience

Our review team managed to install the Tevlaphee Universal Steering Wheel Brake Lock in under one minute and was impressed by the rigidity of the design. It didn’t budge as we exerted force onto the brake lock.

Our one gripe is that it can be difficult to lock and unlock the device, depending on the position of the keyhole. In some cars, the keyhole can be right up against the bottom of the dashboard console and difficult to access. The keys also felt fairly cheap.

For its overall effectiveness and simplicity, we gave the device 4.5 out of 5 stars.

What Customers Are Saying

The Tevlaphee Universal Steering Wheel Brake Lock has an average Amazon review score of 4.5 out of 5 stars after more than 1,900 customer ratings. A number of positive reviews report that the wheel lock goes on easily and fits most vehicles. Some unhappy customers say the lock is susceptible to lock picking and that components holding the inner tube together have failed.

What Is It Good For?

This is a great choice if you’re seeking a quick install to supplement your car’s security system. Being in a visible part of the vehicle makes the Tevlaphee Universal Steering Wheel Brake Lock a more potent deterrent to a would-be thief.