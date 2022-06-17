If your car’s wheels are producing a lot of noise, it could be time to apply the best wheel bearing grease you can find. While not as prominent a maintenance item as an oil change or tire rotation, refreshing your wheel bearing grease can help improve brake performance and longevity.
Wheel bearing grease reduces the friction between the wheel and the axle, and it is important that a good grease maintain its semi-solid form under high-friction, high-heat environments. Typically, wheel bearing grease is refreshed more frequently for travel trailers and boats compared to a sedan, truck, van, or SUV. However, any vehicle may need more grease if the old grease has rubbed, melted, or dripped away with time.
5 Best Wheel Bearing Greases
#1 Lucas Red “N” Tacky
Lucas Red “N” Tacky is a well-known, high-performance grease suitable for a range of automotive applications, including use as wheel bearing grease. Its long shelf life, high tackiness, and extreme pressure resistance make it a favorite among enthusiasts. If you need to purchase in bulk, you can buy Red “N” Tacky by the bucket.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $0.51/ounce (in 16.0-ounce quantities)
- Sizes available: 1.0 pound, 35.0 pounds, 120.0 pounds, 400.0 pounds
- NLGI rating: GC-LB
- Contains rust and oxidation inhibitors
- 540.0°F drop point
What Customers Are Saying
More than 1,100 ratings on Amazon give Lucas Red “N” Tacky an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. An exceptional 97 percent of reviews rate Red “N” Tacky 4 or more stars.
Most say this is the best grease they’ve used. It is extremely tacky and long-lasting. This grease is suitable for a range of applications, from your boat trailer to your personal auto. Though Lucas can be a little more expensive than other greases, many claim it lasts twice as long so is cheaper in the long run.
The only complaints about Red “N” Tacky are that the container comes half-filled. This seems like a strange complaint as the container does have 16.0 ounces of grease – it is just a large container with empty space (not densely packed).
#2 Timken Red Type Wheel Bearing Grease
Timken Red Type wheel bearing grease has the highest NLGI rating and is chock full of additives to make it a more durable product. This includes anti-corrosion, anti-wear, and water-resistant additives. It can admirably withstand the friction generated by high-speed cars.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $1.16/ounce (in 16.0-ounce quantities)
- Sizes available: 14.0 ounces and 16.0 ounces
- NLGI rating: GC-LB
- Contains lithium complex thickener
- -40.0°F to 300.0°F operating range
- Additives provide water washout and corrosion protection.
What Customers Are Saying
Timken Red Type has an average Amazon score of 4.8 based on almost 1,000 ratings. A high 95 percent of reviewers give the grease 4 or more stars overall.
Most reviewers point out that the grease simply works. Users apply the grease and find no issues. It is sufficiently tacky and friction-resistant. Some say it lasts several years and there are those who’ve used it for trucks, boats, and automotive wheel bearings.
Some complaints regard the price, which is higher than similar products. A cheaper grease may work just as well, though Timken is still relatively inexpensive.
#3 Triax Spheron HT-2 Grease
Triax Spheron HT-2 grease is rated for exceptionally high temperatures, with a drop point of 550° Fahrenheit. It is also highly water-resistant, and a good choice for farm equipment that may see muddy conditions and heavy loads. Of course, this makes it a grease that will hold up when used on automotive wheel bearings.
Our Rating: 4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $1.26/ounce (in 14.0-ounce quantities)
- Sizes available: 14.0 ounces tubes, packs of 1, 2, or 10
- NLGI rating: GC-LB
- Rated for operations up to 302.0°F
- Fortified with anti-wear polymers
- Extremely water-resistant
What Customers Are Saying
Over 200 Amazon reviews give Triax Spheron an average 4.8-star rating. An astonishing 96 percent of reviews for this grease give it 4 or more stars.
Customers use this grease for a variety of applications, including travel trailers, boats, and wheel bearings. Virtually all reviewers post positive comments about its versatility, heat resistance, and tackiness.
There aren’t any negative comments about this grease on Amazon.
#4 Sta-Lube New Generation Wheel Bearing Grease
Sta-LubeⓇ has been manufacturing greases and oils since 1933 and has remained a popular brand among auto professionals and enthusiasts alike. Its New Generation wheel bearing grease is a reliable product that maintains the highest NLGI rating of GC-LB, making it an excellent choice as a wheel bearing grease.
Our Rating: 4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $1.35/ounce (in 14.0-ounce quantities)
- Sizes available: 14.0 ounces
- NLGI rating: GC-LB
- Temperature range of -40.0°F to 325.0°F
- Drop point of 500.0°F
What Customers Are Saying
With over 160 Amazon reviews, Sta-Lube New Generation has an average score of 4.8 stars. Again, an amazing 96 percent of reviews give this grease 4 or more stars.
As with most wheel bearing greases, you won’t find many reviews that wax poetic about Sta-Lube. This highly-rated grease is so reviewed because it works, and users don’t have much else to say than that. It has excellent properties for a wheel bearing grease, such as a broad temperature operation range and high drop point (drop point is the temperature where the grease turns to a liquid). A lot of people use this grease for their trailer wheel bearings.
There are no negative reviews for this grease on Amazon. The lowest ratings give this grease 3 stars and leave no comment.
#5 Valvoline High Temperature Red Grease
Another tacky red grease designed for automotive applications, ValvolineTM Red Grease is suitable for wheel bearings and able to withstand high pressures and temperatures. According to the Valvoline website, this grease is not rated for lubrication at sub-zero temperatures, so it may not be the best choice if you live in a freezing climate.
Our Rating: 4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $0.41/ounce (in 14.0-ounce quantities)
- Sizes available: 14.0 ounces, 1.0 pound, 4.0 pounds
- NLGI rating: GC-LB
- Rated for temperatures from 0.0°F to 375.0°F
What Customers Are Saying
This grease has more than 6,000 ratings on Amazon and an average score of 4.7. A respectable 94 percent of reviews rate this automotive grease 4 or more stars.
Users like this grease because it works and it’s cheap. Many reviewers have used this grease for years and found it to be reliable and effective.
A few claim that the dye separates from the grease if it is left in the grease gun. For one user, it oozed out of their grease gun while left in storage. At least one other reviewer left this grease in their gun with no issues, so the aforementioned case could be a hardware issue.
Wheel Bearing Grease Buyers Guide
Grease is useful for reducing friction between moving parts, and so finds a wide variety of uses. But you can’t use just any grease for your wheel bearings. At the very least, you’ll need a heat-resistant grease for any automotive applications. While many multi-purpose greases will do, it’s worth arming yourself with some grease knowledge before selecting a product.
What Is Wheel Bearing Grease?
Wheel bearings are a critical part of your brake and wheel system. They are small cylinders placed between the drive axle and brake discs or drum brakes (depending on which type of braking system you have).
Wheel bearing grease is any grease used to fill the wheel bearing so that the bearing and axle won’t wear prematurely from the constant friction generated between these components.
Types Of Grease
Generally speaking, there are three different types of grease: all-purpose (AP), multi-purpose (MP), and extreme pressure (EP).
- AP grease is for everyday use on bearings that need regular grease but don’t undergo extremes in heat or friction. You might use AP grease to lubricate certain ball joints or a squeaky door hinge.
- MP greases are more durable, but also more expensive than GP grease. These greases can be used for high-pressure automotive applications, including wheel bearings.
- EP grease is the most durable type of grease. This grease is especially tacky and may contain anti-wear additives such as molybdenum (this type of grease is sometimes called moly-grease). Most wheel bearing grease is of this variety.
You might also run across something called marine grease. Marine wheel bearing grease is a multi-purpose grease that includes additives that make it more water-resistant. It is specifically engineered for boats but this type of grease is also good for autos and bikes. Some people prefer it because of its enhanced water-resistant properties.
Wheel Bearing Grease Rating System
Many automotive greases are certified and rated by the National Lubricating Grease Institute (NLGI), an international non-profit dedicated to the technical advancement of grease lubrication. NLGI-certified greases contain a letter designation(s). The highest rating for automotive grease is GC-LB.
- G means that a grease is suitable for wheel bearings. The letter that follows can be A, B, or C. C is the best designation, followed by B, then A.
- L means that a grease is suitable for a chassis (typically any grease that is suitable for wheel bearings will also be suitable for a chassis, but not vice-versa). The letter that follows L can be A or B. B is the better designation.
If you’re looking for wheel bearing grease, Most car user manuals suggest grease with a GC-LB rating.
Our Review Standards
To select the five wheel bearing greases in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility. We tried to select the best wheel bearing greases for a range of applications and at different price points.
Frequently Asked Questions
