Truck covers protect vehicles from environmental damage while keeping paint, mirrors, and other external accessories in pristine condition. But with so many options out there, how do you zero in on the best truck covers for your vehicle?
Rather than spend hours researching, reading this best truck covers review will ensure you’re making a quality, cost-effective choice for your vehicle. Consider our top picks to help narrow your search and save time:
5 Best Truck Covers
- Best Overall: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Truck Cover
- Most Durable: Seal Skin Supreme™ Truck Cover
- Best Multi-Layer: Kayme 6-Layer Heavy Duty Truck Cover
- Best Value: Budge Indoor Lite Truck Cover
- Best Cab Cover: Covercraft Sunbrella Cab Cover
#1 Best Overall: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Truck Cover
The first product on our list of best truck covers, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Truck Cover, is useful indoors and outdoors. It utilizes a synthetic polyurethane exterior layer and a fleece inner layer to protect your vehicle against environmental damage, mold, mildew, scratches, and chips. For added security, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Truck Cover also comes with a cable and lock.
This cover doesn’t feature mirror pockets or wind-resistant buckles and clips, which may be a deterrent for some truck drivers. However, we like CarCover’s limited lifetime warranty. The company guarantees to fix or replace any truck cover damaged due to defective materials or workmanship, though this protection is only available to the cover’s original buyer.
|Overall
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Fit
|5
|Durability
|5
|Breathability
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $215
- Weight: 10.0 pounds (lbs.)
- Semi-custom sizing to fit several truck models
- Reflective polyester external layer with waterproof coating
- UV protection
- Fleece internal layer
- Protects against rain, tree sap, dirt, and other debris
- Mold- and mildew-resistant synthetic materials
- Double-stitched seams
- Storage bag included
- Cable and lock set included
- Elastic hem
- Reflective silver color for added low-light visibility
What Customers Are Saying
Since CarCovers.com groups its customer reviews together, it’s difficult to find an exact rating for this particular truck cover. The company reports a 4.8 out of 5 customer satisfaction rating across all its vehicle cover products. CarCovers.com also says 98 percent of customers give the website a 4- or 5-star rating.
CarCovers.com gets a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website where it has just over 70 complaints in the past three years.
#2 Most Durable: Seal Skin Supreme Truck Cover
The Seal Skin Supreme Truck Cover features Seal-Tec™ technology which promotes airflow and circulation within the cover itself while keeping out rain, sun, snow, and even hail. This technology ensures this truck cover will not only be incredibly UV-resistant, but it will also protect your truck’s paint against extreme weather conditions. Additionally, Seal-Tec fabric prevents mold and mildew from forming as well as musty odors.
This truck cover is custom fit to your specific make and model of truck. This means that whether you drive a short cab, have an extended bed on your truck, or even a camper shell mounted – Seal Skin has a cover specifically tailored for your vehicle. If this truck cover doesn’t meet your expectations at any point over the course of the next decade, worry not, as the Seal Skin Supreme is backed by a 10-year warranty.
|Overall
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Fit
|5
|Durability
|5
|Breathability
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $350
- Weight: 10.0 lbs.
- Soft fleece interior lining
- Waterproof
- All-season use
- Reinforced grommets
- Built-in elastic hem
- Hail-resistant
- Custom sizing available
- Storage bag included
- Lock and cable kit included
What Customers Are Saying
The large majority of reviewers reference how easy it was to find a cover that perfectly fit their truck. Many also say that they had positive experiences dealing with Seal Skin’s customer service department. One reviewer with negative feedback complains that the company doesn’t offer a military discount.
#3 Best Multi-Layer: Kayme 6-Layer Heavy Duty Truck Cover
The Kayme truck cover makes our list of best truck covers thanks to its durable protection, helpful design features, and affordable price. The cover’s six layers and additional buckles make it suitable for indoor and outdoor use, offering protection against rain, snow, wind, excessive sun, dirt, and debris. It also features door zippers and front and rear indicators for easy access and installment.
Kayme offers four truck cover sizes, ranging from 210.0 to 250.0 inches in length. This variety makes Kayme’s cover a smart choice for many truck owners, even those with a 154.0-inch cab.
|Overall
|4.3 out of 5.0
|Fit
|4
|Durability
|4.5
|Breathability
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $75
- Weight: 8.7 to 10.5 pounds
- Six layers of material
- Waterproof, snowproof, weatherproof, and sunproof
- Dustproof and windproof
- Suitable for all seasons
- Reflective aluminum outer layer
- Cotton inner layer
- Elastic band for ease of use
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 17,300 reviews
Many customers are impressed with the cover’s waterproof capabilities and snug fit. It’s also Amazon’s #1 Bestseller for full-cover exterior truck covers. However, the lack of a hole for a truck’s antenna does pose an issue for some drivers. Customers have also expressed concern with the Kayme truck cover’s thinness, but this doesn’t seem to create many durability problems.
#4 Best Value: Budge Indoor Lite Truck Cover
A lightweight alternative to many of the heavy-duty truck covers on our list, the Budge Indoor Lite Truck Cover is an excellent choice for indoor and light outdoor protection. This single-layer truck cover guards your vehicle against pollen, dust, dirt, and UV rays. Its breathable fabric also doesn’t collect condensation, warding off mildew and mold.
The Budge Lite sports an elastic hem and built-in grommets for easy installation and peace of mind that it will stay secure even in high winds. This truck cover comes in six size options, ranging from 197.0 to 264.0 inches. Its largest size is designed to fit models such as the Chevy Silverado 2500 and Ford F-350. We also like the Budge Lite’s price point – under $50 for the basic model.
|Overall
|4.2 out of 5.0
|Fit
|4
|Durability
|4
|Breathability
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $45
- Weight: 4.0 to 7.0 pounds
- Single-layer cover made from polypropylene
- Water-repellant
- Affordable
- Breathable material
- Indoor and limited outdoor use
- Elastic hem
- Built-in grommets for secure attachment
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 770 reviews
Dissatisfied customers caution against frequently using the cover outside because they say too much sun exposure can cause the material to wear and rip. While the cover’s material is lightweight, it should be treated with care. Other customers note how easily the material rips if caught or pulled excessively.
#5 Best Cab Cover: Covercraft Sunbrella Cab Cover
If you want to utilize your truck bed and still protect your vehicle, consider a cab cover.
The Covercraft Sunbrella Cab Cover is manufactured for intense sun environments and is made from treated fabrics to resist moisture. Sunbrella claims the cover’s fabric is dyed to avoid color fade, and it comes with a six-year warranty.
|Overall
|4.2 out of 5.0
|Fit
|4
|Durability
|3.5
|Breathability
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $550 to $700 depending on model
- Weight: 4.0 pounds
- Three colors available
- Designed to withstand intense UV exposure
- Moisture resistant
- Bacterial resistant
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck does not have many reviews published for this particular Covercraft model. However, models with similar construction methods have received praise from customers.
Several customer reviews mention the covers being easy to install and durable enough to survive high winds during storms. Other reviews discuss the lack of an interior liner being a concern.
Buying The Best Truck Cover: What To Consider
As far as truck accessories go, there are few products in the automotive industry as useful as a quality truck cover. However, there are a few factors to consider when buying a truck cover. Below, we outline how a truck cover’s fit, materials, and added features should affect your purchase decision.
Fit
The fit of your truck cover can affect its ability to guard against damaging environmental factors. Truck covers that are too large may result in material rips due to strong winds or cause water to pool in certain areas. Truck covers that are too small may not fully cover the bed or tailgate of your truck and offer little protection.
We recommend truck covers with an elastic or adjustable hem to give the vehicle a snug fit.
Materials
Some truck covers use multi-layer systems, while others opt for a single layer. Depending on the truck cover’s function, different layers are needed. Here’s a breakdown of common cover materials:
- Aluminum: Reflects UV rays for sun protection
- Polyethylene vinyl acetate (PEVA): Plastic-derived waterproofing material with some mildew resistance (also used for water resistance)
- Polyethylene (PE): Another waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance)
- Polyurethane: Usually a protective coating for weather and corrosion resistance
- Synthetics: More resistant to mildew and mold
- Cotton: Guards against scratches, chips, and other cosmetic damages
Added Features
For added security and convenience, look out for the following features when deciding on a pickup truck cover:
- Buckles, clamps, velcro, and fasteners: Secure cover in case of wind and provide a snug fit
- Antenna patch: Reseals truck cover after a small cut is made for antenna
- Grommets: Threaded to secure cover in case of wind and help achieve a more custom fit
- Reflective accents or external layer: Allow the vehicle to be seen in low light conditions
- Storage bag: Allows for portability and storage convenience
- Front and rear indicators: Design makes it easier for drivers to put cover on in the right direction
- Door zipper: Driver’s side door is accessible even with cover on
- Bed access: Allows the driver the ability to grab previously stored items in the truck bed
Our Review Standards
To find the five best truck covers on the market, we started by considering the top-rated products on Amazon. Our review team combed through customer reviews to find the best truck covers based on affordability, durability, specialty technology, and design.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best Truck Covers: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.