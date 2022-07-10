Taking care of your car involves more than regular washing and the occasional wax. Tire care can be easily overlooked, but it’s an essential part of auto maintenance. While tire shine products may be viewed as purely aesthetic items, in reality, they can drastically improve tire health. Tire shines are formulated to prevent damage from harmful UV rays, grime, and other contaminants while providing a high-quality appearance.

Choosing the right tire shine for your tires is essential to keep them looking and feeling new. Our expert review team has tested and ranked the five best tire shines on the market so you can make a sound decision.