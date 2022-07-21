The Callahan CCK03032 is a fully assembled brake caliper that comes ready for bolting. All of Callahan’s calipers are thoroughly inspected for quality and safety, and they are even pressure tested to ensure confident braking and prevent leaks. Beveled slots wipe away brake dust from under the brake pad, improving braking power by eliminating debris that’s typically found on the pad.

The rotors featured within these brake calipers are cross-drilled to prevent rotor warping and for faster heat transfer. These, and all other drill holes, present on this brake caliper are chamfered to prevent cracking and stress-risers. Zinc plating on the rotors lengthens the life of your calipers as it makes them corrosion– and rust-resistant. It should be noted that there is a 12-month warranty on all parts in this brake caliper kit.

Our Rating: 5 out of 5

Key Features

Cost : Around 610

: Around 610 Beveled slots

Zinc plating

12-month warranty

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4 out of 5 based on around 25 ratings

The majority of reviews state the calipers fit properly and work as advertised. One reviewer states that these brake calipers work a lot better than the stock calipers they had on their truck prior to buying these.