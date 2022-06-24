The truck GPSs in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the five GPSs that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how easily the GPS was installed in our testing vehicle, the responsiveness of the GPS’s touch screen, its route planning capabilities, and any additional features the GPS offered. Each truck GPS was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.

Best Truck GPS Testing Process

We used a 2014 Honda Civic SE sedan to test each of our best truck GPSs. Each truck GPS was installed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. We then tested its route planning by creating a path to a nearby location, taking note of which route it decided to take us on, stops it offered, and other driver-oriented features.

Installation

Since truck GPSs come with various accessories designed to secure it to a vehicle’s windshield, we scored each one in our roundup on how well the accessories held together and whether or not they created a secure fit. GPSs that installed with little hassle and did not swivel or fall earned more points.

Touchscreen

Truckers may have to make on-the-go adjustments as they drive, so a responsive touchscreen display means the difference between seamless navigation and a troublesome distraction. Truck GPSs that responded to touch more easily were given more points in this category.

Route Planning

Since large trucks have trouble navigating roads that may be otherwise suitable for cars, a truck GPS needs to be able to assess the best possible route to accommodate them. GPSs that found accessible truck routes with detailed maps and turn-by-turn directions scored higher in this section.

Additional Features

Because truckers spend most of their time on the road, knowing what’s on and around it can be essential. This includes knowing where fuel prices may be higher when to avoid crowded highways, and even where a great restaurant is in an unfamiliar area. Truck GPSs should be able to provide this information, and those that had a greater number of helpful, easy-to-use features were granted more points.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.