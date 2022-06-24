Trailer hitches are for more than just trailers. Bike racks, kayak racks, cargo carriers, and more can link to your vehicle thanks to these handy devices. A great trailer hitch creates a steadfast lock between your vehicle and whatever it is towing, bringing you peace of mind when hauling your extra cargo.
It’s important to choose the best trailer hitch for both your transportation needs and vehicle’s weight requirements. Keep reading to learn more about the best trailer hitches our product team recommends for your next big move.
5 Best Trailer Hitches
- Best Overall: Curt Fusion Trailer Hitch Mount
- Runner-Up: Reese Towpower Drop Standard Class III Starter Kit
- Best Multi-Ball Hitch: MaxxHaul Triple Ball Mount
- Best Hook: Towever Tri-Ball Mount
- Best Adjustable: Bulletproof Hitches 6-Inch Drop/Rise Adjustable
#1 Best Overall: Curt Fusion Trailer Hitch Mount
Both our top pick and Amazon’s Choice for the best trailer hitch, the Curt Fusion Trailer Hitch Mount is suitable for basic moving needs. It’s rated to tow 7,500.0 lbs. in gross trailer weight with a 750.0-lb. tongue weight and its 4.0-inch drop promotes level towing with almost any trailer setup. Its 2.0-in. by 2.0-in. shank fits almost any 2.0-in. receiver with ease.
The Curt’s 2.0-in. bulb is corrosion-resistant thanks to its durable black powder coating finish and chrome plating.
Key Features
- 7,500.0 lbs. gross trailer weight
- 750.0 lbs. tongue weight
- 4.0-in. drop
- Class III towing
- Fits 2.0-in. receiver
- Black powder-coated finish
- Chrome-plated 2.0-in. ball
What’s In The Box?
- Curt trailer hitch mount
- Locking pin and clip
Our Experience
We gave the Curt trailer hitch a rating of 5 out of 5 stars for its excellent fit, high weight capabilities, and smooth operation.
- Ease of Installation: The Curt hitch took no time to install in our testing vehicle. After installing it using the provided locking pin, the hitch mount did not rattle or slide around in the receiver.
- Versatility: Because it’s only designed for trailers with a 2.0-in. hitch, this device is limited. Its 2.0-in. ball size works on nearly any trailer that has the same locking size and the 4.0-in. drop sets trailers at a safe height for driving.
- Maximum Towing Capacity: As a Class III device, the Curt hitch can handle a gross trailer weight of up to 7,500.0 lbs.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5 out of 5
|Versatility
|5 out of 5
|Maximum Towing Capacity
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Customers on Amazon have mostly positive things to say about this Curt trailer hitch, scoring it an average overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 600 reviews. Some reviewers claim to have been buying Curt products for years and have been very satisfied with their consistently high quality. Other negative reviews complain that the Curt hitch doesn’t actually have a 4.0-in. drop, likening it closer to a 2.0- or 3.0-in. drop instead.
What Is It Good For?
The Curt Fusion Trailer Hitch Mount is a great choice for anyone who wants the basic functions of a trailer hitch for day-to-day transportation. If you’re only moving your trailer around and don’t need more than a 2.0-in. receiver and ball, this is the best option.
#2 Runner-Up: Reese Towpower Drop Standard Class III Starter Kit
With a 2.0-in. drop and 0.75-in. rise, the Reese Towpower Starter Kit is everything you need for a beginner’s trailer hitch. Its standard sizing and gross trailer weight of 6,000.0 lbs. is perfect for hauling small loads. This hitch also has 600.0 lbs. of tongue weight for handling medium-sized trailers.
Like the Curt trailer hitch, the Reese Towpower Starter Kit fits 2.0-in. receivers and has a 2.0-in. hitch ball mount.
Key Features
- 6,000.0 lbs. gross trailer weight
- 600.0 lbs. tongue weight
- 2.0-in. drop
- Class III towing
- Fits 2.0-in. receivers
- Black powder-coated finish
- Metal Shield chrome 2.0-in. ball
- Limited one-year warranty
What’s In The Box?
- Reese Towpower trailer hitch
- Locking pin and clip
Our Experience
Our testing team rated the Reese Towpower Starter Kit at 4.8 stars. It has many similar features to the winner of our roundup, the Curt Fusion hitch, except with less weight capacity.
- Ease of Installation: There was no hassle when installing the Reese hitch to our testing vehicle. Its locking pin and clip secured a tight fit with no rattling.
- Versatility: Like the Curt hitch, this Reese hitch is designed specifically for 2.0-in. receivers and has a 2.0-in. ball. Its drop is higher, though, which improves the trailer’s aerodynamics when moving.
- Maximum Towing Capacity: The Reese hitch has a maximum towing capacity of 6,000.0 lbs. with a tongue weight of 600.0 lbs., making it a Class III device.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5 out of 5
|Versatility
|5 out of 5
|Maximum Towing Capacity
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
With an average rating of 4.8 stars from nearly 3,000 reviews, most Amazon customers enjoy using the Reese trailer hitch. It’s currently the number one bestseller for towing ball mounts on Amazon and nearly 85 percent of all reviews are 5 stars.
Many of the positive customer reviews commend the Reese hitch for its dependability at a low price. Some customers who leave negative reviews, however, notice that their Reese hitches rattle at high speeds.
What Is It Good For?
If you’re a beginner to trailer hitches or simply need to move your furniture across town with a U-Haul trailer, check out the Reese Towpower Starter Kit. It’s an easy-to-use basic trailer hitch that won’t break your bank.
#3 Best Multi-Ball Hitch: MaxxHaul Triple Ball Mount
With three separate hitch ball mounts welded together, the MaxxHaul Triple Ball Mount is exceptionally versatile. It’s equipped with 1.5-, 2.0-, and 2.5-in. mounts that handle 2,000.0, 5,000.0, and 7,500.0 lbs. of gross trailer weight, respectively. And the MaxxHaul hitch’s 10.0-in. length lessens the chances of collision between a trailer and your vehicle.
This trailer hitch has a tongue weight of 200.0, 500.0, and 750.0 lbs. and is made of hallowed steel. It also has a heavy-duty black powder coat finish to prevent scratching.
Key Features
- 1.88-, 2.0-, and 2.5-in. ball mounts
- 2,000.0, 5,000.0, and 7,500.0 lbs. gross trailer weight
- 200.0, 500.0, and 750.0 lbs. tongue weight
- Zero drop
- Class III/IV towing
- Fits 2.0-in. receivers
- Black powder-coated finish
- Hallowed steel body
What’s In The Box?
- MaxxHaul trailer hitch
Our Experience
We gave the MaxxHaul Triple Ball Mount 4.8 stars. Its various ball mounts offer a great deal of variety for different hitches, but sadly it doesn’t come with a hitch lock or pin to secure it.
- Ease of Installation: Although the MaxxHaul hitch fit snugly in our testing vehicle, it didn’t come with a hitch pin or lock. We had to find a spare to attach this hitch.
- Versatility: The MaxxHaul’s tri-ball mount is suited for multiple types of trailer couplers, and is designed to fit into a standard 2.0-in. receiver.
- Maximum Towing Capacity: This is a Class III/IV device, with a maximum towing capacity of 7,500.0 lbs. and tongue weight of 750.0 lbs. when towing with the 2.5-in. ball mount.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5 out of 5
|Versatility
|5 out of 5
|Maximum Towing Capacity
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
With an average rating of 4.8 stars, Amazon customers support the MaxxHaul Triple Ball Mount. This average rating comes from nearly 1,500 reviews, nearly 86 percent of which are 5 stars. Positive reactions to the MaxxHaul hitch love its solid build quality and finish. Negative reviews mark against the MaxxHaul hitch’s lack of drop, which customers complain makes their trailers ride higher than intended.
What Is It Good For?
If you transport multiple sizes of trailers or just like having the option to do so, check out the MaxxHaul Triple Ball Mount. While it may need some extra tools to fit in your vehicle’s receiver, it has unmatched utility.
#4 Best Hook: Towever Tri-Ball Mount
Some trailer hitches have tow hooks, which allow for vehicles to pull each other using a winch or act as added security measures. The Towever Tri-Ball Mount comes equipped with a chrome-plated steel hook for extra towing purposes. It also has 1.88-, 2.0-, and 2.5-in. balls for fitting onto multiple trailer hitch sizes.
This trailer hitch has a black powder-coated finish for rust and chipping prevention. Its gross trailer weights are greater than those of the MaxxHaul thanks to its alloy steel body.
Key Features
- 1.88-, 2.0-, and 2.5-in. ball mounts
- 2,000.0, 6,000.0, and 10,000.0 lbs. gross trailer weight
- 200.0, 600.0, and 1,000.0 lbs. tongue weight
- Zero drop
- Class III/IV towing
- Fits 2.0-in. receivers
- Black powder-coated finish
- Alloy steel body
- 60-day return policy
What’s In The Box?
- Towever trailer hitch
Our Experience
With its well-made hook and various possibilities with a tri-ball design, the Towever Tri-Ball Mount earned 4.8 stars. Like the MaxxHaul, this hitch didn’t come with a hitch pin or lock.
- Ease of Installation: While the Towever hitch fit in our testing vehicle’s 2.0-in. receiver, we had to find a spare hitch lock to secure it.
- Versatility: The Towever hitch is incredibly well-rounded with its tri-ball design and added hook. As a zero drop hitch, however, high ride height is a potential issue.
- Maximum Towing Capacity: It has a staggering gross trailer weight capacity of 10,000.0 lbs. with the 2.5-in. ball, making this a Class III/IV device.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5 out of 5
|Versatility
|5 out of 5
|Maximum Towing Capacity
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
On Amazon, customers have rated the Towever Tri-Ball Mount at 4.7 stars, citing the optionality of multiple mounts as a major plus. Around 84 percent of all reviews have been 5 stars, and they celebrate the Towever hitch as one of their favorite hooked hitches.
Negative reviews, although very scarce, penalize the Towever hitch for rusting easily.
What Is It Good For?
The Towever Tri-Ball Mount works best for anyone who may need the extra hauling capabilities of a hook to tow vehicles or heavy trailers. And the various sizes of the ball mounts offer competitive weight capacities over other tri-ball hitches.
#5 Best Adjustable: Bulletproof Hitches 6-Inch Drop/Rise Adjustable
If you have trailers of various heights, an adjustable hitch can save the hassle of changing out hitches based on their drops. The Bulletproof Drop/Rise Adjustable Trailer Hitch has five height settings that its double-sided 2.0- and 2.5-in. ball mount can reach. It’s also a Class IV hitch with a gross trailer weight of 14,000.0 lbs. for a 2.0-in. receiver.
While many other trailer hitches have a sleek black powder coat, this Bulletproof hitch has a textured powder coating that’s nearly impossible to scratch or rust.
Key Features
- 2.0- and 2.5-in. reversible ball mounts
- 14,000.0 lbs. gross trailer weight
- 2,000.0 lbs. tongue weight
- Various drops
- Class IV towing
- Fits 2.0-in. receivers
- Textured powder-coated finish
- Alloy steel body
- Limited lifetime warranty
What’s In The Box?
- 2.0-in. box steel hitch
- Dual ball mount
- Two locking pins and clips
Our Experience
We rated the Bulletproof Adjustable hitch at 4.7 stars. It’s incredibly versatile and offers best-in-class weight capacity, but also sits very low to the ground.
- Ease of Installation: We loved how easily the Bulletproof hitch attached to our testing vehicle. It did not come with a locking pin, which we had to find separately. One thing we found was that the Bulletproof hitch sits dangerously close to the ground if your vehicle is not lifted.
- Versatility: In terms of drop options, the Bulletproof hitch is virtually unbeatable. All five heights can work for a multitude of various trailers, and it fits to sit comfortably in a 2.0-in. receiver.
- Maximum Towing Capacity: The Bulletproof hitch beat out the rest of the hitches in our roundup for best towing capacity. It has a gross trailer weight capacity of 14,000.0 lbs. and a tongue weight of 2,000.0 lbs.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4 out of 5
|Versatility
|5 out of 5
|Maximum Towing Capacity
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon reviews of the Bulletproof hitch have an average rating of 4.7 stars from about 200 ratings. Many customers claim this is the most versatile hitch they’ve ever used, calling its durability outstanding. Some negative reviews say the hitch is too big for the vehicles, nearly dragging on the pavement as they drive with it installed.
What Is It Good For?
Adjustability. The Bulletproof Drop/Rise Adjustable Trailer Hitch works well for anyone who needs to hitch trailers of various heights without worrying about high or low riding. It’s also great for anyone who has a lift on their vehicle and needs a hitch for shorter trailers.
Best Trailer Hitches Buyers Guide
We’ve included a short buyers guide to give you a basic overview of what trailer hitches are and how they function.
What Is A Trailer Hitch?
A trailer hitch, also known as a tow hitch, is a sturdy metal device that mounts to the frame of a vehicle. It allows drivers to connect a variety of accessories such as trailers, cargo carriers, bike racks, and more to their car.
Trailer Hitch Classes
Trailer hitch classes represent the levels of trailer attachments. These are each designed for different vehicle types and weight distributions.
- Class I: Designed for crossovers and cars with a 1.25-in. receiver that can tow up to 200.0 lbs
- Class II: Designed for crossovers, cars, and minivans with a 1.25-in. receiver that can tow up to 350.0 lbs
- Class III: Designed for crossovers, vans, trucks, and SUVs with a 2.0-in. receiver that can tow up to 800.0 lbs
- Class IV: Designed for trucks and SUVs with a 2.0-in. receiver that can tow up to 1,000.0 lbs
- Class V: Designed for trucks and SUVs with a 2.0-in. receiver that can tow up to 2,550.0 lbs
Our Review Standards
The trailer hitches in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the five hitches that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on our testing vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander with a 2.0-in. receiver, taking note of the product’s ease of installation, versatility, and maximum towing capacity. Each trailer hitch was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.