Below we dig into our rankings of the best tire brands on the market in 2023 based on customer reviews, our research, and independent tire testing data:

1. Michelin

Founded in 1899, the French tire manufacturer, Michelin, has been producing some of the highest quality tires since its inception. From winter tires to performance all-season tires, Michelin offers a range of different tire types to satisfy a variety of different needs.

Through our rigorous tire testing process and leaning on our team’s expertise, we determined that Michelin offers the best winter tire and the best all-season performance tire on the market in 2023. This is why Michelin comes in as our top tire brand.

2. Continental

Boasting more than 150 years in the tire industry, Continental is a German tire manufacturer. However, tires represent just a small percentage of the company’s total product catalog, as Continental produces everything from industrial agricultural hoses to remote-controlled vehicles.

In terms of Continental tires, the German brand offers a huge variety of tire types for varying usages. During our testing this year, we determined that Continental offers the best all-terrain tires on the market via the Continental Terrain Contact A/T.

For more information on this tire brand, check out our Continental tires review.

3. Pirelli

Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 1922, Pirelli is an Italian tire manufacturer based in the city of Milan. Best known for their ultra-high-performance (UHP) tires – most notably the tires used in Formula 1 cars – Pirelli also makes high-end tires for pick-up trucks and SUVs.

In our experience with Pirelli, the brand offers the best UHP all-season tires in the Pirelli P Zero All Season Plus. Additionally, the Pirelli Ice Zero FR is the best snow-handling winter tire of any that we tested.

For more information on this tire brand, check out our Pirelli tires review.

4. Bridgestone

The first Bridgestone tire was produced in 1930 by the Japanese “Tabi” Socks Tire Division. A year later, the tire division became independent and Bridgestone was officially born. Bridgestone was named after the founder, Shojiro Ishibashi, whose name roughly translates to “stone bridge.”

As it stands, the only Bridgestone tire that our team has tested is the Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+. We named the Potenza RE980AS+ as the Best Budget All Season Performance Tire in our roundup.

5. Yokohama

Based in Tokyo, Japan, Yokohama was founded as a joint venture between Yokohama Cable Manufacturing and BFGoodrich. In 1969, Yokohama tires were first brought to the North American market. More recently, Yokohama opened a winter test course in Hokkaido and established a U.S. tire R&D center in North Carolina in 2016.

In our experience with Yokohama tires, we found the Yokohama iceGUARD iG53 to be the Best Budget Winter Tire and the Yokohama Geolandar G015 A/T as the Best Riding All-Terrain Tire.

For more information on this tire brand, check out our Yokohama tires review.

6. Firestone

An American tire company, Firestone has been around since 1900. Founded by Harvey S. Firestone, the company was initially supplying solid rubber tires for fire engines. Later on, Firestone shifted to creating pneumatic tires for wagons and other wheeled vehicles.

We have only tested the Destination AT/2 from Firestone as of the time of publishing this article. However, we named the Firestone Destination AT/2 the Best Budget All-Terrain Tire.

7. BFGoodrich

Yet another American tire manufacturer, BFGoodrich was founded over 150 years ago in 1870. BFGoodrich was initially a part of the Goodrich Corporation until it was acquired by French tire manufacturer, Michelin, in 1990. It should be noted that BFGoodrich was the first American tire manufacturer to produce a radial tire.

We have only tested the Trail Terrain T/A from BFGoodrich, but it sits second in our list of the best all-terrain tires.

8. Toyo

Toyo Tire Corporation, more commonly known as Toyo Tires, was founded in Osaka, Japan in 1945. Additionally, Toyo became the first Japanese tire manufacturer to establish a U.S. subsidiary. Toyo produces a wide range of tire types for a variety of uses, everything from performance tires to off-road tires.

The Toyo Open Country A/T III is the only tire from Toyo that we have currently tested. We named the Open Country A/T II from Toyo as the Best Aggressive All Terrain Tire.

9. Nitto

Founded in Japan in 1949, Nitto made its name in the tire industry by providing hard-to-find tires and tire sizes to customers. Nitto’s motto is simple yet powerful: Fueled By Enthusiasts® – which speaks to the company’s driver-centric focus.

Just the Nitto Terra Grappler G2 has been tested by our team. However, the Terra Grappler G2 was named the Best All-Terrain Tire For Daily Driving due to its comfortable ride and lack of road noise at high speeds.

10. Nokian

Headquartered in Nokia, Finland, Nokian is the only tire manufacturer in the world with its own permanent winter tire testing facility. The company creates tires for cars, trucks, buses, and heavy-duty equipment. The Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 is the only tire from the brand that we have tested, but it was by far the Best Tire for Ice out of any studless winter tire that we tested.