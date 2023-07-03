We have tested and analyzed thousands of convertible car seat reviews to weed out lower-rated products and ultimately identified the best car seats available. The Britax Advocate was a part of this research and testing process. As such, a team member installed it in a sedan and tried every adjustment mechanism.

We evaluated this car seat based on ease of use, adjustability, and material quality. In addition to inspecting the materials of each seat, we noted the ease or difficulty of the car seat installation process. We installed car seats in forward- and rear-facing positions and tested each adjustment mechanism.

Ease Of Use

Any car seat sold in the United States must pass federal safety standards set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA). However, even approved car seats are unsafe if improperly installed. If a car seat is easier to install, there’s a lower chance of user error.

We awarded the most points in this category to car seats that were simple to install in rear-facing and forward-facing positions.

A car seat’s anchor connectors can make a big difference with ease of back seat installation. In testing car seats, we encountered two types of anchors: a plain metal anchor and a buckle anchor (also sometimes called LATCH connectors). The buckle-type anchor is much easier to attach and release. Seats with this type of tether anchor scored higher for ease of use.

Plain Metal Anchor

Buckle Anchor (LATCH System)

Adjustability

To ensure a safe fit, you need to adjust any car seat so it’s properly level. Adjustability is especially important for a convertible car seat meant to accommodate your child as they grow. Car seats with multiple harness positions, removable padding, and more incline positions score best in this category.

Quality Of Materials

We examined the materials of each car seat we tested for quality and comfort. Seats with soft padding, quality stitching, and durable frames scored best in this category.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.