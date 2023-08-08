Speed Reads:
- The best winter tire in 2023 is the Michelin X-Ice Snow. The X-Ice Snow handled better on ice and wet roads than any other winter tire we tested, making it a great choice to tackle inclement weather.
- The Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 is one of the most comfortable and best-handling winter tires on dry roads that we tested. Additionally, it has some of the best snow and ice handling on the market.
- If you want a winter tire designed for performance in both winter and summer months, the Continental VikingContact 7 has some of the best water evacuation in the industry.
If you live in a region that regularly receives moderate to heavy snowfall each year, a high-quality winter tire can be the difference between an uneventful trip to the grocery store and calling a tow truck to drag you out of a snow bank.
You’ve likely heard auto enthusiasts refer to getting “new shoes” on their vehicles. The tires you choose determine the terrain you can safely tackle – and the same goes for the shoes on your feet. You wouldn’t go to the beach in combat boots or hike in flip-flops, and that same principle applies to your car.
So, if you’re trying to tackle the snow, then what is the best winter tire?
Best-Rated Winter Tires
For this review, our independent tester thoroughly tested and evaluated each winter tire based on each tire’s snow handling, ice handling, wet handling, dry handling, and overall comfort. The scores in each category are then compiled into a rating that ranges from 1.0 to 10.0 and is used to rank the best-rated winter tires.
Each winter tire’s ratings, including their scores in each review category, are highlighted below:
What Are The Best Winter Tires?
Based on these criteria, the best winter tires are the Michelin X-Ice Snow, Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5, Continental VikingContact 7, Pirelli Ice Zero FR, and the Yokohama iceGUARD iG53.
|Brand/Model
|Overall
|Snow
Handling
|Ice
Handling
|Wet
Handling
|Dry
Handling
|Comfort
|Michelin
X-Ice Snow
|9.8
|9.5
|10.0
|10.0
|10.0
|9.5
|Nokian
Hakkapeliitta R5
|9.7
|9.5
|9.5
|9.5
|10.0
|10.0
|Continental
VikingContact 7
|9.6
|9.5
|9.5
|9.5
|10.0
|9.5
|Pirelli
Ice Zero FR
|9.5
|10.0
|9.0
|9.0
|10.0
|9.5
|Yokohama
iceGUARD iG53
|8.8
|8.0
|9.0
|7.5
|9.5
|10.0
Winter Tire Ratings: Our Testing Process
The winter tires in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like TireRack and Discount Tire for top products, looking at factors such as tread patterns, siping, customer ratings, and prices.
Our independent tire tester, Jonathan Benson of TyreReviews.com, ordered tires from all the top brands on the market. He is internationally renowned for performing some of the most involved and thorough testing in the industry.
Benson tested each winter tire’s wet and dry handling on a Volkswagen Golf MK8 at Nokian’s Spain Test Center. Snow and ice handling were tested using the same vehicle at Nokian’s “White Hell” Ivalo Testing Center in Finland.
Our tire testing, as always, consisted of a number of timed laps averaged out. Throughout testing, Benson utilizes control tires to benchmark the track’s surface evolution and ultimately calculate each winter tire’s rating in every single individual testing category. He took note of the tire’s snow handling, ice handling, wet handling, dry handling, and overall comfort.
Each tire was given a rating out of 10.0 based on these criteria.
Snow Handling
Snow handling is one of the most important factors to consider if you’re looking for a high-quality winter tire. Benson went about testing each winter tire’s snow handling by averaging out the times of three laps around one of Nokian’s “White Hell” Ivalo Testing Center tracks. Standardized conditions are ensured by carefully preparing the track and grading the snow at the start of testing.
Ice Handling
By nature, ice handling is a difficult test to do right. For each three-lap run, Benson raced across a frozen lake putting each winter tire’s ice handling to the test. As the lake was fully frozen, the level of ice our independent tire tester was dealing with was immense.
Wet Handling
On the road, the wet grip of a tire will likely determine your fate in an emergency. Hence the placing of wet handling near the top of our list of winter tire tests. This test involved three timed laps around one of Nokian’s Spain Test Center tracks in seriously wet conditions.
Dry Handling
Regardless of where you live, winter tires are mainly going to be used on the road. This test involved three timed laps around one of Nokian’s Spain Test Center tracks in bone-dry conditions to simulate average road conditions.
Comfort
The “comfort” of each winter tire is a subjective mixture of the tire’s overall comfort on the road as well as its general road noise level. This was tested throughout all other categories of testing and notes were taken throughout.
Why Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Because our testing expertise is centered around aftermarket car products and accessories, we decided to leave tire testing in the hands of a true tire expert. That’s why we reached out to Jonathan Benson who has more than 15 years of experience. His insight and hands-on testing, combined with our extensive knowledge of aftermarket car products have been a perfect match.
Winter Tire Reviews
After testing several options ranging in price, we decided Michelin offers the Best Winter Tire because its X-Ice Snow offers nearly unmatchable traction in snow and ice, as well as phenomenal traction in other varying weather conditions.
Compare Winter Tires
There are many reliable winter tires out there that may be the perfect match for your driving needs. Cost, 3PMSF rating, and rolling resistance are all great ways to compare tires before buying:
|Brand/Model
|Superlative
|Cost
(per tire)
|3PMSF
|Rolling
Resistance
|Michelin
X-Ice Snow
|Best Winter Tire
|$109
|Yes
|7.25 kg/T
|Nokian
Hakkapeliitta R5
|Best Tires
for Ice
|$114
|Yes
|7.34 kg/T
|Continental
VikingContact 7
|Best Tires
for Winter and Summer
|$115
|Yes
|7.56 kg/T
|Pirelli
Ice Zero FR
|Best Snow Tire
|$144
|Yes
|8.38 kg/T
|Yokohama
iceGUARD iG53
|Best Budget Winter Tires
|$82
|Yes
|7.5 kg/T
*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.
For those interested in learning more, below are detailed reviews for each of the top five winter tires:
1. Michelin X-Ice Snow: Best Winter Tire
- Cost: Starts at $109
- 3PMSF: Yes
- Rolling resistance: 7.25 kilograms per ton
Michelin X-Ice Snow Review
The Michelin X-Ice Snow is developed for drivers of coupes, sedans, minivans, and crossovers alike to provide the confidence you’re looking for when driving during the winter months. Utilizing inclusion technology, the tread compound of the X-Ice Snow generates microroughness to optimize traction on ice and snow. Additionally, a high silica content ensures your tires maintain flexibility in harsh winter climates.
Two types of full-depth sipes are featured on this tire: notched sipes and variable-thickness sipes. Notched sipes add multiple biting edges to your tire for traction while variable-thickness sipes help to maintain an efficient contact patch whether driving through slush or hard-packed snow.
You can see how the Michelin X-Ice Snow performed in each category below:
|Review Category
|Score (Out of 10.0)
|Snow Handling
|9.5
|Ice Handling
|10.0
|Wet Handling
|10.0
|Dry Handling
|10.0
|Comfort
|9.5
|Overall Rating
|9.8
Michelin X-Ice Snow: Our Experience
In terms of snow handling, the Michelin X-Ice Snow performed phenomenally. It was so good, in fact, that our independent tire tester, Jonathan Benson, mentioned it was almost his joint favorite tire on the snow. He notes that this tire felt similar overall to the Nokian, but offered slightly less grip, and sliding out was more abrupt and sudden.
In terms of ice handling, the X-Ice Snow offered phenomenal grip and traction, especially laterally. In fact, our independent tire tester noted that this winter tire might have the best front-end handling of any tire he’s reviewed on ice.
In terms of wet handling, Michelin’s winter tire performed very well. While understeer was frequently present, Benson noted a very secure and safe balance. Grip was also not an issue in the wet, and the X-Ice Snow had fewer issues aquaplaning comparable to Continental’s winter tire. However, it performed similarly to the Continental on dry roads just with slightly more understeer.
Michelin X-Ice Snow Warranty Guide
- Treadwear: 6 years/40,000 miles (when worn to 2/32-inch depth) half mileage for rear if different size than front (must be used during winter months only 9/1 to 4/30)
- Uniformity: 1 year/first 2/32 in. of wear
- Workmanship/materials: 6 years/free replacement first year, 2/32 in. or 25 percent of wear, then prorated until 2/32 in. of remaining depth
- Manufacturer’s road hazard: N/A
2. Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5: Best Tires For Ice
- Cost: Starts at $114
- 3PMSF: Yes
- Rolling resistance: 7.34 kg/T
Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 Review
Building upon the esteemed Hakkapeliitta line of tires, the Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 is a studless winter tire designed for drivers of passenger cars. Additionally, these non-studded tires are recommended for hybrid and electric vehicles due to their rugged construction. Combining innovative winter traction with eco-friendliness, the R5 offers a quiet ride and uncompromising grip.
The nearly fully rubber compound promotes flexibility in cold weather while a Silent Touch tread design minimizes road noise and optimizes ride smoothness. A new double block grip provides snow traction and handling that’s backed by microscopic crystals that act as built-in studs on your tire.
You can see how the Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 performed in each category below:
|Review Category
|Score (Out of 10.0)
|Snow Handling
|9.5
|Ice Handling
|9.5
|Wet Handling
|9.5
|Dry Handling
|10.0
|Comfort
|10.0
|Overall Rating
|9.7
Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5: Our Experience
In our experience, although steering felt a little light and without a lot of feedback, the Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 offered exceptional traction, braking, and stability in the snow. The car felt extremely balanced on snow, according to Benson. Cornering felt good and the rear wheels felt super stable. The tires worked well in tandem with the car’s anti-lock braking system and electronic stability program.
On ice, our independent tire tester describes the Hakkapeliitta R5 as “very friendly” with grip in all directions. He felt this tire allowed him to truly test the limits of his test vehicle while rolling around a frozen lake.
On wet roads, the Nokian offered slightly less grip than some of the higher-rated winter tires we tested. This is due to the fact we experienced more aquaplaning with this tire than others, as well as the fact Benson felt less confident braking laterally with the R5. On dry roads, Benson found these to be his favorite winter tires. However, the front left tire was too hot for a third lap.
3. Continental VikingContact 7: Best Tires For Winter And Summer
- Cost: Starts at $115
- 3PMSF: Yes
- Rolling resistance: 7.56 kg/T
Continental VikingContact 7 Review
The Continental VikingContact 7 is made from a special Nordic compound that utilizes every available technology to promote traction in not only the winter months but on dry roads as well. Said compound is molded into a clever pattern and intuitive network of siping designed to evacuate water – whether frozen, wet, or somewhere in between – and prevent hydroplaning.
You can see how the Continental VikingContact 7 performed in each category below:
|Review Category
|Score (Out of 10.0)
|Snow Handling
|9.5
|Ice Handling
|9.5
|Wet Handling
|9.5
|Dry Handling
|10.0
|Comfort
|9.5
|Overall Rating
|9.6
Continental VikingContact 7: Our Experience
In terms of traction and braking in snowy conditions, the Continental VikingContact 7 felt really good. The front end felt great when turning in, but the rear wasn’t as solid as the Nokian. Steering felt a little “vague” according to Benson, and he noted that steering felt a little sluggish. Additionally, the rear moved around a little bit – but this ultimately benefited the tire’s lap times.
In general, the VikingContact 7 offered great grip on the ice. Grip felt a little peaky, but it was less friendly and not as smooth as the Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5.
Benson absolutely adores this winter tire on wet roads, noting it was far better in this test category than any other winter tire we’ve tested so far – hence our team naming this tire set as the Best Tires for Winter and Summer. Compared to other winter tires, the Viking Contact 7 had a more positive front end, better balance, better grip, and less oversteer. Though Benson notes that when this tire did oversteer, it was simply lovely.
It should be noted that this tire did hydroplane from time to time, but we subjectively felt the Viking Contact 7 outperformed its competitors on dry roads. This winter tire offered very neutral balance, instilled confidence in our independent tire tester, and was good on lane changes.
Continental VikingContact 7 Warranty Guide
- Treadwear: N/A
- Uniformity: 1 year/first 2/32 in. of wear
- Workmanship/materials: 6 years/free replacement first year or 2/32 in. of wear, then prorated until 2/32 in. of remaining depth
- Manufacturer’s road hazard: 1 year/first 2/32 in. of wear
4. Pirelli Ice Zero FR: Best Snow Tire
- Cost: $144
- 3PMSF: Yes
- Rolling resistance: 8.38 kg/T
Pirelli Ice Zero FR Review
Designed for the most extreme winter driving conditions, the Pirelli Ice Zero FR utilizes a special winter compound and features an arrow-shaped directional pattern. This directional tread pattern boasts its highest sipe density on the center of the tire to optimize longitudinal traction – essentially optimizing braking and accelerating in snow and ice.
You can see how the Pirelli Ice Zero FR performed in each category below:
|Review Category
|Score (Out of 10.0)
|Snow Handling
|10.0
|Ice Handling
|9.0
|Wet Handling
|9.0
|Dry Handling
|10.0
|Comfort
|9.5
|Overall Rating
|9.5
Pirelli Ice Zero FR: Our Experience
In our experience, the Pirelli Ice Zero FR was incredibly adept at handling snow-covered roads. Ultimately our independent tire tester considered this his joint favorite tire in terms of snow handling, potentially even beating out the Nokian due to the level of grip it provided. This was another tire where its backend wandered a little bit, but again in this case it ultimately helped the tire’s lap times.
In ice, the Ice Zero FR offered lower-quality braking performance than some of the other winter tires in this review. It offered good levels of grip, but our independent tire tester felt he had to be careful on the throttle as well as when turning or braking.
On wet roads, Benson noted a great experience in his first lap around Nokian’s Spain Test Grounds with good grip. However, he had a mixed experience on the remaining wet laps. Benson says he felt this tire began to lose a lot of time on the fast and long left-hand turn within the Spain Test Grounds, where only tire grip has an effect on performance. On dry roads, he says the Ice Zero FR performed very well.
Pirelli Ice Zero FR Warranty Guide
- Treadwear: N/A
- Uniformity: 1 year/first 2/32 in. of wear
- Workmanship/materials: 6 years/free replacement first year or 2/32 in. of wear, then prorated until 2/32 in. of remaining depth
- Manufacturer’s road hazard: N/A
5. Yokohama iceGUARD iG53: Best Budget Winter Tires
- Cost: Starts at $82
- 3PMSF: Yes
- Rolling resistance: 7.5 kg/T
Yokohama iceGUARD iG53 Review
The Yokohama iceGUARD iG53 is developed for those who want to maximize their traction without breaking the bank. For fuel efficiency, a low rolling resistance means you aren’t spending unnecessary money on gas. Yokohama’s advanced winter tire technology allows the iceGUARD iG53 to provide fantastic ride quality.
You can see how the Yokohama iceGUARD iG53 performed in each category below:
|Review Category
|Score (Out of 10.0)
|Snow Handling
|8.0
|Ice Handling
|9.0
|Wet Handling
|7.5
|Dry Handling
|9.5
|Comfort
|10.0
|Overall Rating
|8.8
Yokohama iceGUARD iG53: Our Experience
In terms of snow handling, the Yokohama iceGuard iG53, unfortunately, struggled with grip everywhere. While this tire was quite well balanced on the snow, it was just generally slow. It also should be noted that this tire had notably softer steering than other winter tires in this specific test.
In terms of ice traction, the Yokohama iceGUARD iG53 had little to no issue. It didn’t match the high performance of the Nokian or Continental in this testing category, but you certainly won’t be sliding around like you would with a set of all-season tires.
On wet roads, Benson remarks that he felt that he had to be “very careful” while cornering as mid-corner, the rear would start sliding out and you’d have to fight the tires and the car all the way around said corner. On dry roads, Benson says he struggled with braking and turning at high speeds – but this is to be expected to an extent from a winter tire. The tire was a little wobbly on lane changes, but overall we’re very impressed with this tire’s dry handling.
Yokohama iceGUARD iG53 Warranty Guide
- Treadwear: N/A
- Uniformity: First 2/32 in. of wear
- Workmanship/materials: 5 years/free replacement first year or 2/32 in. of wear, then prorated to 2/32 in. of remaining depth
- Manufacturer’s road hazard: N/A
Winter Tires Buying Guide
Regardless of which tire manufacturer or brand you purchase your tires from, there are a few things you should keep in mind. It’s important to understand a tire’s Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG) and how to read a tire’s sidewall. Lastly, knowing how to maintain your tires is of utmost importance.
UTQG Standards
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is the governing body that enforces federal safety standards for all tires sold in the United States. The NHTSA created the UTQG standards to allow customers to make more informed purchasing decisions. Specific categories of UTQG ratings include:
- Treadwear: This compares a tire’s tread against that of a control tire’s tread. A score of 100 indicates that the tested tire’s treads last as long as the control tire’s, 200 indicates that the tire lasts twice as long, and so on.
- Traction: Graded on a scale of AA, A, B, and C, this rating is based on a tire’s braking g-force.
- Temperature: Graded on a scale of A, B, or C, this tests a tire’s ability to withstand running at high speeds.
How To Read A Tire’s Sidewall
The myriad of markings and numbers on a tire’s sidewall can make it difficult to find information by simply looking at a tire. Below is an explanation of the types of information you can find from your tire’s sidewall:
- Tire size: Otherwise known as the width of the tire, this is the first set of numbers on the sidewall. Tire size is expressed in millimeters.
- Type of tire: You can identify which type of tire you have by the letters included before the size of the tire. A tire without letters or with a “P” before the tire size is a passenger tire with a standard load (a four-ply rating).
- Weight capacity: Tires with the letters “XL” after the tire size have a higher weight capacity than a standard load, but not higher than an “LT” tire. Tires with “LT” or “ST” before the tire size have a higher weight capacity, as “LT” stands for light truck and “ST” stands for special trailer.
- Aspect ratio: The second set of numbers on a tire’s sidewall indicates the aspect ratio. This is expressed in a percentage, which is ultimately calculated by dividing the tire’s height measured from the rim to the tread by the tire’s width.
- Type of construction: The type of construction is indicated directly after the aspect ratio on a tire’s sidewall. “R” stands for radial, which is the most common type of tire, “B” stands for bias, and “D” stands for diagonal. Plies run perpendicular to the tread in radial tires, while in bias and diagonal tires, plies overlap diagonally.
- Rim diameter: Following the type of construction is where the diameter of the rim is typically indicated. Rim diameter is expressed in inches.
Taking Care Of Your Tires
Regardless of your tire’s brand or price, if you don’t take care of your tires then you’ll end up spending a lot more than you need to. Below are three simple steps you can take to get the best out of your tires:
- Wheel alignment: Wheels that are improperly aligned will cause your tires to wear unevenly. A proper wheel alignment can drastically improve the lifespan of your car’s tires.
- Tire rotation: Regularly rotating your tires, either by the recommendation made by your vehicle manufacturer or every 5,000 miles, will reduce the likelihood of uneven treadwear.
- Balance: Outside of unevenly worn tires, wheels that aren’t properly balanced can cause vibrations that make it unsafe to drive. Checking your wheels’ balance can ensure your tire lasts for its full life cycle.
Best Winter Tires: Bottom Line
In this article, along with sharing helpful purchasing tips for those interested in purchasing winter tires, we reviewed the top five winter tires in 2023:
- Best Winter Tire: Michelin X-Ice Snow
- Best Tires for Ice: Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5
- Best Tires for Winter and Summer: Continental VikingContact 7
- Best Snow Tire: Pirelli Ice Zero FR
- Best Budget Winter Tires: Yokohama iceGUARD iG53
Winter Tires: FAQ
Below are some common frequently asked questions about winter tires:
*Data accurate at time of publication.