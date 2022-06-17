Check Price on Fanttik

Check Price on Amazon

The Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator has a built-in high-performance chip that allows it to quickly inflate tires up to 150.0 pound-force per square inch (psi). This cordless tire pump with a gauge comes with a rechargeable 7,800.0-mAh battery, so you won’t need to worry about low battery life or needing to stock up on AAA batteries. A high-quality LCD screen allows you to see pressure readings in real-time on the digital display.

You can rely on the automatic shut-off feature to inflate your low tire by simply pre-setting your desired psi, allowing you to walk away and come back to fully inflated tires. This versatile tire inflator features a three-mode LED light to allow you to inflate your tires in the dark, as well as it has the ability to act as a power bank with a 5V/3A USB-C input port and a 5V/2A USB-A port on the side of the device. Press the mode button to cycle between psi, bar, and kPa readings.

Key Features

Cost : Around $90

: Around $90 Rechargeable 7,800.0-mAh battery

Cordless

Three modes of LED lights

What’s In The Box?

The Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator comes with a number of accessories: a USB charging cable, an air tube, a needle valve adaptor, a Schrader-Presta valve adapter, an accessory bag, and a user manual.

Our Experience

Our product testing team awarded the title of Best Overall tire inflator with gauges to the Fanttik X8 for its superior inflation speed and its long list of features.