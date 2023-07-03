The Britax Advocate ClickTight convertible car seat is intended for infants and young children up to 65.0 pounds. This Britax Advocate review is based on in-person testing and experience. We’ve reviewed dozens of car seats, and the Advocate is among our favorites. We think it’s among the best convertible car seats, partially because of how easy it is to install.
The Britax Advocate is similar to other Britax car seats like the Emblem, Marathon, and Boulevard. We think it is the best of the bunch, as it features more adjustment positions than the Emblem and an additional layer of padding that isn’t included with the Emblem, Marathon, or Boulevard.
Britax Advocate Overview And Features
- Lasts up to 10 years
- 15-position headrest and harness
- Seven recline positions
- Expensive
- Heavy
A highly adjustable convertible car seat that never requires rethreading. At $300, the Britax Advocate is on the expensive side for a convertible car seat, though not especially so. Most convertible car seats cost between $200 and $300, but there are several premium and more affordable seats outside of that range. The benefit of going with the Britax is that cheaper car seats may not last as long or feature as many adjustment positions.
Key Features
- Child weight range: 5.0 to 65.0 lbs.
- Height limit: Up to 49.0 inches
- Car seat weight: 30.1 lbs.
The Advocate’s height and weight limits are typical for a convertible car seat and should fit most children until they are big enough for a backless booster seat.
Britax Advocate Testing Process
We have tested and analyzed thousands of convertible car seat reviews to weed out lower-rated products and ultimately identified the best car seats available. The Britax Advocate was a part of this research and testing process. As such, a team member installed it in a sedan and tried every adjustment mechanism.
We evaluated this car seat based on ease of use, adjustability, and material quality. In addition to inspecting the materials of each seat, we noted the ease or difficulty of the car seat installation process. We installed car seats in forward- and rear-facing positions and tested each adjustment mechanism.
Ease Of Use
Any car seat sold in the United States must pass federal safety standards set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA). However, even approved car seats are unsafe if improperly installed. If a car seat is easier to install, there’s a lower chance of user error.
We awarded the most points in this category to car seats that were simple to install in rear-facing and forward-facing positions.
A car seat’s anchor connectors can make a big difference with ease of back seat installation. In testing car seats, we encountered two types of anchors: a plain metal anchor and a buckle anchor (also sometimes called LATCH connectors). The buckle-type anchor is much easier to attach and release. Seats with this type of tether anchor scored higher for ease of use.
Plain Metal Anchor
Buckle Anchor (LATCH System)
Adjustability
To ensure a safe fit, you need to adjust any car seat so it’s properly level. Adjustability is especially important for a convertible car seat meant to accommodate your child as they grow. Car seats with multiple harness positions, removable padding, and more incline positions score best in this category.
Quality Of Materials
We examined the materials of each car seat we tested for quality and comfort. Seats with soft padding, quality stitching, and durable frames scored best in this category.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
What We Like
Something we like about all Britax car seats is the ClickTight installation system for swapping between the rear- and front-facing positions. The seat padding pops out with the click of a button to reveal the easy-to-thread belt path. A bubble level indicator also helps find the perfect recline angle.
We also like the Britax Advocate for its many layers of machine-washable padding, which offer both a soft comfortable space for your little one as well as increased side impact protection. Combined with the seven incline positions and fourteen possible headrest positions, this car seat is highly adjustable to ensure child comfort.
The padding and materials are especially soft and durable. This high quality is something to expect from Britax car seats, which is why Britax is among the most popular car seat brands.
What We Don’t Like
We don’t like the Advocate’s anchor clasps. Rather than buckle anchors, it uses metal spring anchors, making this seat harder to install. That said, you can install this seat using your vehicle seat belt, rather than the anchor connectors.
The seat is also a little heavier than similar car seats, and so may not be the best choice if you are constantly swapping your seat between cars.
Britax Advocate Reviews
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on around 700 ratings
Parents appreciate the Britax Advocate because of its apparent safety and ease of installation. The steel frame design provides peace of mind. Many praise the Advocate ClickTight system, which makes the Advocate easy to adjust, especially compared to other brands.
Some complain about the expense, and there are many comments specifically about the lack of cup holders. Britax offers a cup holder attachment, but this does not work very well according to reviewers who’ve tried it.
Positive Britax Advocate Reviews
“I love how sturdy [Britax car seats] are, and I feel confident having my babies sit in a Britax seat knowing they go above and beyond the safety standards.”
– Megan and Ryan S., via Amazon
“This one is super foolproof to install and seems so safe. I also love Britax because many of their products are naturally fire resistant without harmful chemicals!”
– Brielle D., via Amazon
Negative Britax Advocate Reviews
“Makes no sense. A car seat this expensive doesn’t come with a cup holder[?]”
– CJ, via Amazon
“I really wish Britax could step it up and make their car seats have cup holders. The side cup holders that they sell separately are terrible, do not stay, and destroy the actual car seat where it clips in over time.”
– Kindle Customer, via Amazon
Our Take On The Britax Advocate: 4.5 Stars
Buy the Britax Advocate if you don’t mind spending a little more and need a car seat that is easy to adjust. It may also be a good bet if your child finds cheaper seats uncomfortable, as many reviewers mention this as an especially comfortable car seat.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Adjustability
|4.5
|Quality of Materials
|4.5
Those looking for a cheaper alternative might consider the Graco Extend-2-Fit. This car seat is also very safe and well-padded, though more difficult to adjust in our experience.
Britax Advocate: FAQ
Here are a few frequently asked questions about the Britax Advocate.
*Data accurate at time of publication.