To test the BlueDriver, we connected it to a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid and downloaded the app to our phone. After reading through the user manual, we tried each of the scanner’s car diagnostic functions.

Value

With a price tag of around $120, the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro is relatively cheap when considering all the tasks it performs. You can find a more affordable OBD2 scanner if all you need is a device to read error codes when you see a check engine light. However, if you’re interested in advanced features such as freeze frame data and live data, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a tool like the BlueDriver at a lower cost.

Ease Of Use

The BlueDriver is one of the easiest-to-use OBD2 scan tools we tested. Interfacing through the touchscreen on your smartphone is simple, and the app has an instruction manual that includes videos that walk you through each of the device’s features. Simply plug in the included adapter and load the app.

Data Collection Capabilities

BlueDriver automatically detects the make and model of many vehicles, but you can input your vehicle identification number (VIN) if the automatic detection fails. The device quickly paired with our Ford Fusion. Once paired, the BlueDriver performs numerous functions, including:

Reading DTC (diagnostic trouble code) data

Clearing trouble codes

Viewing repair reports of a database built by professional mechanics

Sharing reports

Resetting indicator lights

Viewing live vehicle data, which can include fuel system status, vehicle speed, and engine temperature (options vary by car)

Performing smog checks and emissions tests

Retrieving freeze frame data

Scanning and reading mode 6 data

This tool offers plenty of functions for its low cost, and more could be on the way since the BlueDriver app gets regular updates.