The best women’s motorcycle boots will keep your feet and ankles safe from harm in the event of an accident. Having ankle protections, a rubber sole, and round toe boots are all essentials when shopping for your new pair of motorbike boots.
Our team has researched and reviewed the top picks for women’s motorcycle boots on the market. Selecting the best fit and the safest boot to meet your needs may feel overwhelming at first because you want to do your best to prevent injury on your bike. Our in-depth review and buyers guide will help you make the best purchase for a safer riding adventure.
4 Best Women’s Motorcycle Boots
- Best Overall: O’Neal 0325-708 Rider Boot
- Best Leather Boots: Harley-Davidson Amherst Motorcycle Boot
- Best Lace-Up: Harley-Davidson EDA Boot
- Most Stylish: Fly Racing Street M16 Leather Riding Shoes
#1 Best Overall: O'Neal 0325-708 Rider Boot
The O’Neal Women’s Rider Boots are some of the safest mid-calf boots for female riders. With buckle straps and injection-molded plastic plates throughout the boot, they are designed to keep your foot stiff and secure in case of an accident. A metal shank insert reinforces the shape of the boot and adds extra support to your foot.
Though there are many firm plastic and metal pieces in the boot for protection, the comfort level is still high. Designed with an air mesh interior, heel support, and cushioned insole, the O’Neal biker boots are both comfortable and secure around your foot and leg for optimal protection.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Stability
|5
|Durability
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $120
- Four snaplock adjustment buckles for a secure closure system
- Metal shank reinforcements paired with injection-molded plastic protective plates
- Synthetic leather heat shield designed to prevent heat damage
- Metal toe guard for added protection
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 850 ratings
The majority of Amazon customers are pleased with their purchase of the O’Neal biker boots. Female riders appreciate the balance of comfort to protection when wearing and riding with the boot. The boots have held up through poor weather, muddy conditions, and even some accidents.
Some customers dislike the stiffness of the boot. The main concern was restricted foot and ankle movement because the boot has a lot of plastic and metal protection. While this may not be preferable for all riders, having more protection around the foot and ankle is important for safety while riding.
#2 Best Leather Boots: Harley-Davidson Amherst Motorcycle Boot
The Harley-Davidson Amherst Motorcycle Boot is designed with 100 percent full-grain leather for optimal quality that will hold up over time when riding. With a man-made sole and cement construction, Harley-Davidson prides itself on making heavy-duty and high-quality leather products for its customers.
The comfort level is an added incentive when looking for a new pair of boots for your sports bike. With a mesh lining on the inside to keep your feet cool, and a lightweight outsole and heel, these boots are created for comfort and safety using quality materials.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Stability
|4.5
|Durability
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $120
- YKK dual locking inside and outside zippers
- Shaft measures 7.0 inches from arch
- Platform measures 0.75 inches
- Boot opening measures 11.0 inches around
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,200 ratings
The majority of customers are happy with the comfort and quality of these boots. Some share that the boots have held up for a few years, and many are inclined to purchase a new pair when they eventually become too worn to wear safely.
There were some issues with the sizing fit for a few women riders. Some were disappointed in the lack of stiffness for the boot, making the fit not work well for riding. When the boot was too big, the toe of the shoe bent, making it difficult for some riders to switch gears on their bike. Some customers recommended that if you have a wide foot, sizing up a half-size provides a better fit.
#3 Best Lace-Up: Harley-Davidson EDA Boot
The Harley-Davidson Footwear EDA Boots are premium leather, mid-calf biking boots designed for protection and fashion. Designed with a rubber sole and full-length cushioned sock lining, these boots should provide great comfort while riding. With laces going up the length of the boot, you can easily adjust the tightness for an optimal fit.
The safety of these boots is evident in the boot sole and zipper. With YKK locking inside side zippers, the boot is designed to stay securely on your foot. The insole and sole of the shoe are created using cement construction methods, giving the right amount of flexibility and fatigue-free wear. The lightweight outsoles provide both flexibility and traction, making them great for securely riding and shifting gears on your moto.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Stability
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $150
- Shaft measures 10.5 inches from arch
- Heel measures 1.75 inches
- Platform measures 0.75 inches
- Shaft height: 9.0 inches
- Heel height: 1.5 inches
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,100 ratings
Customers are pleased with the slip-resistant traction on the sole of the boot as well as the comfort on the inside. Many motorcycle riders share the boots provide the right amount of flexibility, while still feeling securely attached to their feet while riding their sportbike.
Some customers complain of the sole quality while riding with the boot after a few months. The main issue described was the sole of the shoe splitting after taking a hard fall off the bike, making the shoe ineffective and unusable for future rides.
#4 Most Stylish: Fly Racing Street M16 Leather Riding Shoes
The Fly Racing Street Riding Shoes not only provide comfort and style, but have a variety of vital safety features – which should always be front of mind when shopping for motorcycle boots.
Fitted with dual-density ankle protectors including a reinforced heel and toe box, these shoes offer the protection of a classic motorcycle boot combined with the fashion of a high-top sneaker. The HYDRAGuard waterproof breathable membrane throughout the entirety of the shoe makes these boots perfect for off-road adventures and riding through harsh weather.
These shoes are designed with wax black leather and a leather sole for a sleek design for wearing on and off your moto bike. The composite shank underneath removable comfort insoles isolates your foot from the engine vibrations, keeping your foot steady and securely mounted.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Stability
|4
|Durability
|4
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Cost: About $120
- Leather sole
- HYDRAGuard waterproof breathable membrane
- Breathable mesh liner
- Adjustable laces for a custom fit
What Customers Are Saying
Customers are happy that the shoe feels cool to ride in when traveling in higher temperatures. Many share the boots are comfortable to wear outside of riding, making them a great all-purpose shoe for most riders.
There were some sizing issues for a handful of Amazon Customers. This product is a unisex product, so women’s sizing may look different on this shoe when compared to your regular shoe size. Checking the size chart will help you pick the right size and fit for your foot.
Women’s Motorcycle Boots Buyers Guide
Any motorcycle gear you decide to purchase needs to be reviewed in detail so you know you are getting the best-fitting and safest product available. When looking for women’s motorcycle boots, considering safety features, comfort, and adjustability are important before making your next purchase.
Safety Features
Some products provide more safety features than others. Comparing our top pick, the O’Neal boots, to the Harley-Davidson Amherst Boots, the O’Neal boots have a larger variety of protective elements that may work better for off-road sportbikes, ATVs, or high-speed riding. The Harley-Davidson boots would likely work better for a casual ride or daily commute.
Knowing what safety features are important and having a good understanding of what protection you want in a moto boot will help you make a confident decision in your purchase.
Comfort Level
Depending on how important the comfort of your boot is will help narrow down your choice for your next motorcycle boot. Some boots offer more insole cushion and sock lining on the inside of the shoe, designed simply for higher comfort levels and not added safety.
While this does not detract from the safety of the boot in most cases, it can make the shoe more flexible on your foot. If flexibility is an important factor to you while riding, it may be better to opt for a leather or sneaker-type riding shoe rather than a boot with plastic and metal interior pieces.
Adjustability
Depending on the width of your foot and calf, having a buckle strap and adjustable laces may be a better choice than a zip-up shoe. Having the ability to adjust the tightness of your shoe gives you control of how you want the shoe to fit and hug your foot and ankle. This can be an added safety measure when used correctly to tighten the shoe and provide extra security.
If you have a wider foot or leg, an adjustable shoe with buckles or laces may be considerably better and more comfortable than a zipper motorcycle boot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Our Review Standards
To select the four best women’s motorcycle boots in this review, our team searched RevZilla and Amazon for top products, looking at factors like safety, fit, customer ratings, and prices.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
