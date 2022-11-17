When selecting a truck tool box, some relevant features to consider are durability, capacity, organization, and security.

Durability : If your truck tool box is going to see heavy use, you’ll want something with quality latches that won’t easily dent. Truck tool boxes can see a lot of abuse, especially if you’re the type to toss your tools around.

Capacity : The larger the truck tool box , the more you’ll be able to store, but the more space you’ll take up in your truck bed . Aim for a truck toolbox that is just big enough for your needs.

Organization : A large truck tool box is not convenient to use if all of your tools are mixed up inside. Look for tool boxes that have internal organization so you can quickly access your needed tools. If you only plan to store a few tools in your truck toolbox , organization may be less important. You can also put organizational containers in your toolbox yourself.

Security : Truck tool boxes can help keep your tools secure. Steel boxes with durable locks provide the most security. You can increase the security of your truck box by adding your own lock using a double-hinged hasp . Adding a custom locking system will also improve security, as some big box products use the same set of keys across multiple toolboxes.

You should also keep in mind that truck tool boxes can be model-specific. So above all, be sure to pick a truck tool box that will fit in your truck bed.



Types Of Truck Tool Boxes

Different truck tool boxes attach to different parts of your truck. This impacts the size, holding capacity, and how you access the toolbox. Some truck tool boxes can be accessed without opening the tailgate, and others can only be opened after climbing into the truck bed.

Cross box : A cross box lays across your truck and is installed near the cab. These aren’t compatible with tonneau covers and aren’t good for storing long items. This type of truck tool box is often lifted above the truck bed, so it doesn’t take up much bed space . The lifted design also leaves room to fit long items down in your truck.

Pork chop box : Also called a swing box, these are installed near the rear of the cab and fit over the wheel well . This type of truck tool box makes the most efficient use of space in your truck bed . You’ll need to open the tailgate to access a pork chop box, but you don’t need to climb into the truck bed . Pork chop boxes offer less storage space than other types of truck tool boxes .

Side-rail box : Side-rail boxes attach along the side rail . They are accessed from the side of the truck but often lack storage space compared to chest boxes and crossover boxes. However, because they are easily accessed without getting into the truck bed , they are a good choice for those constantly working out of their truck. Side-rail boxes can fit over the lip of the truck bed or come below the edge to accommodate tonneau covers .

Chest box : Chest boxes are installed near the cab, but do not “cross over” the truck bed rails . They are often deep and can fit a large number of tools. However, these can only be accessed by hopping into the truck bed . Chest-style truck boxes come in a number of sizes and can often fit under a tonneau cover .

If you have a tonneau cover, you’ll need to choose a toolbox that sits below the bed rails when installed.

Material

Most truck tool boxes are constructed from either steel, aluminum, or plastic. Plastic truck tool boxes are lightweight and inexpensive, but can wear quickly and are less secure.

Aluminum tool boxes are lightweight and corrosion-resistant, but often less durable than steel tool boxes. Steel truck tool boxes are the most heavy-duty, but often the most expensive type of truck tool box.

Truck Tool Box Cost

A truck tool box can cost anywhere between $100 and $1,000 or higher. Prices range depending on model size as well. Cheaper truck tool boxes will dent easier, and the latches will wear out faster. For a quality truck tool box made from durable materials that isn’t easy to break open, expect to spend between $700 and $800. The cost of your toolbox will be less if you have a smaller truck (and buy a smaller toolbox).

If security isn’t a big concern, a workable truck tool box can be had for between $200 and $300 – particularly if you choose a smaller design that uses plastic, like the Undercover Swing Case.

Truck Tool Box Installation

Installing a truck tool box is relatively simple, and can easily be accomplished with minimal tools. You will need to drill holes into your truck to attach a truck tool box, though some trucks have pre-capped holes for this purpose.