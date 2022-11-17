Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to get all your holiday shopping covered while finding the best deals on the market. This guide will help you find the perfect gift for any car lover without searching for hours to find a great holiday deal.
Black Friday is happening on November 25, 2022, with multiple holiday deals to take advantage of. Most discounts will last through the weekend, followed by additional Cyber Monday deals on November 28. Be on the lookout for the perfect gifts for all your friends and loved ones this holiday season.
Black Friday Deals: Jump Starters
You never know when your battery may fail, especially in colder weather, so it is important to be prepared. A few high-quality jump starters from a brand we have extensively tested and reviewed are on sale this holiday season.
Fanttik T8 APEX Jump Starter Deluxe Package
The Fanttik APEX Jump Starter is a high-quality package deal with a 65.0-watt charger, two USB cables, shark jumper clamps, a car charger, and a storage box to fit everything inside, including the jump starter. With 10 safety features ranging from AI software monitoring to overcurrent protection, this jump starter package is easy to use and will keep you safe on the road. Our team reviewed and tested this product in our round-up of the Best Jump Starters of 2022, noting its great value.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $139.97
- Amazon Prime member discount price: $109.97
- Peak amperage: 2,000.0 amps
- Voltage: 12.0 volts
- Battery type: Lithium
Fanttik T8 MAX 3000 Amp Jump Starter
The Fanttik T8 Max is a powerful and reliable jump starter to start any car in no time. With just over an hour of charging time from zero to 100 percent, you can get up to 50 starts before needing to charge again.
The Fanttik MAX highlights safety and performance. With high-temperature protection, short-circuit protection, and a handful of other features, the jump starter is a smart tool to have in case of an emergency.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $199.97
- Amazon Prime member discount price: $159.98
- Peak amperage: 3,000.0 amps
- Voltage: 12.0 volts
- Battery type: Lithium
Black Friday Deals: Car Kits
From headlight restoration kits to emergency kits you can easily store in a vehicle for safety, there are bundles for every automotive need. The best complete kits can be the perfect gift for friends and family. Shop early Black Friday through Cyber Monday to get the best discount.
Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner And Leather Conditioner Kit
The Chemical Guys Leather Kit consists of both a cleaner and a conditioner to get the best results for your vehicle’s interior leather. This product is designed specifically for leather, ensuring there will be no soap or sud remnants and leather will look brand new again. It’s no secret that Chemical Guys is one of our favorite auto brands for detailing needs. It received our Best Kit award when we tested and reviewed the Best Leather Conditioners of 2022.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $26.99
- Discount price: $18.89
- pH-balanced leather cleaner
- Replenishes Vitamin E
- Won’t contribute to fiber deterioration
Sylvania Headlight Restoration Kit
The Sylvania Headlight Restoration Kit has all you need to get headlights looking brand new again. With a surface activator, clarifying compound, UV-blocking clear coat, waterproof sandpaper, and applicator cloths, you can easily get dirt or grime off headlights in no time. This product was our top recommendation when we tested customer-favorite headlight restoration kits.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $19.75
- Discount price: $15.80
- Warranty: Lifetime
- UV protection
- Vinyl gloves included
Chemical Guys V Line Polish And Compound Sample Kit
The Chemical Guys Polish and Compound Sample Kit is fit to give vehicles the best exterior shine they have had in years. This kit includes four products to apply to a car in a certain order (V32, V34, V36, and V38) to get the best results. When we tested car polishes on our product team’s vehicles, we awarded this product the Best Polishing Kit award.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $39.99
- Discount price: $27.99
- Optical-grade micro-abrasive technology
- No silicone or fillers in the formula
Armor All Wheel Cleaner And Tire Shine Kit
The Armor All Wheel Cleaner and Tire Shine Kit includes a heavy-duty car wheel cleaner, extreme tire shine, and an Armor All car wash brush. This kit will efficiently get rid of brake dust and dirt on tires with a color-changing foam so you know when the product is ready to be cleaned off.
The Armor All tire shine spray protects tires from harmful elements that can cause cracking, fading, and other exterior damage. The car wash brush included in the kit has an extra long handle, making it easier to reach all parts of the tires and wheels.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $30.48
- Discount price: $10.44
- Color-changing foam
- Helps protect tires from harm
Meguiar’s Complete Car Care Kit
The Meguiar’s Complete Car Care Kit makes detailing a vehicle’s exterior and interior simple. With 12 products included in the kit, there are simply too many to list here. Highlights include a microfiber wash mitt and a quick detailer spray for both the interior and exterior, ensuring this kit meets many needs. We tested the kit when reviewing the Best Car Detailing Kits of 2022 and found it to be a step above the rest for precision detailing.
Our Rating: 4 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $73.25
- Discount price: $58.60
Chemical Guys Detailing Car Wash Kit
The Chemical Guys Detailing Car Wash Kit is a complete kit that makes cleaning or detailing a vehicle easier than ever. With a heavy-duty bucket that can be used for both product storage and for the cleaning process, this kit has all that drivers need to achieve a perfect shine.
Every product in the kit is made with scratch-resistant formulas to prevent any damage to a vehicle’s exterior. The bucket includes a dirt trap filter to remove abrasive dirt and grime that causes swirls and scratches on vehicles.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $42.99
- Discount price: $30.09
- Citrus Wash & Gloss car wash soap
- Snap-on lid for storage
Lianxin Roadside Assistance Emergency Kit
The Lianxin Roadside Assistance Emergency Kit is a 142-piece kit, with products including an 8.0-foot set of jumper cables, a tool kit, seatbelt cutter, and more. Even with so much packed into the carrying case, the Lianxin is compact, making it perfect for storing nearly anywhere in a vehicle in case of emergency. Our team found this product to offer the Best Value when we tested industry-leading car emergency kits.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $39.99
- Discount price: To be announced
- 142-piece kit
- Insulated work gloves
- Hand-crank LED flashlight
Black Friday Deals: Vehicle Covers
There are some great vehicle covers on sale this Black Friday through Cyber Monday, with discounts on SUV covers, motorcycle covers, and even RV covers. Keeping your vehicle covered as cold weather and snow approaches can help prevent exterior damage.
CarCovers.com Vehicle Covers
CarCovers.com is offering discounts of up to $60 for its Black Friday sale. Orders of $105 and above placed through Cyber Monday will receive $10 off per cover, plus a free Microfiber Car Duster, free Cover Care Kit, and free shipping. There is a maximum purchase of six covers.
The Platinum Shield Car Cover is one of the best car covers on the market, with multi-layer fabric and reflective material to withstand all UV rays. Our team tested this product, awarding it the number one position in our comprehensive review of top car covers.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Depending on your vehicle, you may also be interested in one of the following discounted covers:
- Platinum Shield Conversion Van Cover, rated 4.7 out of 5
- Platinum Shield SUV Cover, rated 4.3 out of 5
- Platinum Shield Truck Cover, rated 4.8 out of 5
- Platinum Shield Motorcycle Cover, rated 4.7 out of 5
- Deluxe Shield RV Cover, rated 4 out of 5
Seal Skin Covers Vehicle Covers
Seal Skin Covers also has various deals and discounts this Black Friday, from motorcycle covers to van covers, you can find the perfect fit for your vehicle.
The Supreme Car Cover by Seal Skin Covers is designed for a custom fit on your vehicle, while also being 100 percent waterproof. This product also has a 10-year warranty against rips, tears, and breathability. We tested this product, awarding it the number two position out of the Best Car Covers of 2022.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Depending on your vehicle, you may also be interested in one of the following discounted covers:
- Elite Van Cover, rated 5 out of 5
- Supreme SUV Cover, rated 4.7 out of 5
- Supreme Truck Cover, rated 4.5 out of 5
- Supreme Motorcycle Cover, rated 4.8 out of 5
Black Friday Deals: Tire Inflators
Now that cold weather is on the way, you never know when your tires’ air pressure will drop. With deals on tire inflators from top retailers like Fanttik and Amazon, you can buy some peace of mind this Black Friday.
Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator
The Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator is a top-quality auto tool and a great gift for any car enthusiast. With a built-in high-performance chip, the Fanttik Apex will quickly inflate tires to 150.0 pound-force per square inch (psi). This inflator can also act as a portable charger with USB-C and USB-A ports on the side of the device. We tested this tire inflator, giving it the top spot in our round-up of great tire inflators.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $119.97
- Amazon Prime member discount price: $89.97
- Cordless
- Three modes of LED light
- Rechargeable 7,800.0-mAh battery
Fanttik X8 Portable Tire Inflator
The Fanttik X8 Portable Tire Inflator is both lightweight and powerful – able to inflate tires to 150.0 psi, similar to the Fanttik Apex. There are four types of preset inflation modes and one manual mode for you to choose from and determine the pressure for any tire or object you are inflating. We tested and rated the Fanttik X8 as one of the best tire inflators of 2022, awarding the product second position, runner-up to the Fanttik APEX.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $79.97
- Amazon Prime member discount price: $59.96
- Cordless
- Easy-to-use interface
- Rechargeable 5200.0-mAh battery
AstroAI Air Compressor Tire Inflator
The AstroAI Tire Inflator is a high-quality tool with a compact design at a great price. It has an auto-shutoff feature, making it easy to monitor and use. It also has an LED flashlight and a digital LCD screen so you can inflate tires in the dark in a roadside emergency. We tested this product, awarding it the Best Value moniker in our review of leading tire inflators.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $44.99
- Discount price: $25.99
- Multiple power sources
- Digital LED display
- 10.0-ft. power cord
Black Friday Deals: Travel Gear
It’s about the journey, not the destination, and no matter where you’re headed this year, these gifts will help make the journey more pleasant. From one of the top-rated cargo carriers available to a rooftop tent for car camping, there’s something in this section for every kind of traveler.
Fivklemnz Car Roof Bag
The Fivklemnz Car Roof Bag is one of the best rooftop cargo carriers on the market. With six car hooks and ten reinforced straps, all your cargo will be protected and secure while driving. This cargo carrier is also suitable if you do not have roof racks installed on your vehicle, making it both convenient and affordable. We tested and reviewed this product in our round-up of the Best Rooftop Cargo Carriers Of 2022, and it came away with the Best Canvas Carrier award.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $139.99
- Discount price: $109.99
- 21.0-cubic feet of storage
- Anti-slip mat
- Waterproof
Thule Tepui Ruggedized Autana Rooftop Tent
The Thule Tepui Ruggedized Autana Rooftop Tent is a three-person tent that is water-, mold-, and UV-resistant to protect you from the elements and ensure long-lasting durability. This tent is perfect for most 4×4 trailers and off-road rigs due to its larger size and dimensions. Our team has an in-depth review of this product, ranking it highly among the Best Rooftop Tents.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $2,999.95
- Discount price: $2,249.96
- Warranty: Two-year limited
- Anti-condensation mat included
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
The Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray can be a smart choice for any family taking a long road trip for the holidays. With side storage pockets, this travel tray is not only for food but also for storing games and electronics to keep little ones entertained in the car. We tested this product in our team’s test vehicles, naming it the Best For Kids car tray in our review of industry-leading car trays.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $41.99
- Discount price: $23.96
- Foldable
- 16.0- by 12.5-in. surface area
- Detachable tablet stand
Black Friday Deals: Car Detailing
The best auto cleaning products will not only make a car look brand new but can make you feel excited about showing it off. With many products on sale through Cyber Monday, take advantage of some of the best deals on top-rated products for car cleaning.
Fanttik V8 Mate Cordless Car Vacuum
The Fanttik V8 Mate Cordless Car Vacuum is a compact and lightweight vacuum. With multiple accessories and a wireless design, you can comfortably reach any small spaces or difficult spots in your vehicle. A storage bag is included with your purchase, so you can easily store this vacuum in your vehicle without taking up too much space.
The V8 Mate is ideal for picking up sand, dust, and debris that gets tracked into your car over time. As an added bonus, this vacuum also has a pet-specific brush to pick up pet hair off seats and the car floor.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $89.99
- Amazon Prime member discount price: $79.99
- Five vacuum attachments
- Type USB-C charging cable
- One-year warranty
Turtle Wax 1 And Done Compound
The Turtle Wax 1 and Done Compound is a polish formula that is made to be simple to use and clean your vehicle’s exterior. This polish is ideal for removing exterior surface scratches. You will need to use car wax or ceramic coating after using the polish because it does not have a protective coating, but that does not detract from its scratch-removing abilities. In fact, when we tested the market’s best car polishes, this compound earned our Best Scratch Remover award.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $28.99
- Discount price: $21.25
- Electric polisher recommended
- Scratch remover
Turtle Wax All Wheel Cleaner And Iron Remover
The Turtle Wax All Wheel Cleaner and Iron Remover is a high-quality cleaner that will clean wheels and leave a shiny gloss. With a color-changing formula that turns from clear to purple, you can know exactly when to wipe the product and clean your wheels.
Turtle Wax is also a scent-lock neutralizer, meaning it prevents foul odors that occur from most products when cleaning rust off of metal. As an added bonus, this wheel cleaner and iron remover is safe for all surfaces including gloss paint, clear coat finishes, polished metal, chrome, glass, and wheels.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $15.99
- Discount price: $12.75
- 23.0-ounce bottle
- Safe for all surfaces
Anngrowy 62’’ Microfiber Car Wash Brush
The Anngrowy 62’’ Microfiber Car Wash Brush is an effective brush that can be used with the extension pole or as a mitt for washing. The stuck fixing method prevents this brush from retracting while cleaning so you can reach every angle of your vehicle. Our team of experts tested this product, awarding it the title of Best Standard Brush in our comprehensive car wash brush review.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $24.99
- Discount price: $15.99
- Pole has stuck fixing method
- Two-in-one functionality
- Brush head swivels 180.0 degrees
Black Friday Deals: Best Of The Rest
From dog seat covers to one of the top-rated dash cams available, here’s a bit of everything. Whether you’re looking to accessorize your ride or improve your commute, these add-ons will make any drive more enjoyable during the holiday season.
Lusso Gear Car Seat Cover
The Lusso Gear Car Seat Cover is designed to make traveling with your pet easier than ever. The universal fit makes installation easy with the use of anchors and elastic straps. The seat cover is specifically a back seat protector, including four layers of padded protection. Our team recognized this carrier as the Best Value option among top-rated dog seat covers.
Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $49.95
- Discount price: $29.70
- Hidden zippers
- Machine-washable
BedRug Full Bed Liner
The BedBug Full Bed Liner is not only waterproof but also stain- and chemical-resistant, allowing you to store any cargo in the bed of your vehicle worry-free. This liner has a padded carpet texture, making it comfortable for your hands and knees when loading and unloading items from your truck bed. We recommended this product in our review of truck bed liners.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $453.00 – $484.00
- Discount price: $407.70 – $435.60
- Mold and mildew-resistant
- Anti-slip surface
Escort MAX 360c MKII
The Escort MAX 360c MKII is one of the best-selling radar detectors on the market with both WiFi and Bluetooth® connectivity options. You can also connect this radar detector to the Escort Live app for up-to-date information and driving alerts. Our team reviewed the best radar detectors, ranking the Escort MAX in the first position.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $699.95
- Discount price: $649.95
- Built-in WiFi
- Bluetooth connectivity
- AutoLearn tracking software
Vantrue N2S
The Vantrue NS2 Dash Cam has high recording video resolution and is one of the top-rated dash cams available. With various different camera and recording options, this dash cam is recommended if you drive at night or in poorly lit areas. Our team performed an in-depth testing and review process on the best dash cams, featuring the Vantrue NS2.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $219.99
- Discount price: $50.00 off with code BLFRDN2S
- Infrared recording
- Interior-facing camera
- Suction cup mount on front windshield
Zakra License Plate Frame
The Zakra License Plate Frame is a two-pack silicone frame design that is simple yet durable. This license plate frame is made to fit all United States standard license plates with mounting holes that line up with both the plate and the car. The Zakra was tested and reviewed by our team, winning the second position in our round-up of the Best License Plate Frames Of 2022.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $15.99
- Discount price: $7.19
- Colors: Black, white, hot pink, yellow, or gray
- Two-pack silicone
VIWIK® Floor Mats
SuncentAuto is offering up to 30 percent off on their entire website for Black Friday. For Motor1 buyers, you can use our code for an extra 15 percent off during their sitewide sale. SuncentAuto has some of the top-rated floor mats on the market, including the VIWIK® floor mats.
The VIWIK® floor mats are durable and high quality, designed to fit different vehicle sizes. These floor mats are weather resistant with rugged ridges, channels, and edges to trap liquids, mud, dirt, sand, and snow.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Depending on your vehicle, you may also be interested in one of the following discounted floor mats:
Black Friday Gift Guide: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.