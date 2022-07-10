Blind spot mirrors are an incredibly useful tool for drivers. Many modern cars provide tools that increase your awareness of your surroundings. Some cars come preinstalled with backup cameras, collision alert systems, and more, but there isn’t a standardized solution to reducing your blind spot while on the road.
The best blind spot mirrors improve your visibility, are easy to install, and will last a long time. Nobody likes having to twist their back and stretch their neck just to see if there’s a car next to them. Below are our review team’s picks for the best blind spot mirrors available on the market.
5 Best Blind Spot Mirrors
- Best Overall: Marlbston Blind Spot Mirror
- Runner-Up: UtopiCar Blind Spot Mirrors
- Long-Lasting: AmFor Blind Spot Mirror
- Best Value: Ampper Blind Spot Mirror
- Also Consider: LivTee Blind Spot Mirror
#1 Best Overall: Marlbston Blind Spot Mirror
The Marlbston Blind Spot Mirror is a universal fit as it’s designed to work on a variety of different vehicle types, including cars, motorcycles, SUVs, and even golf carts. This adjustable blind spot mirror has 360-degree swivel rotation and 30 degrees of sway to provide the driver with a wide-angle of view. It should be noted that this stick-on blind spot mirror comes with a lifetime warranty.
This 2.0-inch frameless blind spot mirror is designed with a convex angle to provide drivers with a better view of the road to promote safe driving. This blind spot detection mirror is IP65 (Ingress Protection Code 65) waterproof, rust-resistant, and the glass won’t haze. In terms of a fit system, this blind spot mirror is equipped with 3M adhesive to make for an easy installation.
Key Features
- Cost: About $6
- Convex lens
- 360-degree rotation and 30 degrees of sway
- IP65 waterproof
What’s In The Box?
Two convex blind spot mirrors, two rotating brackets, two spare 3M adhesives, one microfiber wipe, one alcohol wipe, and one rubber scraper are included in the box. Additionally, this blind spot mirror comes with a lifetime warranty.
Our Experience
In our experience, we think the Marlbston Blind Spot Mirror is the Best Overall blind spot monitoring system due to the increased level of visibility it provides and the number of accessories it comes with.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Visibility
|5
|Ease of Installation
|5
|Durability
|5
- Visibility: This blind spot mirror brought cars into view that would otherwise be out of your line of sight while driving and changing lanes. These mirrors increased our team member’s visibility on both the driver’s and right side of the car.
- Ease of Installation: Thanks to the high-quality 3M adhesives, we had no issues mounting or installing this blind spot mirror. Furthermore, the inclusion of a microfiber wipe, an alcohol wipe, and guide stickers added to how easy the installation process was.
- Durability: Due to the fact that this blind spot mirror is IP65 waterproof, rust-resistant, and comes with high-quality 3M adhesives, our review team has no concerns about this mirror being long-lasting and durable.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5.0 based on over 2,000 ratings.
The majority of reviewers mention how effective the included cleaning kit is. Many customers also note how much wider their field of view is after installing these mirrors. One reviewer claims that her 2018 Kia Sorento previously had large blind spots, which she says this product completely eliminated.
#2 Runner-Up: UtopiCar Blind Spot Mirrors
Designed to look like an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part, the UtopiCar Blind Spot Mirrors are frameless to give you the largest field of vision possible. It should be noted that images on this mirror appear three times larger than the average blind spot mirror, ultimately making it easier to see what’s in your blind spots.
This blind spot mirror is rectangular in shape and features high reflective silver film for mirrors, as it is specifically engineered to improve your visibility. Outdoor- and water-rated 3M adhesive ensures this blind spot mirror stays attached to your wing mirrors and will last as long as you want it to.
Key Features
- Cost: About $10
- Convex lens
- Images are three times larger than other blind spot mirrors
- Adhesive is outdoor- and water-rated
What’s In The Box?
Customers can expect to receive two blind spot mirrors (driver side and passenger side-specific), two mounts, two 3M adhesives, and a wipe.
Our Experience
The UtopiCar Blind Spot Mirrors are some of the best mirrors on the market for increasing your field of view.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Visibility
|5
|Ease of Installation
|5
|Durability
|4.5
- Visibility: This blind spot mirror is great for increasing your visibility. These mirrors offer an image that’s three times larger than what you would see in conventional blind spot mirrors. This means you can much more easily see what’s alongside you on the road.
- Ease of Installation: Quick and easy to install, we had no issues mounting these blind spot mirrors. All the provided materials were self-explanatory and the included wipes also made prepping our testing vehicle’s wing mirrors much quicker and easier.
- Durability: While this blind spot mirror may not be quite as durable as our Best Overall blind spot mirror, our team is willing to wager that it will last longer than just about any other blind spot mirror on the market due to high-quality 3M adhesives.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5.0 based on over 13,900 ratings.
Reviewers claim to see the road much better with the UtopiCar mirrors installed. Many reviewers also appreciate the fact that these blind spot mirrors are adjustable. One reviewer claims these mirrors are so durable that they’ve survived everything he’s thrown at them, even pressure washes.
#3 Long-Lasting: AmFor Blind Spot Mirror
The AmFor Blind Spot Mirror is our review team’s choice for a durable, long-lasting blind spot mirror, as the adhesive makes it difficult to remove. This blind spot mirror features a 360-degree adjustable mounting bracket to maximize your view when you’re on the road. It should also be noted that this mirror comes in multiple different shapes and sizes.
This universal-fit blind spot mirror has a flexible convex shape to allow for increased range of sight. The glass on the mirror itself is waterproof, rust-resistant, and won’t haze while 3M adhesive ensures the mirrors are highly durable. The manufacturer asserts in the product description that this mirror can be used internally or externally, and even as a rearview mirror to keep eyes on the backseat.
Key Features
- Cost: About $9
- Convex lens
- 360-degree rotation
- Waterproof and rust-resistant
What’s In The Box?
Two blind spot mirrors, two mounting brackets, and two 3M adhesives are included in the box.
Our Experience
In our experience, this blind spot mirror will improve your visibility on the road and won’t be much of a problem to install.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Visibility
|4.5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
- Visibility: This blind spot mirror instantly improved our team member’s visibility when behind the wheel. We also found that this mirror rotation means you can position this mirror to see almost everything in your blind spot.
- Ease of Installation: Simple, quick, and easy are three words that come to mind when considering the ease of installing this blind spot mirror. We had no real issues installing this mirror and don’t believe you will either.
- Durability: Due to the inclusion of 3M adhesives, our review team has no qualms in terms of this blind spot mirror’s durability. 3M adhesives are known for being heavy-duty and incredibly long-lasting.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5.0 based on over 3,000 ratings.
Reviewers sing the praises of how much safer the AmFor blind spot mirror makes them feel when changing lanes. Many also love the fact that these mirrors are made from real glass. Negative reviews complain of a distorted view.
#4 Best Value: Ampper Blind Spot Mirror
Made in a flexible convex shape, the Ampper Blind Spot Mirror is designed to help you better see your surroundings when you’re behind the wheel. An adjustable swiveling mounting bracket allows for 360 degrees of rotation as well as sway adjustments. The blind spot mirrors are also frameless, meaning you have the widest possible range of view.
Speaking to the mounting process, this blind spot mirror features 3M adhesives to install your mirrors and keep them there. In terms of durability, these mirrors are IP65 waterproof, rust-resistant, and the glass itself doesn’t haze. Although these blind spot mirrors are suitable for a range of vehicles – including cars, trucks, RVs, and ATVs – these mirrors don’t fit motorcycles.
Key Features
- Cost: About $7
- Convex lens
- 360-degree rotation and sway adjustment
- IP65 waterproof
What’s In The Box?
Providing just the bare necessities, two blind spot mirrors, two mounting brackets, and two 3M adhesives are included in the box.
Our Experience
The Ampper Blind Spot Mirror is our review team’s pick for the Best Value blind spot mirror on the market. This is because it is budget-friendly and provides everything you need or could want from this type of product.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Visibility
|4.5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Durability
|4
- Visibility: Positioning is of utmost importance with all blind spot mirrors. But by offering full rotation and sway adjustment, you can see almost everything in your usual blind spots.
- Ease of Installation: Simple and straightforward, this blind spot mirror was no more difficult to install than the average one.
- Durability: While we don’t think you’ll have many issues in terms of durability with this blind spot mirror, our team did dock it a point in this testing category due to the length of the mounting bracket. There was a significant distance between the adhesive and the mirror.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5.0 based on over 19,000 ratings.
Customers rave over how easy to install the Ampper blind spot mirror is. An individual reviewer notes that this mirror even can withstand drive-through car washes. However, a few negative reviews complain that the mirrors flew off while driving on the highway.
#5 Also Consider: LivTee Blind Spot Mirror
The LivTee Blind Spot Mirror has convex lens curvature on its 2.0-inch mirror, as well as a frameless design to maximize your visibility. Additionally, 360-degree rotation and sway adjustments further add to the driver’s field of view. This blind spot mirror is suitable for cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans.
In terms of durability, this blind spot mirror is IP65 waterproof, rust-resistant, and immune to haze. Overall, this blind spot mirror will help you see more of your surroundings when you’re on the road.
Key Features
- Cost: About $7
- Convex lens
- 360-degree rotation and sway adjustment
- IP65 waterproof
What’s In The Box?
Two blind spot mirrors from LivTee, two adjustable mounts, and two adhesives are included.
Our Experience
In our experience, the LivTee Blind Spot Mirror is a high-quality option to consider if you’re looking to increase your visibility on the road.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Visibility
|4.5
|Ease of Installation
|3.5
|Durability
|4
- Visibility: This blind spot mirror provides much more visibility on the road than you would have without them. Thanks to rotation and sway adjustments that can be made, you can see just about everything when you’re behind the wheel.
- Ease of Installation: This mirror was significantly more difficult to install than any other blind spot mirror we worked with. The design of the stickers that cover the 3M adhesive made them a struggle to remove.
- Durability: We don’t believe you’ll struggle with this mirror falling off or not lasting long enough, but it felt slightly lower quality than some of the other options we considered.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5.0 based on over 12,700 ratings.
A huge number of reviewers highly recommend the LivTee blind spot mirror and many state that it allows them to see everything on the road. Negative reviews question the quality of the mirrors and mounting brackets.
Blind Spot Mirror Buyers Guide
Many of the blind spot mirrors featured in this article are IP65 waterproof, but what exactly does that mean? IP stands for Ingress Protection, a defined international standard. The first number in the IP rating indicates intrusion protection. Specifically, the number 6, refers to the fact that the product is totally dust-tight. The second number indicates moisture protection, or in this case that the product can withstand low-pressure jets of water from any angle.
Positioning
Regardless of how great a blind spot mirror you get, it won’t improve your visibility if you don’t position it correctly. Making sure you can clearly see your blind spot in your blind spot mirror is of utmost importance before you finish installing it. We recommend taking your time to find the perfect spot and angle of your blind spot mirror for the best results.
Frequently Asked Questions
Our Review Standards
The blind spot mirrors in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. Our product testing team ordered the five blind spot mirrors that best met these standards.
Blind Spot Mirror Testing Process
A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how well the blind spot mirror increased the range of view, how easy it was to install, and how durable the blind spot mirror was. Each blind spot mirror was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
- Visibility: The testing category that our team feels is most important is visibility. We tested for this by mounting a blindspot mirror on both the driver’s side, as well as the passenger’s side, to test how much more we could see than usual while driving.
- Ease of Installation: As straightforward as it sounds, we tested for ease of installation by simply installing a blindspot mirror on each side of the car and noting how difficult or strenuous the process was.
- Durability: After mounting each set of blind spot mirrors, we left them installed for an extended period of time. We also regularly picked at, poked, and prodded each mirror to see if it could handle additional wear and tear.
*Data accurate at time of publication.