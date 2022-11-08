Broadly, there are three types of bike racks for cars: trunk mounted, roof mounted (also called roof racks), and hitch mount bike racks. Hitch mounts are often the most expensive, but also offer the best stability and can be the easiest to use. However, these are not compatible with all vehicles. Trunk mount and roof mount bike racks have their own advantages, and finding the best bike rack for your car starts with deciding which type works best for your needs.

Trunk Mount

Trunk mount bike racks will fit on almost any vehicle except for those with a truck bed. They are inexpensive and a good option if your car lacks roof rails or a trailer hitch.

Pros Inexpensive No crossbars or hitch required Will fit most vehicles Cons Less secure Takes a long time to set up Rubs against your car and can scratch paint over time

Roof Mount

As the name implies, roof mount bike racks attach to your vehicle’s roof. These are often very stable, though they require a vehicle with crossbars to install. One thing some don’t like about roof mounts is that they significantly raise your vehicle’s clearance. This prevents drivers from parking in a garage or passing under a low bridge.

Pros Doesn’t impede trunk access Highly secure Cons Causes drag Raises clearance

(bad for tunnels and low bridges) Difficult to mount bikes

Hitch Mount

Hitch mount racks attach to a trailer hitch. Typically they can tilt out of the way to allow for trunk access. These are more secure than trunk mount bike racks and easier to use than roof mount bike racks.

Pros Easiest to use Can carry many bikes Cons Expensive Requires trailer hitch

Hitch mount bike racks either feature a tray or hanging design.

A tray hitch rack cradles your bike in a set of shoes. A clamp stabilizes the bike, gripping it by the top tube near the fork. Tray designs are a bit more secure than hanging racks but can’t hold as many bikes.

A hanging hitch rack (also called a platform rack), grips the bike underneath the top tube . You rest your bike in a saddle and secure it with a piece of plastic or rubber.

Hanging hitch racks are not suitable for all types of bikes, as they may cause damage to e-bikes and carbon fiber frame bicycles.