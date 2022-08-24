Any motorcycle gear you decide to purchase needs to be reviewed in detail so you know you are getting the best-fitting and safest product available. When looking for women’s motorcycle boots, considering safety features, comfort, and adjustability are important before making your next purchase.

Safety Features

Some products provide more safety features than others. Comparing our top pick, the O’Neal boots, to the Harley-Davidson Amherst Boots, the O’Neal boots have a larger variety of protective elements that may work better for off-road sportbikes, ATVs, or high-speed riding. The Harley-Davidson boots would likely work better for a casual ride or daily commute.

Knowing what safety features are important and having a good understanding of what protection you want in a moto boot will help you make a confident decision in your purchase.

Comfort Level

Depending on how important the comfort of your boot is will help narrow down your choice for your next motorcycle boot. Some boots offer more insole cushion and sock lining on the inside of the shoe, designed simply for higher comfort levels and not added safety.

While this does not detract from the safety of the boot in most cases, it can make the shoe more flexible on your foot. If flexibility is an important factor to you while riding, it may be better to opt for a leather or sneaker-type riding shoe rather than a boot with plastic and metal interior pieces.

Adjustability

Depending on the width of your foot and calf, having a buckle strap and adjustable laces may be a better choice than a zip-up shoe. Having the ability to adjust the tightness of your shoe gives you control of how you want the shoe to fit and hug your foot and ankle. This can be an added safety measure when used correctly to tighten the shoe and provide extra security.

If you have a wider foot or leg, an adjustable shoe with buckles or laces may be considerably better and more comfortable than a zipper motorcycle boot.