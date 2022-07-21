Truck bed liners reinforce the bottom of your truck bed against dings, scratches, and other long-term damage. By acting as a protective barrier, you can maintain your truck’s health, protect its appearance, and even enhance its resale value.
When choosing the best liner for your truck, there are a variety of factors to consider such as removability, longevity, and ease of cleaning. Our review team has rounded up the top picks on the market for the best truck bed liners to help you make a worthwhile investment.
5 Best Truck Bed Liners
- Best Liner Kit: U-POL Raptor Liner Urethane
- Best Brush-on Liner: Herculiner Brush-On Kit
- Best Rubber Liner: Husky Liners X-Act Contour Series
- Best Carpeted Liner: BedRug Full Bed Liner
- Best Vinyl Liner: Resilia Truck Bed Liner
#1 Best Liner Kit: U-POL Raptor Liner Urethane
The U-POL Raptor Liner kit includes a spray gun that can be attached to an air compressor for precise painting. This kit comes complete with both liner and hardener, so all you need is some extra painter’s tape to mask off the edges of your truck bed.
With over 4.0 liters of liner, the Raptor spray-on kit provides enough coating to complete touch-ups of areas that may have been under-sprayed or missed. The liner’s urethane-based composition is waterproof, resistant to rust and salt damage, and even helps deaden sounds and vibrations.
|Overall
|4.7 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.5
|Weather Resistance
|5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $130
- Works on truck beds, wood, concrete, metal, aluminum, and fiberglass
- Can be sprayed, rolled, or brushed on
- Three-to-one hardener-to-liner mixing ratio
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 4,300 ratings
Customers enjoy using this kit’s spray gun, saying it makes evenly applying the liner easier than with a brush. Many also say that the 4.0 L of liner this kit includes is more than enough for their needs. A few customers complain that the liner scrapes off easily shortly after being applied.
What Is It Good For?
If you want a do-it-yourself liner kit that can save you a few bucks, the U-POL Raptor Liner kit is a good option to consider. It’ll require a steady hand to operate the spray gun and patience to allow the liner to properly dry. For a more detailed review of this outstanding truck bed liner, check out our in-depth review here.
#2 Best Brush-On Liner: Herculiner Brush-On Kit
The liner included with the Herculiner Brush-On kit has a tough, textured polyurethane formula that’s stronger than most water-based liners. Herculiner claims its coat is five times thicker than other liners.
Included with this DIY kit is a gallon of Herculiner liner, an application brush, two rollers, a roller handle, and an abrasive pad for clearing up scrapes and tough spots before applying. This truck bed coating is skid-resistant and prevents rust, corrosion, and more from damaging your vehicle.
|Overall
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Durability
|5
|Weather Resistance
|5
|Ease of Installation
|3.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $90
- Can be applied to metal, wood, fiberglass, concrete, rubber, most plastics, and PVC
- Can be brushed or rolled on
- Three-step application process
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 4,500 ratings
Positive reviews tend to focus on the simplicity of the Herculiner’s application process and its quick drying time. Some reviews recommend using a brush over a roller since it makes fine-detailing more effective. There are a few customers who claim this liner is difficult to evenly apply.
What Is It Good For?
Although it takes more effort to apply than a spray-on kit, the Herculiner Brush-On kit is a great project for those who don’t mind spending extra time for thorough results. Having a gallon of liner for small repairs doesn’t hurt in the long run, either.
#3 Best Rubber Liner: Husky Liners X-Act Contour Series
A notable feature of the Husky Liners X-Act Contour Series rubber truck bed liner is its padded grip, which helps prevent slippage and sliding as well as dents. This liner has an open design that allows it to be installed or removed in a matter of minutes, which makes for easy cleaning.
To prevent moisture from getting trapped between the pickup truck bed and mat, the X-Act mat has Air Dry Nibs that slightly elevate the mat, allowing excess moisture to drain. Unlike other rubber mats, this one doesn’t produce a chemical smell.
|Overall
|4.3 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4
|Weather Resistance
|4
|Ease of Installation
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $110
- 360-degree rotation
- Tool-free installation
- Fits most pickup truck models
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 1,200 ratings
Customers like how snugly this mat fits in their truck bed and how quickly it can be installed. Many also claim objects don’t slide around thanks to this mat’s extra padding. A frequent criticism of this mat is that it has a strong odor immediately after unboxing that lasts for a few days.
What Is It Good For?
If you want a high-quality drop-in liner for your new truck that requires little maintenance effort, the Husky Liners X-Act Contour Series rubber mat is a viable option. It’s more durable than most plastic bed liners and takes half the time to clean.
#4 Best Carpeted Liner: BedRug Full Bed Liner
Even if it may not seem like it at first glance, the BedRug Full Bed Liner is waterproof as well as chemical- and stain-resistant. It’s built to mold to the entire interior of the truck bed without compromising tie-down hooks and other attachments.
Because it has a padded carpet texture, the BedRug liner is easy on hands and knees. It also features a built-in hinge between the bed and tailgate that prevents debris from collecting over time.
|Overall
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4
|Weather Resistance
|4
|Ease of Installation
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $410
- Polypropylene structure with carpet exterior
- Mold/mildew-resistant
- Anti-slip surface
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 590 ratings
An installation tip that many reviewers leave regarding this liner is to leave it out in the sun for a few hours before installing it. They claim this warms up the plastic, which makes it unravel any folds or curls it retains from shipping. Some reviewers say that after a few months of use, their liner began detaching from its hooks by itself.
What Is It Good For?
The BedRug Full Bed Liner would work well for anyone who spends a lot of time in their truck bed and needs to use it frequently. Although carpet may not seem like the most obvious type of bed liner at first, the BedRug proves why it can be a worthwhile investment.
#5 Best Vinyl Liner: Resilia Truck Bed Liner
The Resilia truck bed liner is made with PVC vinyl that’s waterproof and scratch-resistant. The PVC doesn’t contain any Prop 65 materials and contains recycled materials, making this mat a more environmentally friendly choice than its competitors.
This mat will not blow away in high wind conditions thanks to its heavy weight. Due to its small size, the Resilia mat can be rolled and stored away when not in use. It can be easily maintained with the occasional water rinse, too.
|Overall
|3.8 out of 5.0
|Durability
|3.5
|Weather Resistance
|4
|Ease of Installation
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $75
- 4.0 by 6.0 feet in size
- Flexible body
- Can be used in trailers
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.8 out of 5 based on over 630 ratings
Although this mat is designed for use in pickup trucks, many customers say it works just as well to protect the floors of their vans, delivery trucks, and even kitchens as pet food mats. Some say cleaning this mat is a simple process. A frequently cited complaint is that this mat is susceptible to blowing away out of truck beds if nothing is placed on top of it.
What Is It Good For?
The Resilia truck bed liner makes for a good basic truck bed mat for anyone who needs light protection for the occasional haul. Customers should be wary of its lightweight design and be careful to secure it before traveling on the highway or other high-speed roadways.
#6 Also Consider: WeatherTech Techliner Bed Mat
The WeatherTech Techliner Bed Mat represents a solid mid-tier option for someone looking to upgrade their truck bed. Coming in at under $250, the mat covers the area of the truck that will be the most abused during hauling, and is easy to install.
One sacrifice consumers should note is that this truck bed liner does not come with a tailgate liner, but it is easily removable for cleaning.
|Overall
|3.8 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4
|Weather Resistance
|4.5
|Ease of Installation
|3
Key Features
- Cost: Around $200
- Bed mat only
- Waterproofed
- Chemical- and UV-resistant
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 100 ratings
Many customers enjoyed the overall quality and easy installation of the liner. Other customers reported the product being ill-fitting or missing installation equipment.
What Is It Good For?
Consumers that want to mix-and-match liners with other preferred brands may like this product, or if you are just really concerned about the truck bed and don’t want to break the bank.
#7 Also Consider: BedRug BedTred Impact Bed Mat
The BedRug Impact Mat is specifically designed for trucks that have a pre-existing spray-in liner or no bed liner, according to the manufacturer. Besides adding a layer of padding to your truck’s bed, the TPO composite top also offers a flat work surface.
Installing the mat is simple via hook and loop fasteners, bypassing the need to drill holes in your vehicle. The top layer, also UV-resistant, is designed for water to bead off the top.
|Overall
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4
|Weather Resistance
|4
|Ease of Installation
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $410
- Anti-skid surface
- Chemical- and stain-resistant
- Designed to shed water
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on around 25 ratings
Customers comment on the easy installation and value. The only negative review we found on RealTruck mentioned the tailgate section wasn’t secure. Positive reviews call the product durable and easy to work with.
What Is It Good For?
Customers that often work out of their truck bed in addition to hauling will appreciate the BedRug. It pairs durability and functionality with a level of installation that could be a simple DIY weekend project.
Truck Bed Liner Buyers Guide
Before purchasing a truck bed liner, consider the durability of the materials, resistance to the elements, weight, and installation.
What Is A Truck Bed Liner?
A truck bed liner is a protector applied or installed in a truck bed. It can be used to protect the bed of a truck from impact and abrasive damage. The two broad categories of truck bed liners are as follows:
- Spray-in and roll-on bed liners are coatings specifically designed to adhere to truck beds. These liners generally last for the lifespan of a truck depending on the amount of wear and tear. Although strong, it is best to have a professional mechanic apply this type of liner.
- Drop-in or slide-in bed liners are typically made of plastic, rubber, or canvas. Unlike spray-on liners, these are manufactured in one piece and can be installed at home. They may be easier to install, but they have a shorter lifespan than spray-on liners and require cleaning.
Truck Bed Liners: FAQ
Our Review Standards
To select the five truck bed liners in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Each of the truck bed mats that we reviewed was designed for Ford F-150 models. All customer reviews are for mats designed to fit this specification. Each manufacturer offers mats to fit other truck models such as Chevrolet, Toyota, Ram, GMC, and more.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
*Data accurate at time of publication.