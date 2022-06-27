Unlike most automotive scanners, the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool for iPhone and Android can remain attached to your car’s OBD2 port while you drive. The device works by pairing with your smartphone to provide diagnostics and live data.
We’ve reviewed the best OBD2 scanners and listed the BlueDriver as one of our top picks. See what we like about the BlueDriver, how customers rate the device, and some things we learned during our testing process below.
BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool Overview
The BlueDriver’s primary appeal is that it operates wirelessly, and it’s a simple plugin device that pairs with your smartphone to read error codes and pull live engine data. The BlueDriver is also a robust diagnostic code reader for a device priced at just over $100.
Bottom line: A simple wireless diagnostic scan tool with advanced abilities for the price.
Key Features
- Quick and easy Bluetooth connectivity
- Reads error codes and suggests repairs
- A “set it and forget it” tool to record vehicle information
- Reads enhanced diagnostic codes such as ABS, SRS, TPMS, and airbag errors
- One-year warranty
What’s In The Box?
A charging cable is the only accessory that comes with the BlueDriver. You will need a smartphone with Bluetooth to use this device through the free BlueDriver app.
BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool Testing Process
To test the BlueDriver, we connected it to a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid and downloaded the app to our phone. After reading through the user manual, we tried each of the scanner’s car diagnostic functions.
Value
With a price tag of around $120, the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro is relatively cheap when considering all the tasks it performs. You can find a more affordable OBD2 scanner if all you need is a device to read error codes when you see a check engine light. However, if you’re interested in advanced features such as freeze frame data and live data, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a tool like the BlueDriver at a lower cost.
Ease Of Use
The BlueDriver is one of the easiest-to-use OBD2 scan tools we tested. Interfacing through the touchscreen on your smartphone is simple, and the app has an instruction manual that includes videos that walk you through each of the device’s features. Simply plug in the included adapter and load the app.
Data Collection Capabilities
BlueDriver automatically detects the make and model of many vehicles, but you can input your vehicle identification number (VIN) if the automatic detection fails. The device quickly paired with our Ford Fusion. Once paired, the BlueDriver performs numerous functions, including:
- Reading DTC (diagnostic trouble code) data
- Clearing trouble codes
- Viewing repair reports of a database built by professional mechanics
- Sharing reports
- Resetting indicator lights
- Viewing live vehicle data, which can include fuel system status, vehicle speed, and engine temperature (options vary by car)
- Performing smog checks and emissions tests
- Retrieving freeze frame data
- Scanning and reading mode 6 data
This tool offers plenty of functions for its low cost, and more could be on the way since the BlueDriver app gets regular updates.
What We Like About The BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII
The BlueDriver is extremely easy to use, and its user interface is one of the sleekest we’ve tested. You can read a fault code, look up the probable cause, find the solution, and order the replacement part.
Unlike many OBD2 scanners, the BlueDriver can stay connected to your vehicle as you drive, allowing it to monitor system status in real-time.
What We Don’t Like About The BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII
The BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII scan tool lacks some of the features found in a professional scan tool, and it requires downloading a companion app to your smartphone. Otherwise, there’s little if anything not to like about the device.
BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool Reviews
More than 31,600 Amazon reviews are available for the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro, yielding an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 stars. About 93 percent of reviews give the product a rating of 4.0 stars or higher.
Positive BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool Reviews
Like us, many who’ve used the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool for iPhone and Android are impressed with its straightforward interface and breadth of features for just about $120. So, overall customer satisfaction is high.
“No joke, I work on cars all the time. I’ve had cheap scanners and snap-on scanners. For the price of this, you can not go wrong. This little scanner reads not only engine codes, but also reads codes from transmission codes, and BCM codes.”
– Keith S. via Amazon Reviews
“This app is awesome. I am a used car dealer, [and] I need a fast OBDII that is accurate and that can do a basic scan of all vehicles to make sure the car can pass emissions and check for trouble codes or pending codes when a check engine [light] is on. This does it, plus so much more.”
– Alina M. via Amazon Reviews
Negative BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool Reviews
Some users say the BlueDriver isn’t compatible with specific European models. Other people familiar with the product have complained that its live data mode works too slowly.
“Bought it for my 2007 535d (EU). Device is not compatible, unable to read any codes, and reads only the basic live data. Says it’s compatible with EU cars after 2004. Clearly, it’s not.”
– Matt via Amazon Reviews
“The main problem I have is that in ‘Live Data’ mode, the data refresh rate is only five seconds. This is a long time to wait for changes of overall engine stats when on the go or even when in the bay.”
– Ron D. via Amazon Reviews
Our Take On The BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII: 4 Stars
|Our Rating
|4
|Value
|4
|Ease of Use
|4
|Customer Satisfaction
|4.5
|Data Collection Capabilities
|4
The BlueDriver is hard to beat for its relatively low cost. The device is robust enough for the typical backyard mechanic, and it’s simple enough for the mechanical novice. The feature that reveals potential issues and suggests specific repairs is especially beneficial if you aren’t a professional mechanic and simply want to maintain a personal vehicle.
Just keep in mind that some high-end scan tools are compatible with more vehicles than the BlueDriver works with. Also, many users mentioned concerns about live data features not updating quickly enough to be helpful.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
BlueDriver OBDII Scanner: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.