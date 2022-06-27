Our review team tested the Vantrue N2S by installing it in our test vehicle and using it during the daytime and nighttime. Throughout our testing process, we evaluated the camera’s performance in the following areas:

Ease of installation

Video quality

User interface (UI)

Extra features

Ease Of Installation: 4.5 Out Of 5

The Vantrue dash cam is very easy to install. Some dash cams attach via an adhesive, and others attach with a suction mount. We found the suction mount attachment to be the better method because it is easier to apply. Adhesive mounts can fall off after enough heat exposure. Once attached, the Vantrue suction mount offers full rotation, allowing users to aim the camera exactly where they desire.

To power the Vantrue dash cam, you’ll need to connect the camera to your car’s auxiliary power outlet. To keep the power cord out of your field of view, tuck the cables into your car’s upholstery. The included plastic crowbar can help you with this. This process takes some time and is easier if you use clips, which, as mentioned, are not included.

Video Quality: 4.5 Out Of 5

The Vantrue N2S is a 4k dash cam with excellent daytime recording quality. The wide field of view and high frame rate can capture important details, such as license plates. The camera’s LCD screen can help you see what it records and adjust the camera.

Nighttime recording sets the Vantrue dash cam apart from competitors. Many of the dash cams we tested didn’t perform as well at night. While the Vantrue’s image quality is sharper during the day, nighttime performance is high, especially compared to other dash cams.

The Vantrue dash cam also features an infrared night vision mode, which is especially useful for recording the cabin interior in the dark.

User Interface (UI): 3.5 Out Of 5

The Vantrue dash cam’s UI is not intuitive, and it doesn’t have a touch screen or voice command features. However, the number of functions is relatively small, so the interface is not too difficult to master after a brief learning period. Although the UI doesn’t require much learning, it’s not the sleekest we’ve encountered.

Users can adjust several features, such as recording resolution, exposure, loop recording duration, and the sensitivity of the impact and motion detection while the camera is in parking mode. Also, a time-lapse feature takes photos at set intervals.

Extra Features: 4 Out Of 5

Many dash cams include smartphone integration, but the Vantrue lacks the WiFi capabilities for this. To download footage, you’ll need to connect this camera to a PC with the USB-C cable that’s included.

Though it lacks smartphone connectivity, the Vantrue N2S has a couple uncommon features that some drivers – particularly rideshare drivers – may find especially useful. It’s a dual-channel dash cam with a rear camera that records what is happening in the cabin. Depending on how you position the Vantrue dash cam, it may even capture some events out of the back window.

Perhaps the best feature is the infrared night vision mode that enables low-light recording and may be vital if you often drive at night in places that aren’t well-lit.

All Vantrue cameras, including the N2S, include a 12-month limited warranty.