As far as truck accessories go, there are few products in the automotive industry as useful as a quality truck cover. However, there are a few factors to consider when buying a truck cover. Below, we outline how a truck cover’s fit, materials, and added features should affect your purchase decision.

Fit

The fit of your truck cover can affect its ability to guard against damaging environmental factors. Truck covers that are too large may result in material rips due to strong winds or cause water to pool in certain areas. Truck covers that are too small may not fully cover the bed or tailgate of your truck and offer little protection.

We recommend truck covers with an elastic or adjustable hem to give the vehicle a snug fit.

Materials

Some truck covers use multi-layer systems, while others opt for a single layer. Depending on the truck cover’s function, different layers are needed. Here’s a breakdown of common cover materials:

Aluminum : Reflects UV rays for sun protection

: Reflects UV rays for sun protection Polyethylene vinyl acetate (PEVA) : Plastic-derived waterproofing material with some mildew resistance (also used for water resistance)

: Plastic-derived waterproofing material with some mildew resistance (also used for water resistance) Polyethylene (PE) : Another waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance)

: Another waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance) Polyurethane : Usually a protective coating for weather and corrosion resistance

: Usually a protective coating for weather and corrosion resistance Synthetics : More resistant to mildew and mold

: More resistant to mildew and mold Cotton: Guards against scratches, chips, and other cosmetic damages

Added Features

For added security and convenience, look out for the following features when deciding on a pickup truck cover: