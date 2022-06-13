Torque wrenches are precision calibration tools. If used improperly, you will get poor results. A torque wrench isn’t difficult to operate correctly, but there are some things you should know and mistakes to avoid.

1. Set Torque

Start by setting your wrench to the desired torque level. To determine the proper torque, consult maintenance manuals for your specific vehicle or check online message boards. Most tire lug nuts require 100.0 lb-ft of torque.

With a digital torque wrench, torque is set using a digital keypad. Click torque wrenches are adjusted by twisting the handle. Consult your owner’s manual for details specific to your torque wrench.

2. Attach Socket

Find the appropriately-sized socket for your nut and attach it to your torque wrench.

3. Attach Bolt

When you first attach a bolt and begin to tighten it, do not use your torque wrench. Instead, use a standard wrench or tire iron. Do most of the tightening with a standard socket wrench, until the nut is firmly fastened but not fully tightened. Similarly, you should not use a torque wrench to loosen bolts.

4. Torque Bolt

When you use a torque wrench, you should complete the tightening in one fluid motion. Do not ratchet the torque wrench back and forth or you may get an inaccurate reading. Once the set torque has been reached you will hear a click or a beep, depending on the style of torque wrench you are using.

If you want to check the torque on a nut, you’ll need to loosen it again and retighten it with your torque wrench.

5. Storage And Maintenance

When you aren’t using your torque wrench, it is important to store it somewhere safe. If you drop your torque wrench many times or from an especially high height, this can throw off the calibration. The best torque wrenches often come with a hard shell storage case.

When storing a click torque wrench, you’ll also want to set the torque to its lowest rating, so that there is only slight pressure on the internal spring. This will help your torque wrench stay calibrated for longer.

All torque wrenches will lose calibration eventually. Have your torque wrench recalibrated at least once per year. This can cost anywhere from $30 to $100, depending on where you have your wrench calibrated and if you need to pay for shipping.