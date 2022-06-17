Lucas Red “N” Tacky is a well-known, high-performance grease suitable for a range of automotive applications, including use as wheel bearing grease. Its long shelf life, high tackiness, and extreme pressure resistance make it a favorite among enthusiasts. If you need to purchase in bulk, you can buy Red “N” Tacky by the bucket.

Our Rating: 5 out of 5

Key Features

Cost : About $0.51/ounce (in 16.0-ounce quantities)

Sizes available : 1.0 pound, 35.0 pounds, 120.0 pounds, 400.0 pounds

NLGI rating : GC-LB

Contains rust and oxidation inhibitors

540.0°F drop point

What Customers Are Saying

More than 1,100 ratings on Amazon give Lucas Red “N” Tacky an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. An exceptional 97 percent of reviews rate Red “N” Tacky 4 or more stars.

Most say this is the best grease they’ve used. It is extremely tacky and long-lasting. This grease is suitable for a range of applications, from your boat trailer to your personal auto. Though Lucas can be a little more expensive than other greases, many claim it lasts twice as long so is cheaper in the long run.

The only complaints about Red “N” Tacky are that the container comes half-filled. This seems like a strange complaint as the container does have 16.0 ounces of grease – it is just a large container with empty space (not densely packed).