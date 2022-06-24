Planning out a trip can be difficult, but having to navigate a truck through overcrowded streets adds another layer of stress to your journey. This is where having a reliable, state-of-the-art truck GPS system comes in handy. These devices plan truck routes that stay away from hazards such as low bridges and narrow roads as well as avoid places that are difficult for large rigs to traverse. They also provide truck drivers access to other valuable resources that car global positioning systems (GPS) may overlook such as truck stops, weigh stations, and more.
Having the right truck GPS on your dashboard can mean the difference between a short trip and a long haul. Our product review team has rounded up, tested, and reviewed the best truck GPSs to help you plan your next journey. A good truck GPS can give you better route options and make your trip much smoother.
5 Best Truck GPSs
- Best Overall: Rand McNally TND 750
- Most Versatile: Garmin Dezl OTR800
- Best Accessories: Garmin Dezl 580 LMT-S
- Best Smartphone Compatibility: TomTom Trucker 620
- Best Multi-Use: OHREX GPS
#1 Best Overall: Rand McNally TND 750
The Rand McNally TND 750’s large 7.0-inch screen makes it very easy to read. Its live traffic alerts are great for truck routing, plus it provides on-screen alerts for changes in traffic patterns. Other worthwhile features include the 750’s dynamic weather overlays, 3D building and landmark tracking, and fuel cost and mileage calculator.
Thanks to its modern interface, truckers can easily learn how to use the 750’s extensive features after only a couple of uses. The 750’s advanced hardware is also extremely durable, making it perfect for day-to-day driving.
We recommend the Rand McNally TND 750 to any trucker who needs a smooth interface, reliable navigation, and accurate driver data tracking. We were blown away by how many additional features the TND 750 offered and found them to be surprisingly useful.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $340
- WiFi-compatible
- Real-time traffic
- Dynamic weather overlays
- Fuel prices and mileage logs
- On-screen alerts
- Clean interface
What’s In The Box?
- TND 750 device
- Magnetic mount
- Vehicle charger
- USB cable
- Anti-glare screen protector
- Quick start guide
Our Experience
Based on our experience with the TND 750, we rated it 5 out of 5 stars. It performed exceedingly well to our expectations, and we especially liked how seamless the interface was.
- Installation: Each of the pieces to the TND 750’s windshield mount locked together without requiring much effort. They remained sturdy on our vehicle’s windshield, too. Because of its magnetic mount, we were able to easily remove the TND 750 and use it as a small tablet.
- Touchscreen: The TND 750’s touchscreen was very responsive. There was almost no delay between clicks and typing was not a problem.
- Route Planning: We were able to plan a safe route that had little-to-no traffic outlined between us and our destination. The TND 750 even marked alternative routes that we could take. Along our route were various pinned restaurants, rest stops, and more, which the TND 750 automatically added.
- Additional Features: A feature that really impressed our testing team was the Mileage and Fuel Log, which provided average fuel consumption and gas prices. Considering the current fluctuation in gas prices nationwide, this tool could help drivers save considerable amounts of cash.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Installation
|5 out of 5
|Touchscreen
|5 out of 5
|Route Planning
|5 out of 5
|Additional Features
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on 700 ratings
Customers who like the TND 750 appreciate the amount of data it gives them on their fuel economy. They also like the large 7.0-inch display and upgraded map software. Those who had issues with the TND 750 criticized its low volume output when turned up all the way.
#2 Most Versatile: Garmin Dezl OTR800
As one of the most reliable truck GPSs available on the market, the Garmin Dezl OTR800 delivers exceptional quality in a high-functioning package. This GPS provides real-time updates on traffic, bridge heights, and even where sharp curves may appear on the road, among other risks. It can also locate truck-friendly parking along routes as well as potential loading zones or storage lots.
Custom truck routing is one of the OTR800’s most important features. With this, truckers can locate routes with appropriate space and speed limits for safe traveling. It also allows truck drivers to view popular routes among other drivers to make the most informed decisions when planning a particular path.
For a truck GPS bursting with extra features, the Garmin Dezl OTR800 has plenty of pros to enhance your next trip. It works best for anyone who enjoys real-time updates and prefers customizable truck routes.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $575
- Connectivity with Garmin Drive App
- High-resolution touch screen
- Custom truck routing
- Real-time traffic and route notifications
- Load-to-dock guidance
- Voice assistant
- Hands-free calling
What’s In The Box?
- Dezl OTR800 device
- Vehicle suction cup with power magnetic mount
- Screw ball mount
- 1.0-inch ball adapter
- Vehicle power cable
- USB cable
- Instruction manual
Our Experience
We scored the OTR800 at 4.9 stars for its unparalleled versatility. Features such as its voice-activated navigation, lane assist, and frequent driver alerts thoroughly impressed our review team.
- Installation: Although the ball mount was difficult to lock into place, the suction cup attached to our vehicle’s windshield with no problem. We were able to link our OTR800 to WiFi for setup and once complete, it was good to go. The whole process took less than a few minutes from start to finish.
- Touchscreen: The OTR800’s touchscreen was responsive and we could read it with very little difficulty.
- Route Planning: Thanks to Garmin’s WiFi-enabled map and smart updates, we made a route that best matched the specifications of our vehicle. We also liked that the OTR800 allowed us to create points of interest along our route.
- Additional Features: Some of the features that our team found helpful were the truck-specific speed limit notifications, services directory, and Tripadvisor travel ratings on food and lodging.
|Overall Rating
|4.9 out of 5
|Installation
|4.5 out of 5
|Touchscreen
|5 out of 5
|Route Planning
|5 out of 5
|Additional Features
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on 900 ratings
Many positive reviewers commend the OTR800 for its easy setup process and convenient mapping technology. Some negative reviews claim the OTR800 didn’t keep them off of non-truck roads.
#3 Best Accessories: Garmin Dezl 580 LMT-S
The Garmin Dezl 580 LMT-S offers easy break planning to assist drivers in finding rest stops, gas stations, and more if they’re feeling tired after a long haul. It’s Bluetooth®-compatible with most smartphones for hands-free calling and will even display text messages.
Because it has built-in WiFi, the LMT-S automatically updates when connected to the internet for precise mapping. And thanks to its preloaded simple truck monitoring, drivers can send and receive texts through the LMT-S, which is helpful for sharing addresses at a moment’s notice.
After reviewing the Garmin Dezl 580 LMT-S, we believe it works best for anyone who likes no-hassle installation and maintenance. A WiFi connection is required for the best results, so having constant connectivity to the internet goes a long way for this device.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $300
- Easy break planning
- Bluetooth compatible
- Built-in WiFi
- Preloaded points of interest
- Garmin eLog Compliant
- Customized truck routing
What’s In The Box?
- Dezl 580 LMT-S device
- Vehicle suction cup mount
- Vehicle power cable
- USB cable
- Quick start manual
Our Experience
The LMT-S earned 4.8 stars for its adjustable accessories and easy setup, plus advanced extra features. Its touchscreen was not as responsive as we had hoped.
- Installation: We found the LMT-S to be very easy to install in our vehicle. Its accessories had great mobility, but they didn’t slip after first placement.
- Touchscreen: Unfortunately, the touchscreen of the LMT-S took a few taps per button before registering a click.
- Route Planning: We were able to plan a safe route according to our vehicle’s specifications. Garmin even offered multiple restaurant locations near our area, which we liked.
- Additional Features: The hands-free calling feature worked with no issues, plus our team liked the Garmin eLog feature for those who need to track their drive time for commercial purposes.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Installation
|5 out of 5
|Touchscreen
|4 out of 5
|Route Planning
|5 out of 5
|Additional Features
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on 2,600 ratings
Many customers said their LMT-S was great for accurate routing, although it meant having to update their GPS frequently. Those who didn’t like their LMT-S cited poor navigation for cars including longer routes and inconsistent traffic reporting.
#4 Best Smartphone Compatibility: TomTom Trucker 620
With TomTom MyDrive, users can pre-plan routes on their smartphone, laptop, or tablet and sync them to their TomTom Trucker 620. It has a 6.0-inch touchscreen, lifetime truck maps, real-time traffic updates, and over 1,500 preloaded truck-related points of interest.
The Trucker 620 is Siri and Google Now accessible for hands-free calling and texting for improved safety. It can even read incoming text messages out loud so drivers can focus on the road.
While it may require some extra setup, the TomTom Trucker 620 pairs well with other smart devices. We recommend it for drivers who like their smart devices interconnected with their truck GPS units.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $325
- Links with TomTom MyDrive App
- Active magnetic mount
- Free lifetime map updates via WiFi
- Compatible with Siri and Google Now
- Preloaded points of interest for trucks
- 6.0-inch display
What’s In The Box?
- Trucker 620 device
- Active magnetic mount
- USB cable
- Car charger
- Adhesive disk
- User manual
Our Experience
Because of how responsive the touchscreen was and its numerous additional features, we scored the Trucker 620 at 4.6 stars. Although we liked these functions, it lost points for its tricky installation process.
- Installation: The adhesive mount was difficult to stick to our vehicle’s windshield, so we attached it to the dashboard after a few unsuccessful attempts on glass. The MyDrive app also took over ten minutes to install on our phone.
- Touchscreen: We had no issues with the Trucker 620’s touchscreen.
- Route Planning: Setting up a route was simple and we were even able to find points along our route to stop in case we needed a break, which would be great to have for long trips.
- Additional Features: Some of the features our team particularly enjoyed were the voice-activated texting and calling, the bright 6.0-inch display, and the truck and trailer services directory.
|Overall Rating
|4.6 out of 5
|Installation
|4 out of 5
|Touchscreen
|5 out of 5
|Route Planning
|4.5 out of 5
|Additional Features
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.8 out of 5 based on 500 ratings
A high number of negative reviews claimed the Trucker 620 sent them on parkways and narrow roads when driving large trucks. Some of these reviews also claim it did not provide warnings for hazards such as low bridges. Positive reviews, on the other hand, enjoyed the free map updates and automatic navigation. Several reviewers say the TomTom Trucker 620 has the best free truck GPS app they’ve used.
#5 Best Multi-Use: OHREX GPS
The most budget-friendly option in our review, the OHREX GPS serves as both a truck and car GPS that can easily switch between both modes of transportation. It supports truck, car, RV, ambulance, bus, and even taxi routing.
The OHREX has built-in Bluetooth for hands-free calling for safe driving. It can provide spoken turn-by-turn directions as well as intelligent alerts for road hazards such as weight limits.
If you’re searching for a basic, simple-to-use truck GPS, then look no further than the OHREX GPS. It’s great for navigation, especially if you’re frequently switching between a truck and a personal vehicle.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- Free lifetime map updates
- Supports multiple vehicle modes
- Spoken turn-by-turn directions
- Intelligent voice alerts
- Bluetooth hands-free calls
What’s In The Box?
- OHREX device
- Locking mount
- Car charger
- Instruction manual
Our Experience
Based on our experience, we gave the OHREX GPS 4.6 stars for its straightforward setup process and route planning. It doesn’t have many extra features beyond routing and the touchscreen was semi-responsive at times, which lost it some points.
- Installation: The OHREX installed with no trouble. Its mount was slightly flimsy, though, which made us question how well it would perform after a few potholes on the road.
- Touchscreen: Although the touchscreen worked well at first, it didn’t respond as frequently after a few minutes of use.
- Route Planning: Creating routes was easy and sent us ways that best suited our vehicle’s size requirements.
- Additional Features: Besides navigating, the OHREX didn’t offer very much in terms of other features. The most useful feature we could find was a point-of-interest locator for marking specific destinations along a route.
|Overall Rating
|4.6 out of 5
|Installation
|5 out of 5
|Touchscreen
|4.5 out of 5
|Route Planning
|5 out of 5
|Additional Features
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.5 out of 5 based on 3,700 ratings
Reviews that were positive commended the OHREX for its large display and voice navigation prompts. Those who left negative reviews said their GPSs gave inaccurate weight readings of their vehicles and found longer routes.
Best Truck GPS Buyers Guide
Before deciding on your next truck GPS, it’s important to understand their essential functions and benefits.
What Is A Truck GPS?
A truck Global Position System, or GPS, is a satellite-based navigation system that determines a vehicle’s real-time location, speed, and direction to create a route. Truck GPSs differ from other GPSs in that they create routes designed for the size and weight of your truck, as some roads are engineered specifically for sedans and SUVs.
While a truck GPS’s main purpose is navigation, they are generally equipped with other useful features designed to make life on the road easier. This includes locating rest stops and refueling stations, alerting drivers of high-traffic areas, and even providing advanced lane guidance for when a truck is on a narrow highway.
Truck GPSs are more expensive than car GPSs because of their advanced features specifically designed for trucks, such as mileage logging. Because truckers spend much of their time on the road, having hours of service from a GPS navigation device is very important.
Best Truck GPS: FAQ
Our Review Standards
The truck GPSs in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the five GPSs that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how easily the GPS was installed in our testing vehicle, the responsiveness of the GPS’s touch screen, its route planning capabilities, and any additional features the GPS offered. Each truck GPS was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
Best Truck GPS Testing Process
We used a 2014 Honda Civic SE sedan to test each of our best truck GPSs. Each truck GPS was installed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. We then tested its route planning by creating a path to a nearby location, taking note of which route it decided to take us on, stops it offered, and other driver-oriented features.
Installation
Since truck GPSs come with various accessories designed to secure it to a vehicle’s windshield, we scored each one in our roundup on how well the accessories held together and whether or not they created a secure fit. GPSs that installed with little hassle and did not swivel or fall earned more points.
Touchscreen
Truckers may have to make on-the-go adjustments as they drive, so a responsive touchscreen display means the difference between seamless navigation and a troublesome distraction. Truck GPSs that responded to touch more easily were given more points in this category.
Route Planning
Since large trucks have trouble navigating roads that may be otherwise suitable for cars, a truck GPS needs to be able to assess the best possible route to accommodate them. GPSs that found accessible truck routes with detailed maps and turn-by-turn directions scored higher in this section.
Additional Features
Because truckers spend most of their time on the road, knowing what’s on and around it can be essential. This includes knowing where fuel prices may be higher when to avoid crowded highways, and even where a great restaurant is in an unfamiliar area. Truck GPSs should be able to provide this information, and those that had a greater number of helpful, easy-to-use features were granted more points.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.