Currently Amazon’s Choice for “wax for black cars,” Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Acrylic Spray is formulated with black carnauba wax to quickly fill blemishes, swirl marks, and more. Its ceramic-acrylic formula provides a durable protective layer that’s more resistant to scratching than other waxes. When applied with a microfiber towel or pad, the Turtle Wax Hybrid spreads evenly and buffs off for a streak-free shine that lasts for months.

The Turtle Wax Hybrid works on more than paint surfaces, too. Black wheels, exterior plastics, and trim pieces can be shined with this product for a deep gloss finish.

Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Pros Ceramic-acrylic formula Streak-free shine Works on more than paint surfaces Cons Lengthy cure time

Key Features

Formulated with black carnauba wax

Ceramic-acrylic formula

Can be used on black tires, exterior plastics, and trim

Streak-free shine

What’s In the Box?

One 16.0-ounce Turtle Wax Hybrid spray bottle

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,500 ratings

Many positive reviews center around the Turtle Wax Hybrid’s ease of application. Customers say their experience with this wax was simple, noting the straightforward application process for a thorough car shine. Some customers claim this wax works well on any dark-colored cars, but black paint shows the best results. A few negative reviews do not like that the Turtle Wax Hybrid needs 24 hours to cure before requiring buffing.

What Is It Good For?

Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Acrylic Spray doesn’t take much effort to apply and creates a natural layer of protection on your vehicle’s paint job. We recommend this for anyone who wants a smooth finish that will last for months and doesn’t take much effort to maintain.