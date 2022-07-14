Imagine you’re on a camping trip and you’ve come back from a hike only to discover your mobile trailer is gone. Unfortunately, trailers are still susceptible to theft like any other item, but this is where the best trailer hitch locks can come to the rescue. Trailer hitch locks prevent your trailer from being coupled to another vehicle. There are many good reasons to use such a lock, with peace of mind being the first and foremost. And at the fraction of the cost of replacing a trailer, investing in a great trailer hitch lock has long-term benefits.

Our product review team has tested and reviewed the top five best trailer hitch locks on the market. We break down everything from fit to durability to give you the most comprehensive review possible. Although many locks act as a preventative measure, no lock is absolutely theft-proof and each has its pros and cons.