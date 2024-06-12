Best Trunk Organizers

Our experts tested trunk organizers to see which one offers the best storage capacity, ease of use, and durability.

Written and Tested By: Kate Butler
Reviewed By: Charles Noyes

The best trunk organizer for most is the Seal Skin Trunk Organizer, which offers ample storage space and is made with durable materials. It also includes many pockets and removable dividers for optimal organization.

Most car trunk organizers cost between $20 and $40. More expensive organizers are typically larger and made with stronger materials.

The right trunk organizer will fit your space well and hold all the items you hope to store.

Trunk organizers may not sound like the most glamorous accessory, but they can make life easier with fewer trips to and from the car. While driving, trunk organizers can prevent items from sliding around in the back of your car, keeping your belongings in one area of your vehicle in an organized space.

Our team has tested and reviewed the highest-quality trunk organizers available. With multiple storage pockets and cargo spaces, each trunk organizer in this review offers something different to help you narrow down the best choice for your needs.

What Is the Best Trunk Organizer?

After extensive research and hands-on testing, our product team selected the following trunk organizers as the best of the best: Seal Skin Organizer, Oasser Car Trunk Organizer, Fortem Car Trunk Organizer, Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer, and Lusso Gear Hanging Car Trunk Organizer.

Top-Rated Trunk Organizers

Each trunk organizer in this review was thoroughly tested and evaluated based on several categories, including storage capacity, ease of installation, and durability. You can find more specifics regarding our rating system here.

The scores in each category are compiled into a single overall rating that ranges from 1.0 to 5.0 stars. Each trunk organizer’s ratings, including overall ratings and awards from our team, are highlighted below:

Brand/Model Overall Rating Award Cost Seal Skin Organizer 4.7 Best Trunk Organizer $40 Oasser Car Trunk Organizer 4.3 Best Waterproofing $25 Fortem Car Trunk Organizer 4.3 Largest Capacity $45 Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer and Cargo Net 4.2 Most Secure $40 Lusso Gear Hanging Car Trunk Organizer 3.5 Most Compact $25

*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

For those interested in learning more, we’ve provided a detailed review of each of the best trunk organizers in the sections below:

1. Seal Skin Organizer: Best Trunk Organizer

Seal Skin Car Trunk Organizer Best Trunk Organizer SEAL SKIN AMAZON Seal Skin Organizer Review Cost : $40

Overall rating : 4.7 out of 5.0

Number of compartments : 10

Material : 1680D Oxford Polyester

Weight : 4.0 pounds

Dimensions (D x W x H): 14.6 x 23.6 x 12.2 inches (350.3 cubic feet) The Seal Skin Organizer is the best all-around trunk organizer that we tested. It offers approximately 350 ft.3 of storage space and is constructed with durable 1680D Oxford Polyester. Removable subdividers allow you to create the optimal arrangement for your trunk storage needs, and the 10 separate storage pockets provide many options for organization. A non-slip bottom helps keep the Seal Skin Organizer in place, and bungee side straps can be used to further secure this trunk organizer. You can see how the Seal Skin Organizer performed in each category below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Storage Capacity 4.5 Ease of Installation 5.0 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.7 Pros and Cons Pros Easy to insert and remove

Easy to insert and remove Modular compartments

Modular compartments Ample storage space

Ample storage space Can be folded up when not in use Cons No top netting or coverage Our Experience We named the Seal Skin Organizer the best overall trunk organizer because it excels in all of our testing categories. It offers ample storage space, is easy to install, and is made with rugged materials. Storage Capacity: With 350.3 ft.3 of space, the Seal Skin Organizer is one of the larger trunk organizers we’ve tested. It is small enough to fit in most sedan trunks and large enough to carry a lot of items. Ten mesh pockets ring the outside of this container, and the interior has two compartments. One of these can be further split with a removable divider. Ease of Use: When not in use, the Seal Skin Organizer can be folded down for easy carrying. Installing it in the trunk is simple: Set it inside. It is secured with a non-slip bottom and in smaller trunks does not need to be tied down. For those who do want to fully secure this trunk organizer, bungee straps on the side can be used to attach it in place. Durability: This is among the most durable trunk organizers we tested, made with thick Oxford fabric and lined with waterproof materials. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 (approx. 160 ratings) Online reviews for this organizer most frequently cite durability as its best feature. Many also appreciate the removable divider and large size. “I’ve got this in the back of my Nissan Rouge and it’s perfect. We hated how everything would roll around back there since there isn’t carpet. It’s perfect when it’s strapped in and it prevents things from moving around everywhere in the trunk.” – Ashley N. via Amazon. The only complaint about this organizer is from a person who feels that it is too small for larger trunks.

2. Oasser Car Trunk Organizer: Best Waterproofing

Oasser Car Trunk Organizer Best Waterproofing CHECK PRICE Oasser Car Trunk Organizer Review Cost : $25

Overall rating : 4.3 out of 5.0

Number of compartments : Seven

Material : Oxford polyester fabric

Weight : 3.3 lbs.

Dimensions (D x W x H): ‎10.6 x 21.7 x 13.8 in. (264.5 ft.3) The Oasser Car Organizer is waterproof and leakproof to keep any items from potentially spilling out into your car interior. This storage organizer has a foldable cover to keep your items secure while driving. With a sturdy base plate, this organizer is easy to transport and carry with items stored inside, with no worry of the storage caddy losing its shape or structure. You can see how the Oasser performed in each category below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Storage Capacity 3.5 Ease of Use 4.5 Durability 5.0 Overall Rating 4.3 Pros and Cons Pros Waterproof and leakproof

Waterproof and leakproof Relatively low cost

Relatively low cost Easy to use Cons Somewhat smaller than other options

Somewhat smaller than other options No tiedown straps Our Experience The Oasser is smaller in size, making it ideal for storing a few car items and accessories. Our team found it durable, and its waterproofing features set it apart from the rest. Storage Capacity: This trunk organizer did not fit all the items we had chosen for testing, making it better for cleaning supplies and car accessories or essentials like a tool kit, emergency kit, and jump starter. The cover attaches via velcro on either side, but has little flexibility, so you’ll want to store items that don’t protrude over the top of the organizer to use the cover. Ease of Use: While lower in storage space compared to other organizers, the Oasser was one of the easiest to use and maneuver, thanks to the smaller size. Even though we couldn’t fit all the bulkier items, this cargo container was easy to load and unload from our vehicle with items stored inside. Without secure straps, the product sits freely in the back of your trunk, making installation a breeze. But if you’re storing lighter items, there could be a concern that it could fall over if you’re taking a sharp turn or have to brake suddenly. Durability: The waterproof coverage adds to the durability of this organizer. With a strong base plate able to carry a load of up to 66.0 lbs., we found the Oasser to be tiny but mighty, with a strong base that didn’t seem to lose shape when loaded with heavier items. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.8 out of 5.0 (approx. 11,000 ratings) Customers seem to find this trunk organizer meets all their needs, especially when it comes to storing cleaning supplies and emergency items you might need for your car and don’t want to lose track of. In terms of keeping this organizer secured since there are no straps included in your purchase, many buyers suggest using a bungee cord.

3. Fortem Car Trunk Organizer: Largest Capacity

Fortem Car Trunk Organizer Largest Capacity CHECK PRICE Fortem Car Trunk Organizer Review Cost : $45

Overall rating : 4.3 out of 5.0

Number of compartments : Six

Material : Nylon

Weight : 6.1 lbs.

Dimensions (D x W x H) : 29.0 x 16.6 x 10.6 in. (425.2 ft. 3 ) The Fortem Car Trunk Organizer offers the most storage space of the trunk organizers in this review. With side pockets and mesh pockets lining the exterior of this caddy, this car storage bag is a large-capacity organizer for both your car accessories and bulkier items. It also has removable dividers to accommodate larger items you may need to secure. You can see how the Fortem performed in each category below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Storage Capacity 5.0 Ease of Use 4.0 Durability 4.0 Overall Rating 4.3 Pros and Cons Pros Extra large size

Extra large size Durable construction

Durable construction Simple installation Cons Small side pockets Our Experience We found the Fortem organizer to be incredibly durable, holding the most items of all the trunk organizers in this review. This product is one of Amazon’s best sellers and for good reason. The durability and storage capacity is seemingly unmatched in comparison to many other car storage systems. Storage Capacity: This organizer exceeded our expectations in terms of storage capacity. We were able to load all the items we wanted to include in our testing process with ample room for more accessories or even bulkier items. Ease of Use: Being such a large storage organizer, this made it slightly more difficult to maneuver and carry. While still manageable, it could become difficult to transport if you load this organizer with multiple heavier or bulkier items. The organizer uses straps to be secure in the vehicle, which posed some difficulty for our team when connecting and tightening them. It may actually be easier to climb into the back seat of the vehicle to secure the organizer instead of reaching from the end of your trunk as our testing team did. Durability: Overall, the Nylon material and sturdy base plates added to the already durable organizer. We found that the heavy-duty velcro strips used to secure the dividers were strong and could likely withstand impact if a bulkier item were to fall over while driving. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (approx. 39,000 ratings) Customers are thrilled with this trunk organizer, emphasizing the storage capacity and simplicity of setting up the product. Many buyers shared that they use this organizer for essential car safety items and cleaning products, which makes it a great product to store items that would otherwise be disorganized or easily lost in their vehicle. Some note that the side pockets are particularly tight, which limits the size of the items they can hold.

4. Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer and Cargo Net: Most Secure

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer Most Secure CHECK PRICE Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer Review Cost : $40

Overall rating : 4.2 out of 5.0

Number of compartments : Nine

Material : Canvas

Weight : 3.0 lbs.

Dimensions (D x W x H) : 23.0 x 17.0 x 11.0 (358.4 ft. 3 ) The Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer is a good choice for bulkier items that need extra securing. The flexible cargo net molds to the shape of larger items that might stick out from the top of the trunk organizer, keeping everything in one place while driving. The multi-compartments included along both the exterior and interior of the product make this a multipurpose caddy, able to hold items large and small. You can see how the Drive Auto performed in each category below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Storage Capacity 4.5 Ease of Use 3.5 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.2 Pros and Cons Pros Includes flexible cargo net

Includes flexible cargo net Durable canvas construction

Durable canvas construction Ringed with many side pockets Cons Can be difficult to secure side straps Our Experience Our favorite feature of this organizer is the cargo net, which sets it apart from other trunk organizers in this review. The simplicity of loading and unloading it made testing this caddy a breeze. Storage Capacity: The trunk organizer offers great storage capacity, holding all the items we wanted. While smaller in storage space compared to the Fortem, this organizer is still capable of holding larger or bulkier items. Ease of Use: We found this organizer to be fairly simple to load and unload from our testing vehicle. The cargo net is a little tricky to get secured on each side, especially with larger items that stick out the top of the carrier, but it aided the overall ease of use when it came to transporting the organizer in and out of the car. The straps proved tricky to reach and secure to the car from the outside of our testing vehicle’s trunk. We recommend that if you have a larger trunk, it’s probably best to secure the trunk organizer when leaning over the back seats of your car or sitting inside your trunk. Durability: We were happy with the overall durability of this trunk organizer, combined with its ability to carry heavy loads while keeping its shape. The base plates keep the organizer sturdy while being transported, and the exterior material feels high-quality and well-constructed. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (approx. 69,700 ratings) Reviewers note the value and durability of this product, claiming the price is fairly low for how useful the trunk organizer and cargo net are. Customers share that the cargo net gives extra peace of mind because it secures well over the top of the trunk organizer, preventing groceries and car accessories from falling out, which could otherwise spill or roll around in the trunk.

5. Lusso Gear Hanging Car Trunk Organizer: Most Compact

Lusso Gear Hanging Car Trunk Organizer Most Compact CHECK PRICE Lusso Gear Hanging Car Trunk Organizer Review Cost : $25

Overall rating : 3.5 out of 5.0

Number of compartments : Eight

Material : Nylon

Weight : 0.8 lbs.

Dimensions (D x W x H): 11.8 x 8.9 x 1.6 in. (14.0 in.3) The Lusso Gear Hanging Trunk Organizer is a different design than other organizers in this review, hanging along the back seats of your vehicle with secure straps to wrap around the headrests of your car. This organizer is ideal for securing smaller items and car accessories rather than groceries and cargo. You can see how the Lusso Gear performed in each category below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Storage Capacity 2.5 Ease of Use 5.0 Durability 3.0 Overall Rating 3.5 Pros and Cons Pros Relatively inexpensive

Relatively inexpensive Thin profile doesn’t take up too much space

Thin profile doesn’t take up too much space Easy to install Cons Not a lot of storage capacity

Not a lot of storage capacity Nylon construction Our Experience The Lusso Gear has a different construction than other organizers in this review. Compared to the cargo box style of our other top picks, this item attaches to the headrests, operating similarly to a back seat organizer. Our testing team prefers the cargo box style, but this is a good organizer if you want to keep track of smaller items in your car. Storage Capacity: Of all the trunk organizers in this review, the Lusso Gear held the fewest items. This is by design, as this organizer is intended to hold smaller items and cleaning supplies, not carry large cargo. Ease of Use: This organizer was fairly easy to use. While it’s difficult to compare this product to the other organizers we tested, we found that the items were easy to load into different pockets, and they seemed to hold securely inside the car storage bag. We had to climb into our testing vehicle’s back seats to properly install this organizer. The buckle straps attach to your car’s headrests, making it simple enough for our team to install the product. Simply adjust the straps to properly fit the headrest and buckle them securely. Durability: This product did not exceed our expectations in terms of durability. We found that the organizer might have difficulty safely holding heavier items, reiterating our suggestion that this product is suitable for smaller items only. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.3 out of 5.0 (approx. 60 reviews) With some mixed reviews, buyers note that this organizer gets the job done for securing and organizing smaller items and cleaning supplies. Reviewers largely agree that they wish the pockets were larger and the organizer was wider so it was able to hold more items, especially larger or bulkier car accessories, like emergency kits.

Trunk Organizer Buying Guide

Before choosing a trunk organizer that can store all your car accessories, groceries, or cargo for a road trip with family, you’ll want to consider a few different features of car organizers. By thinking about storage space, adjustability, and accessibility, you can narrow down which car storage organizer is right for you and your car.

Compare Trunk Organizers

Brand/Model Number of Compartments Dimensions

(D x W x H) Item Weight Seal Skin Organizer 10 14.6 x 23.6 x 12.2 in. (350.3 ft.3) 4.0 lbs. Oasser Car Trunk Organizer 7 ‎10.6 x 21.7 x 13.8 in. (264.5 ft.3) 3.3 lbs. Fortem Car Trunk Organizer 6 29.0 x 16.6 x 10.6 in. (425.2 ft.3) 6.1 lbs. Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer and Cargo Net 9 23.0 x 17.0 x 11.0 (358.4 ft.3) 3.0 lbs. Lusso Gear Hanging Car Trunk Organizer 8 11.8 x 8.9 x 1.6 in. (14.0 in.3) 0.8 lbs.

Storage Space

Depending on what you plan to store in your trunk organizer, you may want to opt for a larger product. The size of your organizer should also depend on the size of your trunk, because in addition to fitting in your vehicle, you’ll likely leave extra room in the trunk for larger items that won’t fit in any car organizing system.

The amount of storage space and compartments included in an organizer varies greatly between products, making it important to check out the number of compartments and the overall dimensions before purchasing something for your vehicle.

Adjustability

Trunk organizers that can adjust to collapse into smaller sizes might be ideal if you want extra security for smaller items or need more trunk room. Most of the organizers in our review offer collapsible features, so you can adjust the compartments and overall size of the organizer on an as-needed basis.

Accessibility

Another important feature to consider is the accessibility of your trunk organizer. You want a product that’s simple to maneuver, within reach from outside your vehicle, and easy to load items into. With securing straps to attach the organizer to your vehicle, look for a product that’s easy to attach and detach. This will provide convenient access to the organizer and the items inside.

Best Trunk Organizer: Bottom Line

In this article, along with sharing helpful purchasing tips for those interested in a trunk organizer, we reviewed the top organizers in 2024:

Trunk Organizers: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions about trunk organizers:

Do I need a trunk organizer? Trunk organizers can make carrying cargo or most car accessories easy and secure. Your gear can turn into a cluttered mess easily, especially if you’re always on the go, making a trunk organizer a potentially wise investment to declutter your car. How do I keep my groceries from rolling around in my car? To keep your groceries organized and secure in the trunk of your car, consider a trunk organizer with multiple large compartments. How do I organize my small car trunk? While smaller-sized trunks can be more challenging to keep organized, many trunk organizers accommodate smaller trunks. Be sure to check out the product dimensions in comparison to your trunk size and consider how you will install the product if it requires straps that attach to your seats.

Trunk Organizer Reviews: How We Tested

A team member tested each trunk organizer on a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, taking note of how well the trunk organizers stored items securely, how easy they were to load and install in the car, and how durable and flexible each organizer was. Each trunk organizer was given a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

Storage Capacity

When looking for a trunk organizer, potentially the most important thing to consider is storage capacity. We loaded each trunk organizer into our testing vehicle and placed various items including bags, tool kits, packages, and other car essentials to determine how securely and how many items could be stored without overloading each organizer.

Ease of Use

We tested this by carrying the trunk organizer both empty and fully loaded with the items we stored in different compartments. In doing so, we wanted to evaluate how simple each organizer is to carry to and from the vehicle while loaded.

Our team also considered ease of installation by unpacking and putting together each trunk organizer, then loading it into our vehicle. For the cargo organizers in this review that included straps for securing the organizer, we attached the straps to the back seats of the vehicle to determine how simple this process was.

Durability

We looked at the construction of each product and determined how well the organizer held heavier items while carrying the organizer.

How We Score Products

Every trunk organizer we test is given a score between 1.0 and 5.0 stars in each category. Here’s what those star ratings mean in concrete terms:

5.0 Stars : Trunk organizers that offer over 400.0 ft. 3 of space, are installed in seconds, or are made with long-lasting waterproof fabrics are rated 5.0 stars.

: Trunk organizers that offer over 400.0 ft. of space, are installed in seconds, or are made with long-lasting waterproof fabrics are rated 5.0 stars. 4.0 Stars : Trunk organizers that offer at least 300.0 ft. 3 , are installed in a few minutes, or are made with durable materials that may not be waterproof are rated 4.0 stars.

: Trunk organizers that offer at least 300.0 ft. , are installed in a few minutes, or are made with durable materials that may not be waterproof are rated 4.0 stars. 3.0 Stars : Trunk organizers that offer at least 200.0 ft. 3 of storage, take under 5 minutes to install, or are made of materials that won’t easily rip or tear are rated 3.0 stars.

: Trunk organizers that offer at least 200.0 ft. of storage, take under 5 minutes to install, or are made of materials that won’t easily rip or tear are rated 3.0 stars. 2.0 Stars : Trunk organizers that offer workable storage, can be installed in under an hour, or are durable for several months are rated 2.0 stars.

: Trunk organizers that offer workable storage, can be installed in under an hour, or are durable for several months are rated 2.0 stars. 1.0 Star: Trunk organizers that can’t hold anything, are impossible to install, or disintegrate upon touch are rated 1.0 star.

