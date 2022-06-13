If you want the “best” Bluetooth motorcycle helmet, you must first decide what makes it the best of the best. If you’re looking for a Bluetooth motorcycle helmet with a long-lasting battery, the ILM Bluetooth Helmet is worth considering. If voice quality is of utmost importance, check out the Sena Outrush. For those that want to stay connected on their rides but don’t want to fork over hundreds of dollars, the Torc T14B is a great entry-level Bluetooth motorcycle helmet.

Our final two recommendations are tailored for the speed demons out on the road, who take speed limit signs as merely a suggestion. The Freedconn Helmet offers incredible audio quality, even at high speeds on particularly windy days. The Shoei GT-Air II ensures that you can talk with friends without sacrificing any speed on your morning commute.

Best Bluetooth Headsets For Motorcycle Helmets

Many of you may already own a motorcycle helmet and are reluctant to swap out your trusted gear. If your motorcycle helmet has Bluetooth capabilities, but lacks a Bluetooth headset, check out our recommendations below.

Cardo PackTalk Bold

The Cardo PackTalk Bold is one of the best Bluetooth headsets for motorcycle helmets for a number of different reasons. This Bluetooth headset can support up to fifteen riders for a maximum range of up to one mile. It should also be noted that this waterproof Bluetooth headset comes with a two-year warranty.

Sena 50R

Utilizing a mesh 2.0 intercom, the Sena 50R can accommodate up to 24 riders up to a distance of one mile. Multi-channel protocol even allows riders the freedom to swap to different channels to talk to different groups of riders. This Bluetooth headset features improved HD speakers and a more simplified button layout compared to previous generations of this headset.

Cardo Spirit

The Cardo Spirit is a very simple and easy-to-use Bluetooth headset for motorcycle helmets. This headset can support two riders up to a distance of 0.25 miles, which makes this a great option for couples and best friends. What separates this headset from its competitors is the fact that it can connect with any other brand of Bluetooth headset.

Sena SMH10-11

Featuring Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity, the Sena SMH10-11 offers up to 12 hours of talk time. However, the reason this Bluetooth headset stands out is that it can last for up to 10 days on a single battery charge. This headset can accommodate four riders up to half a mile apart and features glove-friendly controls. Riders will easily be able to operate this headset with one of the best motorcycle gloves on the market.

Lexin B4FM

The Lexin B4FM is a standout Bluetooth headset for motorcycle helmets due to its incredible durability and build quality. This Bluetooth headset is not only waterproof, but it can operate in temperatures as low as -15° Fahrenheit. Up to ten riders can connect to this headset for a maximum distance of 2,000.0 meters apart.