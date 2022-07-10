The Marlbston Blind Spot Mirror is a universal fit as it’s designed to work on a variety of different vehicle types, including cars, motorcycles, SUVs, and even golf carts. This adjustable blind spot mirror has 360-degree swivel rotation and 30 degrees of sway to provide the driver with a wide-angle of view. It should be noted that this stick-on blind spot mirror comes with a lifetime warranty.

This 2.0-inch frameless blind spot mirror is designed with a convex angle to provide drivers with a better view of the road to promote safe driving. This blind spot detection mirror is IP65 (Ingress Protection Code 65) waterproof, rust-resistant, and the glass won’t haze. In terms of a fit system, this blind spot mirror is equipped with 3M adhesive to make for an easy installation.

Key Features

Cost : About $6

: About $6 Convex lens

360-degree rotation and 30 degrees of sway

IP65 waterproof

What’s In The Box?

Two convex blind spot mirrors, two rotating brackets, two spare 3M adhesives, one microfiber wipe, one alcohol wipe, and one rubber scraper are included in the box. Additionally, this blind spot mirror comes with a lifetime warranty.

Our Experience

In our experience, we think the Marlbston Blind Spot Mirror is the Best Overall blind spot monitoring system due to the increased level of visibility it provides and the number of accessories it comes with.