Winter car emergency kits are the type of product that you’d imagine you could make yourself, but in reality that may not be the case. Winter car emergency kits mostly differ by what they include, so the best way to choose the right kit for you and your needs is to inspect what exactly the kit includes. Besides that, you should consider the following factors:

Ready-To-Go Vs. Setup Required

Some winter car emergency kits are ready to go, with items in easy-to-reach places and not wrapped up in packaging deep within the kit. Other kits require you to open up the kit and place batteries in the flashlight amongst other tasks so that your kit is ready to go when needed.

There is no right or wrong choice between ready-to-go kits and kits that require setup time. However, it should be noted that if you’re looking to throw a kit out of the box and into your trunk, you’ll need a ready-to-go kit.

Other Helpful Items

Most winter car emergency kits include the same kinds of items, such as a first aid kit or reflective warning triangles. When picking the best winter car emergency kit, it often comes down to what isn’t included in the kit rather than what is. Below is a list of items that our team members think should be included in a winter car emergency kit in addition to the basics: